Area roundup: Mason City football dominates Marshalltown in season-opener

It's been quite awhile since the Mason City football team has had a win like the one that came on Friday night.
In head coach John Lee's first game back as head coach, the Mohawks crushed Marshalltown, 28-0, in the season-opener.
The win was an all-around team effort, according to Lee.
Connor Dalen scored four rushing touchdowns for the Mohawks, with a fifth called back due to holding. Senior Dante Ardnt had a big interception that stopped Marshalltown just when it was starting to find offensive momentum.
Sophomore Kale Hobart started at quarterback and completed a big pass to junior Carter Thomas. Senior Jahmen Zimmerman finished with one sack and a forced fumble as the team held Marshalltown scoreless.
After his first game back, Lee couldn't heap enough praise on his team.
"The kids executed as well as you can in a football game," Lee said. "I have to give all credit to these kids, never hanging their head. We talked before the game, how people who win never put their head down."
The win was Mason City's first shutout victory since Oct. 22, 2010, when the Mohawks beat Marshalltown, 21-0.
"The effort was unbelievable," Lee said. "They were so physical on offense and defense."
Mason City will play its home opener on Friday against Fort Dodge.
Newman Catholic 35, North Union 26: The Newman Catholic football team scored a season-opening win over North Union on Friday night, as the Knights took down the Warriors, 35-26.
The Knights got out to an early lead with a first-quarter touchdown, and after scoring twice more in the second, went into halftime with a 21-7 advantage.
North Union pulled within eight points in the third quarter, as the Warriors put 13 on the board, but Newman hung on for a 35-26 victory after outscoring North Union in the fourth, 7-6.
No stats were available for Newman Catholic. The Knights' next game will come on Friday at Bishop Garrigan.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) football team kicked off its season with a bang on Friday night, as the Bulldogs downed the Cowboys by a score of 18-4.
Both offenses struggled in the first half, with the only scoring coming on a safety. At halftime, HDC led 2-0. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs scored nine points to go up 11-0, and scored another touchdown in the fourth. The Cowboys could only muster four points, which the team scored in the fourth quarter.
Seniors Bryan Flores and Mario De La Cruz both scored rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, with Flores finishing with a team-high 57 rushing yard 16 carries. Senior jordan Severs had a team-best 69 yards on two receptions, as the team finished with 127 total yards through the air.
On defense, the Bulldogs had nine sacks, three of them coming from junior Logan Pfeffer, two from junior Tate Schmitt, and two from De La Cruz. De La Cruz had a team-high seven solo tackles on the night, with 10 total.
HDC will play its home opener on Friday against West Fork.
Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8: The Central Springs football team scored a season-opening win on Friday night, with the Panthers beating the Huskies, 14-8.
The Panthers kicked off the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter. That was all the scoring that would occur until the fourth, when the Huskies put up eight points. But a late touchdown from Central Springs gave the Panthers the eventual winning six-point lead.
No stats for the game were available at press time.
Central Springs will play its second game on Friday at North Butler.
Tripoli 60, Rockford 20: The Rockford football team started off its season on a rough note on Friday night, as the Warriors fell to Tripoli by a 60-20 score.
The Panthers got out to an early lead by outscoring the Warriors in the first half, 28-12. In the third quarter, Tripoli poured more gas on the fire by holding Rockford scoreless, while the offense added 24 more points to the scoreboard. Tripoli added eight more points in the fourth, as Rockford scored eight points of their own.
Tripoli senior Conner Piehl carried the ball 20 times for 199 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while Blake Brocka scored twice while carrying the ball 11 times for 65 yards. The Panthers finished with 307 total rushing yards.
No stats were available for Rockford. The Warriors' next game will come on Friday at Turkey Valley.
North Iowa 38, Northwood-Kensett 21: The Northwood-Kensett football team started its season off with a 17-point home loss to North Iowa on Friday night.
The Bison led at halftime, 20-0, but in the third quarter, the Vikings' offense finally showed signs of life. Northwood-Kensett scored 21 third-quarter points behind two rushing touchdowns and a 75-yard kick-return for a score from senior Brandon Varner. Varner finished the game with 109 total return yards, and also carried the ball 13 times for 82 yards and a rushing touchdown. The Vikings finished with 180 team yards on the ground, led by senior Kael Julseth, who carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards and a score.
Despite Northwood-Kensett's third-quarter offensive explosion, North Iowa scored 20 second-half points, to earn the 17-point victory.
The Vikings' next game will come on Friday at Clarksville.
New Hampton 15, Charles City 8: The Charles City football team fell in its opening game by seven points, as the Comets eight fourth-quarter points were not enough for a victory.
After going into halftime tied at 0-0, New Hampton got on the board first with a touchdown in the third quarter. The Comets responded with a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown from senior Trevor Heitz, followed by a two-point conversion.
New Hampton senior Connor Rochford threw another passing touchdown in the fourth, his second of the game, to up the Chickasaws up, 15-8, the eventual winning score. Rochford finished with 131 yards and 10 completions on the day.
Heitz set the offensive tempo for the Comets, rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Heitz also led the team on defense, finishing with a team-high 10 solo tackles.
Senior Jeremiah Chapman also had a decent day, rushing for 58 yards on 11 carries.
Charles City will play its home opener on Friday, against Union Community.
Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6: The Lake Mills football team kicked off its pursuit of a district title in fine fashion on Friday night. The Bulldogs' offense finished with three touchdowns, while holding Forest City to just six points for the game, as Lake Mills won the season-opener, 20-6.
The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 14-6 lead, and then held the Indians scoreless in the second half.
Bulldogs' junior quarterback Bennett Berger completed two passes for the game, both to junior Kadin Abele. Abele had 113 yards receiving for the game, the longest one a 75-yard touchdown reception.
On the ground, sophomore Brady Hanson had a team-high 17 carries for 74 yards and a score, while Casey Hanson had three carries for 26 yards and touchdown of his own.
Forest City quarterback Carter Bruckhoff completed 14 of 34 passes for 117 yards, and two interceptions. The Indians finished with 89 total rushing yards, 80 of them coming from junior Reese Moore, who had one touchdown on 16 carries.
Senior Brandon Leber hauled in five receptions for 51 yards. Sophomore Kellen Moore also had five receptions, and finished with 43 yards.
The Indians' defense had 11 tackles for loss in the game, including four sacks. Junior Andrew Snyder set the tone, with eight solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss.
Senior Caleb Bacon had a team-high 11 solo tackles for Lake Mills.
Lake Mills will again on Friday, against Belmond-Klemme, while Forest City will host West Hancock.
St. Ansgar 35, Osage 12: The St. Ansgar football team came out on top in the 2020 Mitchell County rivalry game, as the Saints beat the Green Devils, 35-12.
The win was St. Ansgar's second consecutive win over Osage.
No stats were available for the game.
Riceville 38, Turkey Valley 36: The Riceville football team came out on top in double-overtime on Friday night, as the Wildcats earned a gutsy 38-36 victory over Turkey Valley.
The Wildcats got off to an early lead in the first-quarter, with Riceville outscoring the Trojans, 8-6. In the second quarter, Turkey Valley scored six points to go into halftime with a 14-8 lead.
In the third and fourth quarters, Riceville scored eight points, and Turkey Valley responded with six. At the end of regulation, the two squads were deadlocked at 24-24.
The first overtime saw both teams score six points, and ended with the game still tied, at 30-30. In second overtime, Riceville scored a touchdown, and successfully completed a two-point conversion. The score sealed the hard-fought victory for Riceville.
Stats were not available for either team at press-time.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
