Area roundup: Mason City basketball falls to Dowling Catholic

Both the Mason City boys and girls basketball teams traveled to West Des Moines to take on Dowling Catholic on Saturday.

The Mohawks struggled against the Maroons. The girls lost, 77-36, and the boys fell, 66-30.

In the girls game, the Mohawks struggled to get things going from the opening tip. The Maroons took a 17-9 lead after one quarter and extended it to double digits midway through the second quarter.

"We played a solid first half and competed at a high level against a quality team," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Unfortunately we ran out of gas in the second half and struggled to put the ball in the basket. We will continue to work hard and build our young team's capacity to compete at the highest level in the CIML."

Freshman Reggie Spotts led the Mohawks with 13 points, while junior Jada Williams dropped 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. Mason City is now 0-4.

In the boys game, the Mohawks scored just 12 points in the first half and trailed by 22 points at halftime. Mason City couldn't rally back, and fell to 1-3 with the loss.