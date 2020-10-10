Area roundup: Mason City falls to Ballard in regular season finale

No stats were available for West Hancock. Since the season-opening loss to GHV back on August 28, the Eagles have gone on a tear, winning six straight games, five of them by at least 26 points.

The Eagles will go into the playoffs as a favorite to make it back to the UNI-Dome, and finish the regular season with a 6-1 overall record.

West Hancock will play Manson-NW Webster again next week, this time at home, in the first round of the postseason.

Janesville 70, Rockford 30: The Rockford football team ended its regular season schedule with a 40-point loss on the road to Janesville.

The Wildcats outscored the Warriors in the first half, 48-0. The Warriors responded with six points in the third quarter, and 24 in the fourth, but it wasn't close to enough to close the deficit.

The loss was the third straight for the Warriors, who will go into the playoffs with a 2-4 regular season record. The Warriors will play at Tripoli in the first round of the playoffs.

Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21: The Northwood-Kensett football team knows how to score, that's for sure.