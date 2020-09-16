Area roundup: Mason City swimming beats Marshalltown on Senior Night

Victory was sweet for the Mohawks on Senior Night at home. The Mason City girls' swim team came out and beat Marshalltown, 72-30, to earn a team victory on Tuesday night.
The Mohawks won nine of the 12 total events, including taking the top two spots in five different events. Grace Hehr won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 8.99 seconds and etched her name in the Mohawks' all-time performance list.
The Mohawks are hoping the Senior Night win propels the team to future success. Mason City swims at home next Tuesday against Ankeny Christian.
Volleyball
Ankeny 3, Mason City 0: The Mason City volleyball team struggled to get anything going against Class 5A No. 4 Ankeny on Tuesday night. The Mohawks fell to the Hawks in three straight sets.
The score of each of the first two sets was 25-6. In the third and final set, Mason City showed a bit more fight, but couldn't come away with a victory. The Mohawks lost the final set, 25-12, to lose the overall match.
"Ankeny showed they are worthy of their #4 ranking as their size and speed of play overwhelmed us at the net," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We need to do a better job of communicating on the floor and passing more consistently in order to compete with the top teams. We have a great group of kids and we will keep working to play our best at the end of the season.
Shaye Theobald led with 11 assists and Jada Williams had five kills in the loss. Emma Hollander and Ashton Camper each had five digs. The Mohawks fall to 1-10 on the season.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake volleyball team also struggled on Tuesday night at home. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows came into Clear Lake and beat the Lions in three straight sets.
The Cowgirls set the tone early with a 25-9 victory in the first set. The Lions were able to get into double digits in the second and third set, but still lost, 25-11 and 25-10, respectively.
There was no additional stats available for Clear Lake. The Lions are now 4-6 this season.
Newman Catholic 3, Northwood-Kensett 1: After a 1-1 stalemate in the match, the Newman Catholic volleyball team won the next two sets to beat Northwood-Kensett, 3-1, on Tuesday night in Mason City.
The Knights opened with a 25-19 win in the first set, but the Vikings bounced back with a 25-20 victory in the second. Newman Catholic responded by winning the next two sets, both by scores of 25-23, to take the match victory.
Senior Kayla Senne led the Vikings with six kills and senior Olivia Stilley had six assists. Senior Hallie Varner also had 19 digs in the loss. Northwood-Kensett now sits at an even 3-3 on the year.
There were no additional stats available for Newman Catholic. The Knights are now 8-5 this season.
Central Springs 3, Rockford 0: Rockford traveled to visit the Central Springs volleyball team on Tuesday night. The Panthers put a beatdown on the Warriors and won in three straight sets.
The Panthers were dominant in set one, beating the Warriors, 25-3. In the final two sets, the Warriors were able to score more points than in the previous set, but still fell 25-5 and 25-7, respectively.
Senior Ellacyn Colemany led the Panthers with 10 kills on the night and senior Paige McEachran had eight. McEachran also led the team with 18 assists and senior Kiley Hanft had 17. The Panthers' record is 8-4.
The Warriors only had two kills and two assists all night. Junior Chloe Rooney had seven digs in the loss. With the loss, the Warriors fall to 1-12.
St. Ansgar 3, West Fork 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team had a dominant showing on Tuesday night at home against West Fork. The Saints beat the Warhawks in three straight sets.
The Saints gave up the most points allowed of any set in the first one, 25-10. West Fork struggled to get anything going and lost the next two sets, 25-6 and 25-7, respectively.
Senior Hali Anderson was on fire, dishing out 27 assists in the win. Senior Brooklyn Hackbart had 10 kills, senior Gracie Urbatsch had eight and senior Blayne Koster had seven to lead the Saints collectively. St. Ansgar is now 5-3 this season.
There were no additional stats available for West Fork. The Warhawks drop to 2-6 on the year.
Decorah 3, Charles City 2: The Decorah volleyball team and the Charles City volleyball team put on a show for volleyball fans on Tuesday night in Charles City. The match needed a fifth set to decide the victor. Ultimately, the Vikings came away with a 3-2 victory over the Comets.
Decorah took the first set, 25-16, and Charles City responded by winning the next one, 25-22. Again, the two teams traded victories when the Vikings won the third set, 25-19, and the Comets won the fourth, 25-18. The Vikings won the match-deciding fifth set, 15-11.
Charles City had four different players with five or more kills. Junior Ashlyn Hoeft had 18 assists and senior Sarah Mitchell had 13 in the loss. Senior Carly Stevenson had 22 digs as well. Charles City is now 6-5 this season.
Osage 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Class 3A No. 2 Osage volleyball team remained undefeated with a victory over Nashua-Plainfield in three straight sets on Tuesday night. The Green Devils still haven't lost a single set this season.
Osage won the first match 25-13, the second match 25-14 and the third match 25-9. No additional stats were available for Osage. The Green Devils are now 10-0 this season.
Waterloo Christian 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team is still searching for its first win after losing to Waterloo Christian in three straight sets on Tuesday night.
The Regents opened up with a 25-16 win over the Wildcats. The squad followed it up with a 25-12 win in set two, and a 25-18 win in set three. There were no additional stats available for Riceville. The Wildcats are now 0-7.
Cross Country
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys second place, girls third place @ Emmetsburg: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) cross country team had a strong showing at Emmetsburg on Tuesday night. The boys' team placed second with 73 points and the girls' team placed third with 113 points.
Jake Hejlik won the meet with a time of 19 minutes and 2 seconds. Aiden Richardson and Skylar Schulze both ran good races crossing in 21:16 and 21:11, respectively.
For the girls' team, Abby Christians placed third with her time of 23:04. Katelyn Knoll placed 14th in the meet with a time of 25:08.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
