Area roundup: Mason City swim team falls to state champs

No stats were available for Newman Catholic. The Knights are now 3-4.

Central Springs 3, Nashua-Plainfield 2: In a back and forth match, the Central Springs volleyball team came out on top at home, beating Nashua, 3-2, on Tuesday.

It looked like the Panthers were going to run away with the match after beating the Huskies, 25-16, in the first set. But Nashua-Plainfield responded with a 25-21 victory in set two and a 25-23 win in set three.

After winning the first set, suddenly the Panthers found themselves in danger of losing the match. With their backs against the wall, the Panthers won the next two sets, 25-19 and 15-9, to earn the match victory.

Senior Ellacyn Coleman finished with 14 kills and senior Kiley Hanft ended the night with 22 assists. The Panthers had 40 kills in the match victory. The win improved their record to 3-4.

Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake Lions struggled on the road against Iowa Falls-Alden and fell in three straight sets to the Cadets on Tuesday night.

The Cadets jumped on the Lions from the start, winning the first set 25-12. The Lions scored the most set points of the night in set two, but still lost 25-15. The final set score was 25-10.