Area roundup: Mason City baseball wins doubleheader at home

GHV improved to 4-2 with the win, while Bishop Garrigan remained winless at 0-5.

Osage 13, North Butler 0: The Green Devils earned their first win of the year, scoring all of their runs in the fourth and fifth innings to improve to 1-4.

It took Osage sophomore Tyler Oberfoell just 56 pitches to put the Bearcats away in the five-inning shutout. He recorded two strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the victory.

At the plate, juniors Spencer Krabbe and Keaton Muller collected two hits apiece, while each had a stolen base. One of Muller's hits was a double.

St. Ansgar 7, Nashua-Plainfield 4: The Saints kept their perfect season alive at 6-0 with a hard fought 7-4 victory on the road.

Senior John May allowed two runs on two hits in four innings of work to earn the win. Junior Justin Horgen relieved May and allowed two runs and two hits.

After falling behind 4-2 after five innings, St. Ansgar scored five runs in the last three innings for the win.

Spirit Lake 20, Forest City 18: In a game where the score was more in line with a football game, the Indians came out on the short end of the extra-inning slugfest.