Area roundup: Mason City volleyball drops three in Charles City

The Comets opened play with a hard-fought two-set victory over Decorah, winning 21-15 and 21-16.

Next up was a strong Iowa Falls-Alden team. The Comets started the match where it left off, winning 21-11. The Cadets came back with 21-17 and 15-11 victories to win the match.

Charles City closed out the tournament with a three-set victory over rival Mason City, winning the first set 21-17 before falling to the Mohawks 21-18 in the second to set up the rubber game. In the third set, Charles City outlasted Mason City in a 15-10 victory.

The Comets are back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. at New Hampton.

Rockford goes 1-2 in Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament: After the Rockford volleyball team started the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament with two losses on Saturday, the Warriors fought back to take its third game over West Hancock.

In its opener, Rockford (1-4) fell to North Iowa in two straight sets – 21-14 and 21-16.

Then against Nashua-Plainfield, the Warriors managed one set victory in a 2-1 loss. Rockford started strong with a 21-17 win in the first set, but fell in the final two 21-5 and 21-7.