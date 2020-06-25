Area roundup: Mason City baseball wins doubleheader at home

Pitching was on display in Mason City on Wednesday night as Mohawks pitchers allowed just two runs in a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines East at Roosevelt Stadium.
In the first game, senior Bradley Vaith pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters and allowing only five hits en route to a 4-2 victory.
In the nightcap, senior Connor Weimann matched Vaith's performance in the first game, pitching a seven inning shutout and allowing just three hits and striking out three in a 5-0 win.
"We got fantastic starting pitching tonight from two seniors," said Mohawks head coach Troy Rood. "Bradley Vatih and Connor Wiemann both threw complete games and Alex Gold had another great night at the plate with a home run and a double."
Gold led the Mohawks with two RBI in addition to a homer and a double. Sophomore Carter Thomas also had two hits for Mason City in the 4-2 win.
In the second game, senior Avery Mellman led the Mohawks' eight-hit attack with a double and a single and two RBI. Freshman Alex Deets also had two hits for the Mohawks.
Mason City improved to 5-2 with the doubleheader sweep.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 17, Rockford 1: The Knights scored early and often, downing the Warriors 17-1 on the road.
Coming off its only loss of the season, a 4-0 shutout at the hands of Columbus Catholic on Tuesday, the Knights scored at least one run in every inning, highlighted by an eight run sixth inning.
Senior Sam Kratz went the distance for the Knights, striking out 15 batters and walking only one. He allowed only three hits.
The Knights improve to 5-1.
West Fork 4, Central Springs 3: The Warhawks improved to 3-3 with the one-run victory at home, while the Panthers dropped to 3-4 on the season.
Six players had a hit for West Fork, and senior Dylan Schader recorded the win with four innings of work. Junior Jakob Washington came on in relief for the Warriors.
Sophomore Chase Berding had two hits for Central Springs while taking the loss on the mound in seven innings of work.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, Bishop Garrigan 1: Senior right-hander Jordan Upmeyer allowed just one run on four hits as the Cardinals handled the Bears 9-1 in Garner.
Upmeyer had help at the plate as the Cardinals had nine hits, including three doubles. Three GHV players collected two hits, including seniors Jared Shaw and Landon Dalbeck, and junior Kevin Meyers.
The Cardinals scored all of their runs in the first four innings, including a three-run first inning. The Bears' lone run came in the fourth inning.
GHV improved to 4-2 with the win, while Bishop Garrigan remained winless at 0-5.
Osage 13, North Butler 0: The Green Devils earned their first win of the year, scoring all of their runs in the fourth and fifth innings to improve to 1-4.
It took Osage sophomore Tyler Oberfoell just 56 pitches to put the Bearcats away in the five-inning shutout. He recorded two strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the victory.
At the plate, juniors Spencer Krabbe and Keaton Muller collected two hits apiece, while each had a stolen base. One of Muller's hits was a double.
St. Ansgar 7, Nashua-Plainfield 4: The Saints kept their perfect season alive at 6-0 with a hard fought 7-4 victory on the road.
Senior John May allowed two runs on two hits in four innings of work to earn the win. Junior Justin Horgen relieved May and allowed two runs and two hits.
After falling behind 4-2 after five innings, St. Ansgar scored five runs in the last three innings for the win.
Spirit Lake 20, Forest City 18: In a game where the score was more in line with a football game, the Indians came out on the short end of the extra-inning slugfest.
Forest City jumped out to a 13-5 lead after four innings, but Spirit Lake plated 15 runs in the final four frames, including two in the top of the eighth inning for the win.
The Indians collected 10 hits in the loss, including two apiece by sophomores Reese Moore and Truman Knudtson, and senior Kagen Benton. Moore hit a home run and had four RBI.
North Iowa 3, West Hancock 2: The Eagles could only muster one hit and lost a close one on the road and fell to 1-3 on the season.
After playing North Iowa to a 2-2 tie after four innings, the Bison scored the game-winner in the fifth inning and held on the rest of the way.
Sophomore Braden Walk had the lone hit for West Hancock.
Dunkerton 6, Riceville 5: The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-2 lead after two innings but couldn't hold on in 10 innings to fall to 2-3 on the season.
