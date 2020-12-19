Area Roundup: Mason City basketball teams fall to Ames

The Mason City boys basketball team suffered a tough loss on Friday night, as the Mohawks fell to 2-4 with a 69-30 loss to Ames.
The Mohawks fell behind 22-10 after the first quarter, and were outscored in the second, 28-2, by the Little Cyclones. That 50-12 halftime hole proved too great for Mason City to bounce back from, as the Mohawks put up 18 points in the second half.
Junior Corey Miner scored a team-high 16 points for Mason City, on 6-of-13 shooting. As a team, the Mohawks shot 31.4 percent from the field.
Miner also led the team with three steals on the night, while sophomore David Willemsen had four rebounds.
As a team, the Mohawks went 1-of-6 from 3-point territory.
"I give a lot of credit to Ames tonight," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "They came out super hot and unfortunately we couldn't match that. We struggled from the 3 point line and just got into a hole too early."
The Mohawks play against Saturday against No. 2 ranked Cedar Falls.
Boys Basketball
Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32: The Clear Lake boys improved to 4-1 with a decisive 65-32 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday night. The Lions scored 30 points in the first quarter, and 20 more in the second to take a 50-17 halftime lead.
In the second half, the teams each scored 15 points, as the Lions finished off another big victory.
HDC senior Jordan Severs finished with a team-high six points, while junior Payton McNealy had six rebounds.
The Lions will play next on Tuesday at Iowa Falls-Alden, while the Bulldogs will play Monday at Grundy Center.
Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 36: The Osage boys basketball team scored its fourth win of the season on Friday night, as the Green Devils beat the Huskies, 57-36. Osage got out to a 36-19 halftime lead, and added 21 more points in the second half to seal the win. Senior Eric Bobinet had 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while junior Nathan Havel contributed 14 points, along with eight rebounds.
Bobinet contributed four assists and four steals to the effort, and Osage remained perfect at home. As a team, the Green Devils shot 43.3 percent from the field.
Osage's next game is scheduled for Jan. 4, at West Fork.
Rockford 33, Central Springs 31: The Rockford boys improved their winning percentage to .500 on the young season, with a 33-31 win over Central Springs on Friday. The low-scoring affair was tied at the end of the third quarter, 21-21.
In the fourth, the Warriors outscored the Panthers, 12-10, to improve to 3-3. Senior Justice Jones had a team-high 17 points and three steals, while junior Kolton Lyman led the squad with 12 rebounds. For the Panthers, senior Tyler Marino scored 13, while Drew Kelley collected eight boards.
Both teams made 12 field goals on the night.
The Panthers will play on Monday against Northwood-Kensett, and Rockford will host St. Ansgar.
West Hancock 38, Forest City 29: The West Hancock boys earned an important conference victory on Friday night with a 38-29 victory at Forest City. With the win, the Eagles secured third place in the Top of Iowa West.
Sophomore Rylan Barnes finished with a double-double, with a team-high 10 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Braden Walk scored eight points, and senior Tanner Thompson also snagged 10 rebounds, while junior Max Whipple put up nine points.
For the Indians, senior Noah Miller and junior Andrew Snyder each had 10 points. Snyder also had a double-double, with 10 points and 12 total rebounds.
With the loss, Forest City falls to 3-4. The Indians will play at Crestwood on Monday, while West Hancock will host Grand View Christian on Tuesday.
Waukon 66, Charles City 62: The Charles City basketball squad fell to 2-4 after a 66-62 home loss to Waukon on Friday night. The Comets took a 17-14 lead after the first quarter, but were outscored by the Indians in the final three frames, 52-45.
The Indians shot 46.2 percent from the field, with six 3-pointers. Senior Ethan O'Neill, junior Braden Hemann, junior Braxton Stewart and senior Andy Osmonson all scored in double figures, with O'Neill leading the way with 16 points on the night.
Charles City will play Saturday evening at Waterloo West.
North Tama 60, Riceville 41: The Riceville boys lost at North Tama, 60-41, on Friday night as the Wildcats fell below .500 on the year.
Redhawks junior Gabe Kopriva led the charge for North Tama, with 21 points, all of those points coming via 3-point shot. Senior Dylan Hostek had a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Michael Schrier also had 10 rebounds on the night.
No stats were available for Riceville. Th e 3-4 Wildcats will play their final game of 2020 on Monday at Turkey Valley.
Girls Basketball
Ames 74, Mason City 57: The Mason City girls basketball team fell to 0-6 on the season with a 74-57 loss to Ames on Friday night. The Cyclones, ranked No. 11 in Class 5A, outscored the Mohawks in the first half, 39-34, and then put up 35 more in the second half while holding Mason City to 23.
