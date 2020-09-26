Area roundup: Mason City stumbles against Webster City

After a promising first two games to the 2020 season, the Mason City football team finally ran into its first stumbling block, as the Mohawks lost at Webster City, 42-7.
The Lynx got on the board early thanks to an 83-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter from sophomore CJ Hisler on a counter play. Webster City scored again just three minutes later as senior Trey Mathis ran the ball 31-yards, and then took the ball again for a 6-yard scoring run. After the two-point conversion, Webster City led Mason City, 16-0, with 7:32 left in the first.
The Lynx added to their lead before the end of the first quarter, when Devon Stoakes blocked a Mason City punt, and ran it back for a touchdown. This score put Webster City on top, 22-0.
After another Trey Mathis touchdown, the Lynx held a 28-0 halftime lead. The Lynx outgained the Mohawks 350 yards to 96 in the first half.
Webster City pulled ahead, 35-0, with another touchdown in the third, but Mason City finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter as Connor Dalen ran the ball in from the one.
After Webster City senior Chase Rattenborg scored his third rushing touchdown of the game, the Lynx took a 42-7 lead, which ended up being the final score. Mathis and Hisler wound up with 164 and 173 rushing yards, respectively, with one touchdown apiece, while Rattenborg rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown.
The Mohawks' record now stands at 2-1. Mason City will return home next Friday to face Humboldt.
Jesup 27, Osage 26: The Osage football team fell to 1-3 with a one-point loss to Jesup on Friday, as two fourth-quarter touchdowns left the Green Devils just shy of tying the game.
The Green Devils wound up one point short after outscoring the J-Hawks, 20-14, in the second half.
No stats were available for either team.
The Green Devils will play at home next Friday against Denver.
Denver 48, Central Springs 0: The Central Springs football team suffered its second consecutive loss by 40-plus points on Friday night, as the Panthers lost to Denver by a 48-0 score.
The Cyclones got off to a hot start with 15 points in the first half and 20 in the second, as Denver led Central Springs at halftime, 35-0. Denver added 13 more second half points, to take the dominant victory.
Senior Isaac Besh and junior Caylor Hoffer each rushed for over 80 yards, with one touchdown apiece, while sophomore Ethan Schoville rushed for 70 and scored two touchdowns. The Cyclones finished with 302 rushing yards for the game, and the defense finished with three sacks.
No stats were available for Central Springs.
The Panthers fell to 2-3 on the year, and will play at Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Saint Ansgar 28, North Butler 0: The Saints football squad is 5-0 on the season, and there is one main reason why.
The St. Ansgar rushing attack, led by senior Ryan Cole.
On Friday, the Saints posted their third straight win of 28 or more points, as the team beat North Butler, 28-0. Senior Ryan Cole had another solid performance, this time for 230 yards and two touchdowns, good for an average of 15.3 yards per carry.
Cole also finished with one of St. Ansgar's two interceptions in the game. Junior Lorne Isler had the Saints' other rushing touchdown, and finished with 54 yards on 18 carries.
On special teams, junior Bradley Hackenmiller took the opening kickoff of the second half 71 yards for a touchdown, while the Saints' defense had six tackles for loss against the Bearcats.
St. Ansgar will take its undefeated record on the road to Newman Catholic next Friday, where the Saints will take on the 4-1 Knights.
AGWSR 64, Rockford 58: The Rockford football team came out on the short end in a high-flying, wild game against AGWSR. The Warriors got out to a 22-0 first quarter lead, but wound up losing to the Cougars, 64-58.
Rockford scored 22 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second. At halftime, Rockford led AGWSR, 36-22. The Warriors scored 22 more points in the third quarter, and led the Cougars, 58-36, at the beginning of the fourth quarter. But AGSWR scored 28 unanswered points in the final frame.
A pass from quarterback Bo Gerbracht to Jaden Penning put the Cougars in position to score with just second remaining. Senior Chase Harms then won the winning score, as AGWSR capped off the stunning comeback.
