Area roundup: Mason City volleyball earns first victory

The Mason City volleyball team fought hard against Des Moines Lincoln in Des Moines and came away with a three-set victory over the Railsplitters. The win was the Mohawks' first of the season.
The Mohawks took the first set, 25-13, and then won the next, 25-15. In the final set, Mason City dominated Lincoln 25-10.
Jada Williams had six kills in the win. Chloe Callanan and Tiegan Barkema each had five. Bre Lowe had 15 assists.
"We served great all night and kept them off balance," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We had a great night off the bench from everyone, especially Marisa Barragan and Ashton Camper who stepped up when Tiegan went down."
Mason City is now 1-5, and the next match is against Charles City at 5 p.m. on Thursday at home.
Volleyball
Clear Lake 3, St. Edmond 0: The Clear Lake volleyball team needed only three sets to beat St. Edmond on the road. The scores of the sets were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-12. The win improves the Lions' record to 3-3 on the season.
Algona 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Algona took the match victory in four sets over Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) on Thursday night. The win was the first of the season for the Algona Bulldogs.
Algona took the win in the first set, 25-21. HDC responded and won the next set, 25-19. Algona shut down any hopes of a comeback and won the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-19.
HDC drops to 1-1 this season.
North Butler 3, Central Springs 1: Central Springs won the third set to keep match hopes alive, but couldn't pull off the comeback victory on Thursday night at North Butler.
North Butler came out and beat the Panthers in the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-15. Central Springs responded with a 25-20 victory, but couldn't earn another. They fell 26-24 in set four.
The Panthers are now 2-4.
Northwood-Kensett 3, West Fork 1: The Northwood-Kensett volleyball squad snagged a four-set victory over West Fork on Thursday night, as the Vikings won sets one, two, and four by scores of 25-21, 25-18, and 25-17.
The Warhawks won set three by a mark of 25-18. Junior Madison Bonner had a team-high six kills for West Fork, while senior Grace Willms had eight assists. Junior Maddie Hubka had 28 digs in the game.
No stats were available for Northwood-Kensett.
The Warhawks fell to 2-3 on the season, while the Vikings boosted their record to 2-2. Northwood will play its next game on Tuesday against Rockford, while West Fork will play at Newman Catholic.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, West Hancock 0: The Cardinals volleyball team earned a sweep win at home over West Hancock on Thursday night, beating the Eagles by set scores of 25-14, 25-8, and 25-10.
Cardinals junior Chloe Frank finished with a team-high five kills, while senior Maddie Graham led the team in assists, with seven. Junior Haley Smith ended the night with 10 of GHV's 31 team digs.
No stats were available for West Hancock.
The win boosts GHV to 4-2 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 1-5. The Eagles will play on Tuesday against North Union, and the Cardinals will travel to Belmond-Klemme to take on the Broncos.
Forest City 3, North Union 0: Forest City kept its record perfect with a 3-0 win on Thursday over North Union. The Indians claimed victory in dominant fashion, with set scores of 25-12, 25-8, and 25-10.
Junior Shae Dillavou led the way on offense with 12 kills, followed closely by senior Kaylee Miller, who had nine and led the team with three blocks. Senior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 10 digs on the night, as the Indians scored their second sweep of the year.
Forest City will play its next match on Tuesday, against North Iowa.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!