Area roundup: Mason City golf finishes ninth at district meet

The Mason City boys' golf team finished its competition for the season on Monday afternoon, as the Mohawks' finished ninth overall at the district golf meet, with a team score of 375.

Ankeny won the team title with a 296, while Ankeny senior Corbin Walker took the individual title, with a score of 69. Waukee's Payton Sandfort and Tanner Dinnebier finished second and third, with scores of 71 and 74, while Ty Roghair of Ankeny Ty Roghair tied for third with a 74.

Sophomore Gavin Als finished first for Mason City, with a score of 91, good for 30th overall. Junior Aidan Thompson was close behind, with a score of 92, with John Brandt and Drew DeGabrielle tied for third on the Mohawks, with identical scores of 96.

Cross Country

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Maas dominates again

Throughout this season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas has made a name for herself in the area cross country community with her impressive finishes.

On Monday, Maas again blew away the competition, finishing in first place at the Lake Mills Invitational with a time of 19:08.08, nearly three minutes faster than the runner-up.

Maas had an average mile time of 6:09.6.