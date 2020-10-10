Area roundup: Mason City falls to Ballard in regular season finale

The Mason City football team finished off the regular season with a 49-21 road loss to Ballard on Friday night, as a second quarter offensive explosion from the Bombers put the game out of reach.
Ballard got off to a six point lead in the first quarter, and then erupted for 22 points in the second. At halftime, the Bombers led the Mohawks, 28-7.
Mason City scored one touchdown in both the third and fourth quarter, but were outscored by Ballard in the second half, 21-14.
Senior running back Sam Peterson and quarterback Connor Drew both rushed for over 100 yards for Ballard, with Peterson gaining 166 yards on 25 carries, and Drew taking the ball 16 times for 100 yards. Both also scored one rushing touchdown.
Through the air, senior Mason Murphy caught five receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns for Ballard.
The game was full of wild scoring moments. Mason City's first touchdown came via a blocked field goal attempt that was returned for a score.
For Ballard, junior Blake Stover returned a fumble 16 yards for a touchdown, while senior Connor Finch returned two interceptions for scores. The Bombers finished with four picks in the game, and Finch returned the ball for a total of 122 yards.
No stats were available for Mason City.
The loss was the third straight for the Mohawks, who finished the regular season 2-3. They will play at Gilbert next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Football
Clear Lake 56, Roland-Story 40: After an exciting 54-21 win over Aplington-Parkersburg to begin the season, the Clear Lake football team went on a five-game losing skid, though the team's lost those game by a total of only 13 points.
On Friday, the Lions ended the regular season on a high note, beating Roland-Story by a 56-40 score.
The defense finished with 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and four interceptions, though Roland-Story quarterback Quin Ante did still manage 316 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
On offense, the majority of the damage came on the ground for Clear Lake.
Senior Tyres Green had eight carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Jaden O-Brien-Green had two touchdowns and 41 yards on 15 carries, while junior quarterback Carson Toebe contributed two scores of his own on the ground.
Toebe also had two passing touchdowns in the game, one to senior Andrew Formanek, and another to sophomore Ezekiel Nelson.
The win was much-needed for Clear Lake as the team heads into the playoffs. The Lions finished the regular season with a 2-5 overall record, and will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Osage 53, Central Springs 6: The Osage football team finished its roller-coaster regular season with a dominating win at Central Springs on Friday night, as the Green Devils beat the Panthers, 53-6, thanks to a five-touchdown performance from senior Spencer Mooberry.
The Green Devils got the scoring started in the first quarter on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Collin Muller to Mooberry. On the ensuing kickoff, Briar Wagner recovered the ball for Osage on a Central Springs fumble, after which Muller threw another touchdown pass to Mooberry, as Osage took a 13-0 lead.
Midway through the second quarter, Muller threw a scoring pass to Connor Tabbert, to put Osage up, 20-0. Minutes later, Muller threw his third touchdown pass of the night to Mooberry, and Osage went up, 27-0.
Mooberry then ran the ball 55 yards for a rushing touchdown, his fourth of the night, all before halftime. In the third, Muller and Mooberry connected again to put the Green Devils up on the Panthers, 40-6.
Osage outscored the Panthers, 19-0 in the second half, as the Green Devils broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-4 on the year. Osage will play Aplington-Parkersrburg next week in the first round of the postseason.
With the loss, the Panthers have now lost four straight, three of which were by at least 42 points. Central Springs finishes the regular season with a 2-5 overall record. The Panthers will play next week at South Hardin.
Newman Catholic 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6: The Newman Catholic football team finished off its regular season in happy fashion, as the Knights beat the Huskies, 35-6.
The Knights scored 14 points in the first quarter, and seven in each quarter thereafter. Nashua-Plainfield's only score came in the second quarter, as senior Derik Auchstetter took the ball for a rushing touchdown.
The Huskies finished the game with 166 total rushing yards. No stats were available for Newman Catholic.
The Knights finish the regular season with a 5-2 overall record, add will host North Butler in the first round of the playoffs.
West Hancock 48, Manson-NW Webster 0: The West Hancock football team clinched its fifth straight dominant win on Friday night, with a 48-0 victory over Manson-NW Webster.
The Eagles scored 12 points in the first quarter and 20 in the second, to take a 41-0 halftime lead. The Eagles scored one more touchdown in the third, before easing off the throttle.
On defense, West Hancock held the Cougars to a total of negative three rushing yards. Leading rusher Ian Kohenn had just nine yards on 11 carries.
The Cougars had a tad more success through the air, as junior Shawn Kenyon went 13-of-28 passing for 121 yards. Kenyon couldn't get the ball into the end zone though, and threw three interceptions.
