Area roundup: Mason City golf falls to Ankeny in season opener

The North Iowa fall sports season kicked off on Monday, as the Mason City golf team hosted Ankeny at Highland Park Golf Course. The Hawks took down the Mohawks to snag their first win of the year, 296- 378.

Ankeny's Dylan Taylor finished with the day's top score, with a 70.

For Mason City, junior Ryan Berkley had the best score with an 86. Freshman Drew DeGabriele was close behind at 89, while juniors Aidan Thompson and John Brandt had respective scores of 97 and 106.

The Mohawks next match will be at Highland Park on Friday at 10 a.m, against Ames.

College

Waldorf hockey adds standout Blake Speidel

The Waldorf hockey team added a defensive standout to the squad, just a few weeks before the team is scheduled to begin preparing for a new season.

Forest Lake, Minn. native Blake Speidel will begin his freshman year this fall as a member of the Warriors.

Speidel totaled one goal and 12 assists over the past three seasons for Forest Lake High School. This past season, he played in 25 games and assisted on four goals as the team advanced to the Minnesota Sectionals semifinals.

"We are very pleased to welcome Blake to our program. He is a steady all-around defenseman with a good skill-set that will translate well to the college level,” Waldorf head coach Brett Shelanski said. “Blake comes from a very solid high school program in Minnesota. He makes good decisions with the puck, and is a calm and steady presence on the back end.”

