Area roundup: Mason City volleyball falls on senior night

Although the Mason City volleyball team came out swinging at home on senior night against Fort Dodge, the Mohawks struggled to steal a set win and gain momentum. The Dodgers beat the Mohawks in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Fort Dodge and Mason City slugged it out in the first set, but the Dodgers came out with a 25-19 win. The Mohawks couldn't gain momentum in the second set, falling 25-14. In the third and final set, Mason City fell, 25-18.

"We got off to a good start with excellent energy and aggressive play," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "However, Fort Dodge's tough play at the net and excellent overall defense kept us off balance all night."

Seniors Tiegan Barkema and Emma Hollander led offensively on senior night with seven and six kills, respectively. Barkema also had four aces and seven digs. Junior Bre Lowe posted 15 assists in the loss.

The Mohawks fall to 2-14 on the season.

Volleyball

Webster City 3, Clear Lake 2: The Clear Lake volleyball team battled with Webster City on senior night, but couldn't pull out the win against the Lynx. The match needed all five sets to decide a winner, but Webster City ultimately came out on top, 3-2.