Area roundup: Mason City volleyball drops three in Charles City

Progress.
That's what Mason City volleyball coach Curt Klaahsen saw on Saturday in the Mohawks' three losses at the Charles City volleyball tournament.
The Mohawks were in every match, according to Klaahsen, but lost to Iowa Falls-Alden (0-2), Charles City (1-2), and Decorah (0-2). He said errors did Mason City in on Saturday.
"We had a lot of quality play today against very even competition and gave ourselves chances to win each match," Klaahsen said. "We committed too many errors at times and need to continue to play with energy and enthusiasm when things aren't going well. We look forward to a full week of practice and continuing to improve in all areas."
Senior outside hitter Tiegan Barkema led Mason City with 15 kills, while junior middle hitter Jada Williams finished with 14 kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Kylie Trappe had 21 digs, while Barkema had 17.
Junior setter Breanna Lowe led the Mohawks with 37 assists, while senior outside hitter Emma Hollander was 10-for-10 in serving, Williams was 22-for-23 with two aces, and senior setter Shaye Theobald was 18-for-18 with two aces.
Mason City is back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Des Moines Lincoln.
VOLLEYBALL
Clear Lake goes 0-2 in Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tourney: The Clear Lake volleyball team opened the season Saturday with two losses in the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tournament, falling to Estherville Lincoln Central 2-1 and host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2-0.
Against the Midgets (3-3), the Lions were in every match, falling 21-18 in the first, winning the second 21-17 and falling in the rubber match 15-13.
The Cowgirls (5-0) dominated Clear Lake, winning both sets by identical 21-8 scores.
No stats were available for Clear Lake.
The Lions are back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. Edmond.
Newman Catholic goes 2-1 in Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament: The Newman Catholic volleyball team started slow with a 2-1 loss to North Union (1-2) in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament on Saturday in Garner, but finished strong with 2-1 wins over West Fork and Host GHV.
Against North Union, the Knights (2-2) took the first set 21-18, then lost two straight by 31-18 and 15-6 scores.
Newman Catholic bounced back against West Fork, losing the first set 21-18, but closing out the Warhawks with 21-10 and 15-11 wins.
In its final match of the tournament, Newman Catholic downed GHV 21-9 in the first set, fell 21-13 in the second, and finished the third set with a thrilling 15-13 victory.
The Knights host North Butler at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.
Charles City opens season with 2-1 record in its own tournament: The Charles City volleyball team defeated Decorah and Mason City, while falling to Iowa Falls-Alden on Saturday in its own tournament.
The Comets opened play with a hard-fought two-set victory over Decorah, winning 21-15 and 21-16.
Next up was a strong Iowa Falls-Alden team. The Comets started the match where it left off, winning 21-11. The Cadets came back with 21-17 and 15-11 victories to win the match.
Charles City closed out the tournament with a three-set victory over rival Mason City, winning the first set 21-17 before falling to the Mohawks 21-18 in the second to set up the rubber game. In the third set, Charles City outlasted Mason City in a 15-10 victory.
The Comets are back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. at New Hampton.
Rockford goes 1-2 in Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament: After the Rockford volleyball team started the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament with two losses on Saturday, the Warriors fought back to take its third game over West Hancock.
In its opener, Rockford (1-4) fell to North Iowa in two straight sets – 21-14 and 21-16.
Then against Nashua-Plainfield, the Warriors managed one set victory in a 2-1 loss. Rockford started strong with a 21-17 win in the first set, but fell in the final two 21-5 and 21-7.
The Warriors played two thrilling sets against West Hancock to close the tournament, downing the Eagles 21-18 in the first set and 24-22 in the second.
Rockford is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against West Fork at Rockford High School.
West Fork goes 1-2 in Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament: The West Fork volleyball team had a victory sandwiched between two losses in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament on Saturday in Garner.
In its first tournament game against Newman Catholic, the Warhawks (1-3) took the first set 21-18, then lost two straight by scores of 21-1- and 15-11.
West Fork played well against North Union, taking the first set 21-14, then coming back strong for a 21-17 victory in the second set.
In its final game of the tournament, the Warhawks fell to host GHV in two sets – 21-14 and 21-16.
West Fork is at Rockford for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura goes 2-1 in own tournament: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team played well in its own tournament on Saturday, going 2-1.
The Cardinals’ (3-1) only blemish on its season record came in the first game of the tournament when GHV was downed 21-9 in the first set before coming back for a 21-13 win in the second. In the third and deciding set, the Cardinals fell 15-13.
GHV made quick work of North Union in its second match, downing the Warriors 21-10 and 21-7 .
The Cardinals closed its tournament with 21-14 and 21-16 set victories over West Fork.
GHV is back in action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Forest City.
West Hancock comes up empty at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: After quickly yielding to its first two opponents Saturday at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament, the West Hancock volleyball team showed signs of improvement in its final loss in the tournament.
North Iowa made quick work of West Hancock in the first set, winning 21-2 before dispatching the Eagles 21-11 in the second.
In its second match of the tournament, West Hancock fell in two sets to Nashua-Plainfield, 21-10 and 21-4.
Against Rockford, the Eagles showed signs of life, staying with the Warriors the entire way in 21-18 and 24-22 losses.
West Hancock is back in action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night as it hosts Eagle Grove on Senior Night.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!