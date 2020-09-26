Area roundup: Mason City stumbles against Webster City

Rockford scored 22 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second. At halftime, Rockford led AGWSR, 36-22. The Warriors scored 22 more points in the third quarter, and led the Cougars, 58-36, at the beginning of the fourth quarter. But AGSWR scored 28 unanswered points in the final frame.

A pass from quarterback Bo Gerbracht to Jaden Penning put the Cougars in position to score with just second remaining. Senior Chase Harms then won the winning score, as AGWSR capped off the stunning comeback.

Penning led AGWSR with 295 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries, and also had 55 yards on four receptions with one touchdown through the air. Junior Cale Culver also had two rushing touchdowns, and had 127 yards on nine carries.

For the Warriors, four different players scored rushing touchdowns. Senior Justice Jones led the way with 169 yards on 34 carries, with three scores, while quarterback Will Bushbaum ran for 97 yards on 14 carries, with one touchdown.

Junior Terran Romer and sophomore Marshal Schlader were the other two to score on the ground for Rockford, while sophomore Landen Arends and junior Kolton Lyman each had a touchdown through the air.

With the loss, Rockford fell to 2-3 on the season. The Warriors will play next Friday, at Northwood-Kensett.