Area roundup: Mason City swim team falls to state champs

The Mason City swim team hosted the 2019 state champion Dowling Catholic on Tuesday night. The Maroons put on a clinic and the Mohawks couldn't get many points on the board. The final score was 81-17.
Although it was a tough scoring night for Mason City, the team was able to get many season-best times. Rosa Monarch was the diving champ with 190.55 points. Aspen Cole finished with a time on 1 minute, 14.33 seconds in the breaststroke, which placed her second in the event.
Cole also finished with a time of 2:06.30 in the 200 freestyle. Jenna Braun raced to a time of 1:09.14 in the 100 backstroke. The times for Cole and Braun earned a place on the team's top 50 list, according to head coach Steve Hugo.
The Mohawks' next swim meet is senior night against Marshalltown on Tuesday at home.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic 3, West Fork 0: Newman Catholic came out on fire at home on Tuesday night against West Fork. The Knights beat the Warhawks in three straight sets to win the match.
The Knights dominated in set one, beating the Warhawks, 25-14. West Fork responded by making set two a close one, but Newman Catholic still prevailed, 25-22. The score of the final set was 25-16.
For the Warhawks, junior Kalli Trewin had six of the teams 15 kills. Senior Sadie Latham had eight of the team's 13 assists and also had four aces. With the loss, West Fork fell to 2-5.
No stats were available for Newman Catholic. The Knights are now 3-4.
Central Springs 3, Nashua-Plainfield 2: In a back and forth match, the Central Springs volleyball team came out on top at home, beating Nashua, 3-2, on Tuesday.
It looked like the Panthers were going to run away with the match after beating the Huskies, 25-16, in the first set. But Nashua-Plainfield responded with a 25-21 victory in set two and a 25-23 win in set three.
After winning the first set, suddenly the Panthers found themselves in danger of losing the match. With their backs against the wall, the Panthers won the next two sets, 25-19 and 15-9, to earn the match victory.
Senior Ellacyn Coleman finished with 14 kills and senior Kiley Hanft ended the night with 22 assists. The Panthers had 40 kills in the match victory. The win improved their record to 3-4.
Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake Lions struggled on the road against Iowa Falls-Alden and fell in three straight sets to the Cadets on Tuesday night.
The Cadets jumped on the Lions from the start, winning the first set 25-12. The Lions scored the most set points of the night in set two, but still lost 25-15. The final set score was 25-10.
There was no additional stats for Clear Lake were available. The Lions fell to 3-4 on the season.
Northwood-Kensett 3, Rockford 0: The Rockford volleyball team was able to make things interesting in the third set, but couldn't pull out the victory, losing in three straight sets at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night.
The Vikings came out swinging, winning the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-11. The Warriors pushed the Vikings into extra points though in the third, but couldn't come out with the win. Northwood-Kensett won the final set 28-26.
Senior Brylee Hoeppner had nine kills and senior Kayla Senne had nine assists for the Vikings. The squad finished with 20 kills and 19 assists. Northwood-Kensett improved to 3-2 with the win.
For the Warriors, junior Chloe Rooney had six kills and senior Gabby Keith had six assists. The team finished with 15 kills and 10 assists. Rockford is now 1-6.
Belmond-Klemme 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2: Belmond-Klemme and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) slugged it out in a back-and-forth match on Tuesday night. The Broncos beat the Cardinals, 3-2.
Belmond-Klemme opened the match with a 25-21 set one victory. The Cardinals flipped the script and won the next two sets, 25-18 and 25-23.
But the Broncos sent out a statement win in set four, 25-15 and won the final set, 15-9. After falling behind, 2-1, the Broncos won the next two to win the match.
Senior Erica Eenhuis finished with 12 kills and junior Chloe Frank had eight in the loss. Senior Maddie Graham had 13 assists and junior Rylee Frayne had nine. The Cardinals dropped to 4-3 on the season.
Charles City 3, New Hampton 0: The Charles City volleyball team had some intense sets with New Hampton in Charles City on Tuesday night. Even though all the sets were close, the Comets won the match in three straights sets.
The first set and the second set both took extra points to decide the winner, but the Comets came away as victors in both instances, 29-27 and 27-25. The Chickasaws were gassed from losing the first two sets in heartbreaking fashion, losing the third and final set, 25-19.
Senior Danielle Stock finished with 13 kills, junior Kaylee Anderson had 11 and senior Sadie Gebel had eight in the victory. Junior Kaylee Anderson had 17 assists and junior Ashlyn Hoeft had 13. The Comets are now 3-1 this season.
St. Ansgar 3, North Butler 1: Although North Butler snuck away with a win in one set, the St. Ansgar volleyball team earned the match victory on Tuesday night at home. The Saints beat the Bearcats, 3-1.
The Saints opened up with two straight wins in the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-15. North Butler wouldn't go down without a fight and won the third set, 25-17. St. Ansgar put the match away with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set.
Senior Brooklyn Hackbart had 14 kills and senior Blayne Koster had 10 in the win. Senior Hali Anderson had 40 of the team's 43 assists. St. Ansgar moved to 4-3 with the win.
Forest City 3, North Iowa 0: The Forest City Indians had no trouble with North Iowa on Tuesday night, beating the Bison in three straight sets in Forest City.
The Indians opened with a dominant 25-8 victory in set one. Forest City won the next two sets 25-17 and 25-21 to get the match win.
Senior Kaylee Miller finished with 12 kills and juniors Shae Dillavou and Regan Helgeson each had seven. Senior Kennedy Baker had 13 assists and senior Alyson Walker had 10. Forest City is still undefeated at 4-0.
North Union 3, West Hancock 0: West Hancock struggled on the road against North Union on Tuesday. The Warriors took care of the Eagles in three straight sets.
The scores of the sets were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-7. The Eagles struggled on offense, scoring just 31 points between three sets.
There was no stats available for West Hancock. The Eagles fell to 1-6 on the season with the loss.
Turkey Valley 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team came into Tuesday night's home matchup against Turkey Valley looking for its first victory this season. The Wildcats are still looking, losing the match in three straight sets to the Trojans.
The Wildcats opened up with a 25-17 loss in the first set. Riceville couldn't get a win in either of the next two sets, losing 25-12 and 25-17.
Senior Libby Miller led the Wildcats with seven kills. Senior Rylie Dunn finished with eight assists and sophomore Morgan Fair had six. The Wildcats are 0-5 after the loss.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
