Area roundup: Mason City volleyball bests Ames in tight match

The Mason City volleyball team needed all five sets to determine a match winner against Ames on Thursday night in Mason City. In the end, the Mohawks earned their second win of the season, beating the Little Cyclones, 3-2.

Mason City set the tone early with a 25-15 victory in the first set. Ames bounced back with a 25-15 win of their own in set two. Again, the two teams traded wins when the Little Cyclones won the third set, 25-23, and the Mohawks won the fourth, 25-16. In the final set, Mason City was able to edge Ames, 15-13.

"We are very proud of the fight and grit the team showed in coming back from down 2-1, as well as getting down in set 5 to win our first conference match," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We had some shaky stretches throughout the match but stayed together and kept fighting."

Jada Williams had 13 kills and Tiegan Barkema had 10 in the win. Bre Lowe also racked up 34 assists and Emma Hollander had 26 digs. Hollander and Barkema both served well, tallying up five aces each.

The Mohawks improve to 2-12 with the win and play at Marshalltown on Tuesday.

Cross Country

Newman Catholic girls, Forest City boys rule in Manly