Area roundup: Mason City golf finishes eighth at Valley Classic Invite

The Mason City golf team finished eighth overall at the Valley Classic Invitational on Monday, with an overall team score of 379.

Waukee and Johnston tied for the team win with a score of 305.

Ames golfer Sam Vertanen was the day's medalist, at 71 strokes.

Gavin Als and Ryan Berkely were the top two finishers for Mason City, with respective scores of 93 and 94, while Drew DeGabriele was close behind at 95.

The Mohawks played in the Mason City Dual at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Results that were not yet available.

Cross Country

The Clear Lake boys cross country team finished third overall at the Humboldt Invitational on Monday afternoon, as the Lions finished with an overall team score of 128. Senior Justin Wright finished third, with a 5K time of 18:10.60. Teammate Leo Tolentino was the Lions' second runner to finish, with a time of 18:59.40, and a 17th place finish.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished ninth in the team standings with an average time of 20:24.94. The Cardinals top finisher was senior Jake Hejlik, who finished 44th, at 19:49.20.