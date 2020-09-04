Area roundup: Mason City volleyball earns first victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City volleyball team fought hard against Des Moines Lincoln in Des Moines and came away with a three-set victory over the Railsplitters. The win was the Mohawks' first of the season.

The Mohawks took the first set, 25-13, and then won the next, 25-15. In the final set, Mason City dominated Lincoln 25-10.

Jada Williams had six kills in the win. Chloe Callanan and Tiegan Barkema each had five. Bre Lowe had 15 assists.

"We served great all night and kept them off balance," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We had a great night off the bench from everyone, especially Marisa Barragan and Ashton Camper who stepped up when Tiegan went down."

Mason City is now 1-5, and the next match is against Charles City at 5 p.m. on Thursday at home.

Volleyball

Clear Lake 3, St. Edmond 0: The Clear Lake volleyball team needed only three sets to beat St. Edmond on the road. The scores of the sets were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-12. The win improves the Lions' record to 3-3 on the season.

Algona 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Algona took the match victory in four sets over Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) on Thursday night. The win was the first of the season for the Algona Bulldogs.