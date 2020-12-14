Area roundup: Mason City basketball falls to Dowling Catholic

Both the Mason City boys and girls basketball teams traveled to West Des Moines to take on Dowling Catholic on Saturday.
The Mohawks struggled against the Maroons. The girls lost, 77-36, and the boys fell, 66-30.
In the girls game, the Mohawks struggled to get things going from the opening tip. The Maroons took a 17-9 lead after one quarter and extended it to double digits midway through the second quarter.
"We played a solid first half and competed at a high level against a quality team," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Unfortunately we ran out of gas in the second half and struggled to put the ball in the basket. We will continue to work hard and build our young team's capacity to compete at the highest level in the CIML."
Freshman Reggie Spotts led the Mohawks with 13 points, while junior Jada Williams dropped 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. Mason City is now 0-4.
In the boys game, the Mohawks scored just 12 points in the first half and trailed by 22 points at halftime. Mason City couldn't rally back, and fell to 1-3 with the loss.
"I was proud of the fight the guys had," head coach Nick Trask said. "It was apparent our hard fought close game last night vs Ankeny had us a bit tired today after an early morning trip down to Dowling."
Junior Corey Miner had 14 points to lead the Mohawks. Junior Brandon Shipman had 5 rebounds and junior Isaiah Washington had 4 steals.
Boys basketball
Riceville 53, Collins-Maxwell 49: Down by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter at home, the Riceville boys basketball needed to make a comeback in order to beat Collins-Maxwell.
The Wildcats did just that, outscoring the Spartans, 19-5, in the fourth quarter to win, 53-49.
Senior Charlie Ring recorded a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Freshman Ryder Fair led the team with 11 points.
Girls basketball
Collins-Maxwell 39, Riceville 28: The Riceville girls basketball team struggled to close out the game against Collins-Maxwell on Saturday. The Wildcats lost to the Spartans, 39-28.
The Wildcats led, 26-23, going into the fourth quarter. But the Spartans exploded and outscored Riceville, 16-2, in the final eight minutes.
Junior O'Malley Fair led the Wildcats with 6 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Joy Beran finished with 9 points.
Wrestling
Nashua-Plainfield tournament: Five area wrestling teams traveled to Nashua-Plainfield on Saturday to compete, but it was West Hancock who posted the highest team finish.
The Eagles placed third out of 11 teams with 163 points. Riceville posted a seventh place finish with 63 points, Northwood-Kensett came in eighth place with 62 points and West Fork was ninth with 44.5 points. Rockford rounded out the area teams with 16 points and an 11th place finish.
West Hancock had two wrestlers place first at the tournament. Kellen Smith placed first in the 126 pound bracket, while Mathew Francis placed first in the 195 pound bracket. Kane Zuehl placed second, while Irvin Gomez and Justin Ausborn both placed third to give the Eagles some extra points.
Riceville also had two champions. Mitchel Marr won first place in the 285 pound bracket, and Lawson Losee defeated Zuehl in the 152 pound championship match.
Other highlights include West Fork's no. 1-ranked 106-pound sophomore Kale Peterson placing first in his bracket.
Indianola tournament: Mason City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) traveled south to Indianola for its tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs placed fourth with 69 points and the Mohawks placed fifth out of six teams with 58 points.
Jack Showalter and Carl Barkema were both first-place finishers in their respective weight classes for HDC. For the Mohawks Cooper Wiemann won the 138 pound bracket, while Jace Rhodes finished in second place.
Arena Sports Academy Invitational: The Forest City wrestling team placed 13th out of 16 teams at Saturday's Arena Sports Academy Invitational. The Indians scored 28 points.
Brock Moore was the highlight for the Indians. Moore placed fourth in the 132 pound weight class. Cadin Fleener placed seventh in the 160 pound bracket.
Iowa Falls-Alden meet: The Charles City wrestling team had a strong showing at Iowa Falls-Alden. The Comets won all three of their duals they competed in.
Charles City beat West Marshall, 58-18, and beat Marshalltown, 64-13. The closest dual came against Iowa Falls-Alden, but the Comets still prevailed with a 48-0 win.
