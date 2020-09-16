Area roundup: Mason City swimming beats Marshalltown on Senior Night

There were no additional stats available for Newman Catholic. The Knights are now 8-5 this season.

Central Springs 3, Rockford 0: Rockford traveled to visit the Central Springs volleyball team on Tuesday night. The Panthers put a beatdown on the Warriors and won in three straight sets.

The Panthers were dominant in set one, beating the Warriors, 25-3. In the final two sets, the Warriors were able to score more points than in the previous set, but still fell 25-5 and 25-7, respectively.

Senior Ellacyn Colemany led the Panthers with 10 kills on the night and senior Paige McEachran had eight. McEachran also led the team with 18 assists and senior Kiley Hanft had 17. The Panthers' record is 8-4.

The Warriors only had two kills and two assists all night. Junior Chloe Rooney had seven digs in the loss. With the loss, the Warriors fall to 1-12.

St. Ansgar 3, West Fork 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team had a dominant showing on Tuesday night at home against West Fork. The Saints beat the Warhawks in three straight sets.

The Saints gave up the most points allowed of any set in the first one, 25-10. West Fork struggled to get anything going and lost the next two sets, 25-6 and 25-7, respectively.