No stats were available for West Hancock. Since the season-opening loss to GHV back on August 28, the Eagles have gone on a tear, winning six straight games, five of them by at least 26 points.
The Eagles will go into the playoffs as a favorite to make it back to the UNI-Dome, and finish the regular season with a 6-1 overall record.
West Hancock will play Manson-NW Webster again next week, this time at home, in the first round of the postseason.
Janesville 70, Rockford 30: The Rockford football team ended its regular season schedule with a 40-point loss on the road to Janesville.
The Wildcats outscored the Warriors in the first half, 48-0. The Warriors responded with six points in the third quarter, and 24 in the fourth, but it wasn't close to enough to close the deficit.
The loss was the third straight for the Warriors, who will go into the playoffs with a 2-4 regular season record. The Warriors will play at Tripoli in the first round of the playoffs.
Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21: The Northwood-Kensett football team knows how to score, that's for sure.
The Vikings scored at least 50 points in five of their seven games this season, and finished off the regular season with their best performance yet. The Vikings beat the Warriors on Friday night, 70-21.
As they have all season long, senior running back Brandon Varner and quarterback Kael Julseth provided most of the fireworks.
Julseth threw the ball only three times, but two of those passes went for touchdowns, one to senior Carter Severson, and the other to senior TJ Whitelow.
Northwood-Kensett scored eight rushing touchdowns in the game, with two each from Varner, Julseth, and junior Tyler Mills. Severson and sophomore Dante Sims both also found the endzone.
Varner finished the night with a team-high 98 yards on six carries, while Julseth took the ball eight times for 76 yards.
The Vikings held the Warriors to just 37 rushing yards, but Central Elkader did gain 230 yards through the air, as senior Hazen Loan caught four passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Northwood-Kensett finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak, and will go into the playoffs with a 4-3 overall record. The Vikings will play at North Iowa in the first round of the playoffs.
West Fork 35, North Butler 21: The West Fork football team earned a 35-21 win over North Butler on Friday night, thanks to an impressive performance from senior receiver Ren Heimer.
Heimer caught seven passes from quarterback Kayden Ames, for 240 yards and three touchdowns. All of the Warhawks' scoring came in the middle two quarters, as Ames and sophomore Josiah Chibambo each scored once on the ground.
On defense, the Warhawks had 66.5 total tackles, led by Chibambo, with 12.5. West Fork's defense intercepted the ball three times, as Ames picked the ball off twice, and senior Kellen Cameron had one.
West Fork finished its regular season schedule with a 4-2 overall record. The Warhawks will host North Union in the first round of the postseason.
Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Garner-hayfield-Ventura finished off its regular season in disappointing fashion, as the Cardinals fell to the Indians, 42-0.
The Indians went into halftime with a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals, and then tacked on 21 more points in the third quarter.
Senior Brent Scott led Spirit Lake with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while senior Dillon Fine had nine carries for 22 yards and a score.
As a team, the Indians finished with 348 yards on 18 receptions. Junior Riley Reynolds had a team high six receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals finished with 78 total rushing yards on 43 carries, for an average of 1.8 yards per carry. GHV had 136 passing yards in the game, led by Owen Pueggel, who had 43 yards.
On defense, the Cardinals had three sacks, and eight tackles for loss, but the lack of offense made it impossible for GHV to get back into the game.
GHV finished the regular season with a 3-4 overall record. The Cardinals will host Clear Lake next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Charles City 7: The Charles City football team finished off a tough regular season with a 49-7 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday night, as the Comets fell to 0-5.
The Comets scored their only points in the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Alec Staudt.
Staudt finished with eight yards on eight carries, and went 3-for-9 passing, with 58 total yards and an interception.
The Go-Hawks finished with 423 total rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground, led by sophomore Asa Newsom. Newsom had 168 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Senior Jonathan Wessel also had two touchdowns, and ran the ball eight times for 45 yards.
Charles City will play at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque next Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.
AGWSR 56, Riceville 24: The Riceville football team fell to AGWSR by a score of 56-24 on Friday night, as Cougars sophomore Bo Gerbracht threw for three touchdowns, and senior Jaden Penning ran for four more for AGWSR.
Penning finished the game with 287 rushing yards on 25 carries, and also tied with senior Chase Harms with 11 total tackles on defense.
No stats were available for Riceville.
The Wildcats scored six points in the first quarter and 12 more in the second, but after AGWSR scored 30 points in the second, the game was essentially out of reach. The Cougars also outscored the Wildcats in the second half, 20-6, as Riceville regular season ended with a 2-5 overall record.
The Wildcats will play at Janesville next week in the first round of the state playoffs.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
