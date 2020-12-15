Area roundup: Lake Mills boys dominate Central Springs

The team's trio of senior standouts did the bulk of the offensive damage. Brooklyn Hackbart put up 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Gracie Urbatsch and Hali Anderson scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.

In addition to her scoring, Anderson also contributed seven assists and four steals, along with three 3-pointers.

St. Ansgar will play again on Friday against West Fork.

North Union 58, Northwood-Kensett 16: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season on Monday night, as the Vikings fell to North Union, 58-16.

The Warriors held the Vikings scoreless in the first quarter, and to only four points in the first half. The Vikings high scoring mark in the game was seven points in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, Northwood-Kensett is 1-4 on the season. The Vikings will play again on Friday, at Newman Catholic.

West Hancock 52, Emmetsburg 49: The West Hancock girls kept their record perfect with a three-point win on Monday night over Emmetsburg.

Senior Rachel Leerar scored 26 points while shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point territory, as the Eagles beat the E-Hawks, 52-49.

Junior Kennedy Kelly led the team with six rebounds. West Hancock will play again on Tuesday, at North Iowa.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