Riceville took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Dunkerton scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The Raiders scored in the bottom of the 10th inning for the walk-off win.
Senior Judge Losee collected two hits for the Wildcats, while senior Sully Fair and junior Watson Fair had a hit apiece.
Algona 12, St. Edmond 5: The Bulldogs held a 7-5 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning, when they put the game away with five runs.
Algona had five players with one hit and scored eight earned runs in improving to 3-2.
Softball
Mason City 11-10, Des Moines East 5-9: The Mohawks improved to 4-5 overall and 4-4 in the CIML-Iowa Conference with a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines East in Mason City.
In the first game, Mason city held a 5-4 lead heading into its half of the fourth inning, when the Mohawks erupted for four runs to put the game away.
In the nightcap, the Mohawks scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Newman Catholic 13, Rockford 3: The Knights improved to 8-1 with the lopsided road victory on the back of senior Paige Leininger's three hits, including two doubles and two RBI.
Newman Catholic all but put the game away when it scored seven runs in the second inning to take a 10-1 lead. Knights pitchers allowed just two runs the rest of the way.
Sophomore Leah Martinez and senior Hailey Worman each had two hits for the Knights.
Leininger earned the five-inning win, striking out four Rockford batters and allowing just four runs, two of which were unearned.
Clear Lake 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Lions improved to 2-5 on the season to spoil the Bulldogs' senior night.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL falls to to 2-4.
Central Springs 9, West Fork 0: The Panthers blew open a close game with five runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to improve to 7-2.
Freshman Carly Ryan paced Central Springs with three singles, while frehman Lizzy Hamand and junior Kiley Hanft each collected two hits.
Sophomore Kaylea Fessler and freshman Cooper Klaahsen combined on a one hitter and struck out 12 West Fork batters.
Senior Racheal Hubka had the lone hit for West Fork and took the loss on the mound for the Warhawks.
Bishop Garrigan 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Golden Bears scored all of their runs in the first three innings to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Senior Emma Fogarty led a 10-hit attack, collecting three hits for the Golden Bears, including two doubles. Senior Madison Meister and junior Bailey Meister each had two hits the win.
Senior pitcher Aubree Altman threw a one-hit shutout in the three-inning game.
Charles City 14, Waukon 7: The Comets scored six runs in the second inning and clinched the victory with four runs in the seventh inning on the road.
Senior Lisabeth Fiser and juniors Sadie Gebel and Dani Reetz led Charles City's 13-hit barrage, collecting three hits apiece.
Reetz pitched all seven innings, collecting the win for the 4-1 Comets.
North Butler 11, Osage 1: The Green Devils were outplayed on the road, falling to the 3-3 Bearcats.
After giving up five runs in the first inning and four more in the third, Osage could only muster one run in the fifth inning to fall to 3-5.
Sophomore Ashley Halbach had two hits for the Green Devils, while three others collected a hit apiece.
St. Ansgar 9, Nashua-Plainfield 6: After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, the Saints fought back to tie the game in the fourth and put it away with five runs in the last three innings.
The Saints improved to 2-4 with the victory.
Spirit Lake 16, Forest City 0: The St. Ansgar Indians were outplayed by the 6-1 Spirit Lake Indians.
Forest City fell to 2-4.
North Iowa 14, West Hancock 4: In a battle of winless teams, the Bison came out victorious.
The Eagles fell to 0-4 on the season, while North Iowa improved to 1-4.
Riceville 16, Dunkerton 3: In the first of two road games on Wednesday, the Wildcats made quick work of Dunkerton, scoring seven runs in the second inning and cruising to the victory.
Freshman Madison Mauer, and juniors Josie Gansen and Alexa Houser each had two hits in the win.
Freshman Morgan Fair earned the win and had six strikeouts.
Don Bosco 4, Riceville 0: The Wildcats could only muster four hits and were shut out in their second road game on Wednesday.
Riceville is 4-4 on the season.
Algona 12, Iowa Falls-Alden 2: The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 with the road win and gave the Cadets their first loss.
Sophomore Laura Wegner went 4-for-4 for the Bulldogs, while senior Kameryn Etherington collected three hits and earned the win on the mound striking out eight batters.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