Despite the loss, the Mohawks walked away from the game with some encouraging developments on offense. Freshman Grace Berding had 23 points and went 5-for-5 from 3-point territory. Reggi Spotts scored 13 points, while junior Jada Williams finished with a triple-double, with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.
"We played our best game of the season against a quality team," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We kept our turnovers low which gave us more opportunities to score. Grace stepped up with a great offensive game and Jada had the first triple double I can remember at Mason City."
Senior Caroline Waite powered Ames to the win, with 38 points on 14-of-29 shooting, with six 3-pointers to her name. Senior Julia Iiams had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
On Saturday, the Mohawks will host 4-1 Cedar Falls.
Clear Lake 67, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39: The Clear Lake girls basketball team kept its stranglehold atop the North Central Conference standings with a 67-39 trouncing of Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday night.
With the victory, the Lions improved to 7-0 on the season, while the Bulldogs fell to 4-2.
The Lions will travel to Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday night, while the Bulldogs will play at Grundy Center on Monday.
Osage 68, Nashua-Plainfield 19: The No. 7 ranked Osage girls walloped their second straight opponent on Friday night, with a 68-19 victory over Nashua-Plainfield.
The Green Devils outscored their opponents this week, 132-32.
Senior Dani Johnson led Osage with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Junior Kaebre Sullivan had 14 points, while Victoria Schwarting had 10.
Sullivan and sophomore Samantha Brandau tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.
At the end of the first quarter, the Huskies held a 9-8 lead, but the Green Devils outscored them over the final three quarter, 60-10.
With the win, Osage stayed tied with West Fork for second place in the Top of Iowa East, behind only St. Angar, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 1A.
The Green Devils next game is Saturday, against Turkey Valley.
St. Ansgar 56, West Fork 26: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team kept its record perfect with a 56-26 win over West Fork on Friday night. The win secured the Saints' spot at the top of the conference standings.
The Saints held the Warhawks to single digits in every quarter, and got double-digits scoring totals from three separate players.
Senior Hali Anderson led the way with 13 points, with Gracie Urbatsch close behind with 12. Brooklyn Hackbart contributed a double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
In addition to her 13 points, Anderson had eight rebounds, and led the team with eight assists and five steals.
As a team, the Saints shot 44.4 percent from the field.
With their Monday game against Rockford postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the Saints' next game is scheduled for Jan. 2, against Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
West Fork will play on Tuesday against Osage.
West Hancock 49, Forest City 43: The West Hancock girls improved to 7-0 on the year with a slim 49-43 win over Forest City on Friday night.
The Eagles battled back from a 12-3 first quarter deficit to win. In the second, the Eagles scored 19 points, and trailed at halftime, 26-22. After getting outscored 9-7 in the third quarter, the Eagles trailed 35-29.
But in the fourth, West Hancock put up 20 points to battle back and stay tied with Bishop Garrigan atop the Top of Iowa West.
Senior Rachel Leerar and junior Kennedy Kelly tied for the team lead with 15 points apiece. Freshman Mallory Leerar had nine points in the game, and tied with junior Leah Aitchison with a team best eight rebounds.
For Forest City, Shae Dillavou and Kaylee Miller both scored 16 points.
The loss dropped Forest City to 5-2. The Indians will play on Monday at Crestwood, while West Hancock will host Grand View Christian on Tuesday night.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 30: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team earned its second victory of the season with a 53-30 win over Lake Mills on Friday night.
Three Cardinals scored in double figures, as senior Jayden Frank led the way with 20 points, junior Chloe Frank scored 19, and junior Liz Richardson contributed 10 points. Richardson also led the Cards with nine rebounds, while the Franks each had four assists.
For Lake Mills, Brooke Bergo had a team high 12 points, while Josie Helgeson had five rebounds and two steals.
"Our girls battled and adjusted well as the game went on," Lake Mills coach Garrett Patterson said.
Lake Mills will play at North Union on Monday, while GHV will host North Iowa.
Waukon 56, Charles City 34: The Charles City girls fell to Waukon by 22 points on Friday night, to put the Comets' record at 2-4 on the season.
The Comets will play on Tuesday at Denver.
Riceville 46, North Tama 26: The Riceville girls boosted their season record to 6-1 with a 46-26 win over North Tama on Friday night. Down by one point at halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Redhawks, 30-9 in the second half.
Junior O'Malley Fair led the team with 14 points, while senior Abby Retterrath put up 10. Sophomore Joy Beran led the Wildcats with 10 rebounds.
Riceville's next game will come on Monday at Turkey Valley.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
