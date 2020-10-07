Area roundup: Mason City volleyball falls on senior night

Although the Mason City volleyball team came out swinging at home on senior night against Fort Dodge, the Mohawks struggled to steal a set win and gain momentum. The Dodgers beat the Mohawks in three straight sets on Tuesday night.
Fort Dodge and Mason City slugged it out in the first set, but the Dodgers came out with a 25-19 win. The Mohawks couldn't gain momentum in the second set, falling 25-14. In the third and final set, Mason City fell, 25-18.
"We got off to a good start with excellent energy and aggressive play," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "However, Fort Dodge's tough play at the net and excellent overall defense kept us off balance all night."
Seniors Tiegan Barkema and Emma Hollander led offensively on senior night with seven and six kills, respectively. Barkema also had four aces and seven digs. Junior Bre Lowe posted 15 assists in the loss.
The Mohawks fall to 2-14 on the season.
Volleyball
Webster City 3, Clear Lake 2: The Clear Lake volleyball team battled with Webster City on senior night, but couldn't pull out the win against the Lynx. The match needed all five sets to decide a winner, but Webster City ultimately came out on top, 3-2.
The Lions started out hot with a 25-13 victory in the first set. But the Lynx showed they weren't about to be blown out, winning the next two sets, 25-14 and 25-17, respectively. In a close fourth set, the Lions evened the match with a 25-21 win. In the fifth and final set, the Lynx stole a senior night victory away from the Lions with a 15-7 win.
There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake. The Lions are now 6-12 on the season.
Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) volleyball team struggled against Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs dropped three straight sets at home to lose to the Cadets.
The Cadets opened up the match with a 25-13 victory in the first set. The Bulldogs couldn't get much going offensively and lost, 25-9 and 25-17, respectively.
The Bulldogs were balanced on offense. Six different hitters had two or more kills and junior Kortney Dunt led with four. Junior Aja Sheppard had nine assists. HDC falls to 2-7.
North Butler 3, Rockford 0: North Butler needed only three sets in Rockford to beat the Warriors on Tuesday night. The Bearcats won each of the first two sets, 25-10, and the last set, 25-9.
Rockford posted six total kills and three assists throughout the match. The Warriors drop to 1-18 on the season with the loss.
Osage 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: Class 3A, No. 1 Osage showed why it is a top-ranked team on Tuesday night at Northwood-Kensett. The Green Devils beat the Vikings in three straight sets.
Osage opened up with a dominant 25-5 victory in the first set and kept the foot on the gas with a 25-8 win in the second set. The score of the last set was 25-14.
For the Vikings, the team had five total kills – each by a different player. There were no stats available for the Green Devils. Osage improves to 21-2 and Northwood-Kensett falls to 3-6.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, North Union 2: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) volleyball team traveled to North Union and left with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals opened with a 25-16 victory set one, but the Warriors responded with back-to-back wins in the second and third set, 25-20 and 25-19, respectively. GHV evened the match back up with a 25-18 win in the fourth set. In the final set, the Cardinals won, 15-8.
Senior Erica Eenhuis was on fire with 18 kills on Tuesday night. Junior Chloe Frank also had 11 kills and 29 digs in the win. Senior Maddie Graham had 25 assists. GHV moves to 7-9 on the season.
Charles City 3, Oelwein 0: The Charles City volleyball team traveled to Oelwein on Tuesday night and had a strong showing. The Comets beat the Huskies in three sets.
It seemed the Comets got better as the night went on. The scores of the three sets were 25-14, 25-11 and 25-7, respectively. Junior Kaylee Anderson had eight kills and senior Danielle Stock had seven. Junior Ashlyn Hoeft had 16 assists and three aces as well.
The Comets improve to 11-12 with the win.
Bishop Garrigan 3, West Hancock 0: West Hancock struggled against Bishop Garrigan at home on Tuesday night. The Eagles lost to the Golden Bears in three straight sets.
The Eagles struggled to gain momentum offensively. The Golden Bears won the first set, 25-9, the second set, 25-11, and the third set, 25-10. West Hancock posted five total kills and four total assists.
The Eagles fall to 3-21 with the loss.
Nashua-Plainfield 3, West Fork 0: West Fork held a home game against Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night, but couldn't get anything going. The Bulldogs beat the Warhawks in three straight sets.
The Warhawks had real trouble on offense, losing the first set 25-10. The next two didn't get much better, as the scores of the final two sets were 25-13 and 25-12, respectively. There were no additional stats available for the Warhawks.
West Fork falls to 3-12 with the loss.
Cross Country
Clear Lake boys win Eagle Grove meet
The Clear Lake boys cross country team had a strong showing at Eagle Grove on Tuesday, winning the boys team meet with 50 points. The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys placed fifth with 138 points.
Clear Lake's Justin Wright was the highest area finisher with a second-place finish in the boys individual race. He had a time of 17 minutes, 22.04 seconds. Leo Tolentino placed fifth for the Lions with his time of 18:11.69. For GHV, the highest finisher was Kris Hammitt, who placed 13th with his time of 18:51.81.
On the girls side, GHV placed fourth with 100 points and Clear Lake finished seventh with 140 points.
GHV's Abby Christians continued her dominant season by placing first with a time of 20:56.58. Katelyn Knoll also placed in the top 10 for the Cardinals. Her time of 23:02.50 was good for ninth place. Clear Lake's highest finisher was Jadyn Heesch, who placed 21st with a time of 24:58.80.
Newman Catholic also traveled to Dike-New Hartford to compete on Tuesday night in the small school division. The girls placed second with 63 points and the boys placed first with 48 points.
The top performer of the afternoon was sophomore Joey Ringo for the boys. His time of 18:01.7 was good enough for second. Junior Maggie McBridge ran a time of 21:45.8, good enough for seventh.
Osage and Charles City competed in the large school division at Dike-New Hartford. The Charles City girls placed third with 88 points and Osage finished 10th with 251.
Comet senior Kiki Connell won the meet with her time of 18:33.4. Charles City junior Lydia Staudt placed eighth with a time of 21:04.8. The highest finisher for Osage was sophomore Katelyn Johnston, who placed 14th with a time of 21:39.6.
On the boys side Charles City placed fourth with 118 team points and Osage finished eighth with 201 points.
The top finisher for Osage was sophomore Keagan Hennessey, who's time of 18:21.6 was good for 10th. Senior Alex Bauer from Charles City finished 11th with a time of 18:22.4.
Swimming
Mohawks down Fort Dodge meet
The Mason City girls swim team performed well at Fort Dodge on Tuesday night. The Mohawks beat the Dodgers, 104-76.
Highlights for the team was a win in all three relay races. Rosa Monarch, Niah Litterer, Aspen Cole and Kate Edgerton all had individual wins as well for the Mohawks. The squad also had first, second and third place finishes in the 100-yard backstroke.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
