Area roundup: Mason City football dominates Marshalltown in season-opener

Mason City will play its home opener on Friday against Fort Dodge.

Newman Catholic 35, North Union 26: The Newman Catholic football team scored a season-opening win over North Union on Friday night, as the Knights took down the Warriors, 35-26.

The Knights got out to an early lead with a first-quarter touchdown, and after scoring twice more in the second, went into halftime with a 21-7 advantage.

North Union pulled within eight points in the third quarter, as the Warriors put 13 on the board, but Newman hung on for a 35-26 victory after outscoring North Union in the fourth, 7-6.

No stats were available for Newman Catholic. The Knights' next game will come on Friday at Bishop Garrigan.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) football team kicked off its season with a bang on Friday night, as the Bulldogs downed the Cowboys by a score of 18-4.

Both offenses struggled in the first half, with the only scoring coming on a safety. At halftime, HDC led 2-0. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs scored nine points to go up 11-0, and scored another touchdown in the fourth. The Cowboys could only muster four points, which the team scored in the fourth quarter.