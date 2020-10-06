Area roundup: Mason City golf finishes ninth at district meet

The Mason City boys' golf team finished its competition for the season on Monday afternoon, as the Mohawks' finished ninth overall at the district golf meet, with a team score of 375.
Ankeny won the team title with a 296, while Ankeny senior Corbin Walker took the individual title, with a score of 69. Waukee's Payton Sandfort and Tanner Dinnebier finished second and third, with scores of 71 and 74, while Ty Roghair of Ankeny Ty Roghair tied for third with a 74.
Sophomore Gavin Als finished first for Mason City, with a score of 91, good for 30th overall. Junior Aidan Thompson was close behind, with a score of 92, with John Brandt and Drew DeGabrielle tied for third on the Mohawks, with identical scores of 96.
Cross Country
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Maas dominates again
Throughout this season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas has made a name for herself in the area cross country community with her impressive finishes.
On Monday, Maas again blew away the competition, finishing in first place at the Lake Mills Invitational with a time of 19:08.08, nearly three minutes faster than the runner-up.
Maas had an average mile time of 6:09.6.
The second place finisher was Lily Nelson of Forest City, who finished with a time of 22:07.95. Third place went to Rachel Leerar of West Hancock, at 22:26.01. Northwood-Kensett freshman Megan Ocel finished fourth, with a 23:11.53, while North Butler's Breanne VanGenderen rounded out the top five with a time of 23:30.27.
The team title went to Forest City, which earned a team score of 46, and an average time of 24:13.45.
On the boys side, Forest City's Joey Hovinga finished first, with a time of 17:45.87, 12 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Owen Alemelian of North Butler. Indians' runners Parker Sharp, Ethan Johnson, Carson Strukel, and Ryan Korthals also all finished in the top 10, as Forest City won the team medal with an overall score of 32. Seven Forest City runners finished in the top 20.
North Butler finished second as a team, while Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed third. Area teams Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills, and West Hancock placed fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.
