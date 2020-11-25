Area roundup: Mason City girls fall to SE Polk in season opener



The Mason City girls' basketball kicked off the new season in tough fashion, with a 74-47 loss at Southeast Polk, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A.

The Rams took an early lead and cruised to a win, with a 52 percent shooting percentage, 16 steals, and six 3-pointers in the game. The Mohawks shot 36.7 percent from the field, with 22 rebounds, seven assists, and 20 turnovers.

Junior Jada Williams led the Mohawks in scoring with 16 points on six of 18 shooting, and also led the team with five rebounds. For Southeast Polk, senior Grace Larkins led the way with 21 points.

"We knew it was going to be a big challenge going on the road to the No. 2 team in 5A with three freshmen in our rotation," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "However, our players responded by competing for 32 minutes and playing together despite all of the obstacles. We are thankful for the chance to play and hopeful for a full season to come."

Newman Catholic 64, Lake Mills 53: The Newman Catholic girls' basketball team started its season with an 11-point victory over Lake Mills on Tuesday night, as the Knights beat the Bulldogs, 64-53.

The Knights got out to a 31-25 halftime lead, and outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 33-28, to secure the win.