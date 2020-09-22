Area roundup: Mason City golf finishes eighth at Valley Classic Invite

The Mason City golf team finished eighth overall at the Valley Classic Invitational on Monday, with an overall team score of 379.
Waukee and Johnston tied for the team win with a score of 305.
Ames golfer Sam Vertanen was the day's medalist, at 71 strokes.
Gavin Als and Ryan Berkely were the top two finishers for Mason City, with respective scores of 93 and 94, while Drew DeGabriele was close behind at 95.
The Mohawks played in the Mason City Dual at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Results that were not yet available.
Cross Country
The Clear Lake boys cross country team finished third overall at the Humboldt Invitational on Monday afternoon, as the Lions finished with an overall team score of 128. Senior Justin Wright finished third, with a 5K time of 18:10.60. Teammate Leo Tolentino was the Lions' second runner to finish, with a time of 18:59.40, and a 17th place finish.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished ninth in the team standings with an average time of 20:24.94. The Cardinals top finisher was senior Jake Hejlik, who finished 44th, at 19:49.20.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL was 11th as a team, with Jack Showalter the team's top finisher, at 19:32.90.
West Hancock rounded out the team standings, finishing in 24th place. Freshman Evan Hinders was the Eagles' top finisher, with a time of 23:24.40.
The winning boys team was Gilbert, which finished with an average time of 18:57.12. The individual winner was Humboldt's Quinton Orr, who ran a time of 16:22.30.
On the girls side, the area's top team was GHV, which finished ninth, with an average time of 25:27.28. West Hancock and Clear finished 15th and 17th, respectively.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Lydia Maas ran her race with a time of 20:41.40, good for second place in the individual standings. Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden was the winner. She finished more than a minute ahead of Maas, with a finishing time of 19:30.30.
Gilbert was the winner in the team standings for the girls.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
