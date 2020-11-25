Area roundup: Mason City girls fall to SE Polk in season opener

The Mason City girls' basketball kicked off the new season in tough fashion, with a 74-47 loss at Southeast Polk, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A.
The Rams took an early lead and cruised to a win, with a 52 percent shooting percentage, 16 steals, and six 3-pointers in the game. The Mohawks shot 36.7 percent from the field, with 22 rebounds, seven assists, and 20 turnovers.
Junior Jada Williams led the Mohawks in scoring with 16 points on six of 18 shooting, and also led the team with five rebounds. For Southeast Polk, senior Grace Larkins led the way with 21 points.
"We knew it was going to be a big challenge going on the road to the No. 2 team in 5A with three freshmen in our rotation," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "However, our players responded by competing for 32 minutes and playing together despite all of the obstacles. We are thankful for the chance to play and hopeful for a full season to come."
Newman Catholic 64, Lake Mills 53: The Newman Catholic girls' basketball team started its season with an 11-point victory over Lake Mills on Tuesday night, as the Knights beat the Bulldogs, 64-53.
The Knights got out to a 31-25 halftime lead, and outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 33-28, to secure the win.
Lake Mills junior Leah Moen led the Bulldogs with 14 points, with three 3-pointers. Sophomore Ella Stone had a team-high 10 rebounds with three steals, while Natalie Brandenburg had six assists.
No stats were available for Newman Catholic.
Forest City 52, Algona 23: The Forest City girls' basketball season started its season with a decisive win over Algona on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat the Bulldogs, 52-23.
The Indians scored 15 points in the first quarter and 17 in the second, while holding Algona to just 15 first half points. The Bulldogs went scoreless in the third quarter, and scored eight points in the fourth quarter, but Forest City's winning margin ended up at 29 points.
Stats were unavailable from the game.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!