Penning led AGWSR with 295 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries, and also had 55 yards on four receptions with one touchdown through the air. Junior Cale Culver also had two rushing touchdowns, and had 127 yards on nine carries.
For the Warriors, four different players scored rushing touchdowns. Senior Justice Jones led the way with 169 yards on 34 carries, with three scores, while quarterback Will Bushbaum ran for 97 yards on 14 carries, with one touchdown.
Junior Terran Romer and sophomore Marshal Schlader were the other two to score on the ground for Rockford, while sophomore Landen Arends and junior Kolton Lyman each had a touchdown through the air.
With the loss, Rockford fell to 2-3 on the season. The Warriors will play next Friday, at Northwood-Kensett.
Northwood-Kensett 62, Riceville 30: Northwood-Kensett senior Brandon Varner did the lions' share of the work on Friday night in the Vikings' 62-30 win over Riceville, but the team got plenty of contributions all over the board.
Varner rushed for 100 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries for the Vikes, while junior Carter Severson took the ball 11 times for 74 yards and two scores. Add to that 97 yards on the ground for quarterback Kael Julseth, and Northwood-Kensett finished the game with 305 rushing yards as a team.
Julseth also had 149 passing yards on four completions, the longest of which was a 77-yard touchdown pass to Varner.
On defense, Northwood had one sack, and four tackles for loss.
No stats were available for Riceville, which fell to 1-4 on the season.
Northwood-Kensett is now 2-3 on the year. The Vikings will play next Friday against Rockford, while the Wildcats will travel to West Central.
West Fork 48, Nashua-Plainfield 8: The West Fork football team walked off with a dominant win over Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night, as senior quarterback Kayden Ames accounted for six touchdowns.
Ames passed for 153 yards and five touchdowns in the game on 11-of-19 passing, and also rushed for one of the team's rushing touchdowns on the night.
As a team, the Warhawks ran for 132 yards, led by Ames' 58 yards on 17 carries. Ames did all this despite being sacked six times by the Nashua-Plainfield defense.
As a defense, West Fork held the Huskies to 188 yards of total offense.
With the win, West Fork improved to 3-1 on the season. The Warhawks will play next Friday, at Lake Mills.
Estherville Lincoln Central 25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) football team came up short against Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday, as the Cardinals fell to the Midgets, 25-14.
Senior Joe Pringnitz ran for 162 yards on 33 carries for the Cardinals, with both of the team's rushing touchdowns. As a team, GHV finished with 173 rushing yards, and 76 yards receiving.
The loss dropped GHV to 2-3 on the season, and was the team's second straight loss. GHV will play next Friday at Okoboji.
West Hancock 54, Alta-Aurelia 26: For the third straight week, West Hancock walked away with a decisive win, as senior Cole Kelly ran wild.
Kelly ran for 236 yards and seven touchdowns against the Warriors, the fourth straight week he has rushed for at least 180 yards, and the third consecutive game he has scored at least three touchdowns.
Junior Kane Zeuhl scored the Eagles' remaining touchdown, on a one-yard run.
Alta-Aurelia quarterback Cade Rohwer rushed for two touchdowns, along with junior Preston McCoy. Rohwer threw for 148 yards on 19-of-29 passing, with one touchdown.
The win was the fourth straight victory for the Eagles, who currently sit atop Class A, District 2, with a perfect 3-0 district record. Kelly has 983 rushing yards this season, with at least three games left for West Hancock.
West Hancock will play next Friday at home, against North Union.
Decorah 49, Charles City 0: The Charles City football team lost in crushing fashion for the second straight week, as the Comets lost to Decorah, 49-0.
Senior Alec Staudt got the start at quarterback, and threw for 107 yards on 5-of-9 passing, with two interceptions.
Senior Trevor Heitz led the team with 84 yards rushing on 17 carries, while junior Ian Collins had a team-high two receptions for 85 yards.
No stats were available for Decorah.
Charles City fell to 0-3 on the season, and will play next Friday, at Waterloo East.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
