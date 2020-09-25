Area roundup: Mason City volleyball bests Ames in tight match

The Mason City volleyball team needed all five sets to determine a match winner against Ames on Thursday night in Mason City. In the end, the Mohawks earned their second win of the season, beating the Little Cyclones, 3-2.
Mason City set the tone early with a 25-15 victory in the first set. Ames bounced back with a 25-15 win of their own in set two. Again, the two teams traded wins when the Little Cyclones won the third set, 25-23, and the Mohawks won the fourth, 25-16. In the final set, Mason City was able to edge Ames, 15-13.
"We are very proud of the fight and grit the team showed in coming back from down 2-1, as well as getting down in set 5 to win our first conference match," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We had some shaky stretches throughout the match but stayed together and kept fighting."
Jada Williams had 13 kills and Tiegan Barkema had 10 in the win. Bre Lowe also racked up 34 assists and Emma Hollander had 26 digs. Hollander and Barkema both served well, tallying up five aces each.
The Mohawks improve to 2-12 with the win and play at Marshalltown on Tuesday.
Cross Country
Newman Catholic girls, Forest City boys rule in Manly
Many area teams competed at the Central Springs cross country meet, but it was Newman Catholic that came out on top in the girls meet and Forest City that won in the boys division.
For the girls, the Knights won with a score of 40 points. West Fork placed third with 80 points, St. Ansgar was fourth with 104 points and Forest City placed fifth with 119. Although Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Lydia Maas won the meet individually with her time of 19 minutes, 36.1 seconds, the Bulldogs placed sixth with 148 points.
The Knights had two runners place in the top five. Maggie McBride and Lilly Stockberger placed third and fourth with times of 21:25.2 and 21:40.9, respectively.
Forest City's Lili Nelson placed sixth, West Hancock's Rachel Leerar placed seventh, St. Ansgar's Ella Brown placed eighth and Central Springs' Hannah Lanphere placed 10th to round out the top 10.
On the boys side, Forest City won the meet with a score of 62 points. Newman Catholic placed second with 86 points. West Fork and Central Springs originally tied with 96 points, but the Warhawks won the tiebreaker – placing them third and the Panthers fourth. St. Ansgar finished in fifth with 122 points, HDC finished sixth with 130, Lake Mills finished ninth with 229 and West Hancock was 10th with 272.
St. Ansgar's Riley Witt won the meet with his time of 16:26.1, but Central Springs had two runner in the top three after him. Bryce McDonough finished second with a time of 17:16.8 and Clayton McDonough finished third with a time of 17:54.6.
Cole Hansen from St. Ansgar placed fifth, Joey Hovinga from Forest City placed sixth and Ryan Kelly from Newman Catholic placed seventh. West Fork's Caly Weaver placed eighth, Forest City's Parker Sharp placed ninth and West Fork's Noah Maske placed 10th to round out the top 10.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!