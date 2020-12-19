Area Roundup: Mason City basketball teams fall to Ames

In the second half, the teams each scored 15 points, as the Lions finished off another big victory.

HDC senior Jordan Severs finished with a team-high six points, while junior Payton McNealy had six rebounds.

The Lions will play next on Tuesday at Iowa Falls-Alden, while the Bulldogs will play Monday at Grundy Center.

Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 36: The Osage boys basketball team scored its fourth win of the season on Friday night, as the Green Devils beat the Huskies, 57-36. Osage got out to a 36-19 halftime lead, and added 21 more points in the second half to seal the win. Senior Eric Bobinet had 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while junior Nathan Havel contributed 14 points, along with eight rebounds.

Bobinet contributed four assists and four steals to the effort, and Osage remained perfect at home. As a team, the Green Devils shot 43.3 percent from the field.

Osage's next game is scheduled for Jan. 4, at West Fork.

Rockford 33, Central Springs 31: The Rockford boys improved their winning percentage to .500 on the young season, with a 33-31 win over Central Springs on Friday. The low-scoring affair was tied at the end of the third quarter, 21-21.