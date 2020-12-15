Area roundup: Lake Mills boys dominate Central Springs

The Lake Mills boys basketball continued its dominant start to the season on Monday night, as the Bulldogs beat Central Springs, 95-46.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, scoring 31 points in the first and second quarters to take a 62-22 halftime lead. Lake Mills put up 24 points in the third before finally taking its foot off the gas, with only nine points in the fourth.
In typical fashion, senior Dashawn Linnen led the team in scoring with 22 points and six assists. Linnen shot 72.7 percent from the field, and made four 3-pointers in the game. Junior Wyatt Helming and Caleb Bacon each had 13 points.
"We played a great overall game with intense defense, balanced scoring, and unselfish passing," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said.
On the other side, junior Jose Angel scored a team-high 18 points for the Panthers, who fell to 0-5 on the season. Central Springs will battle West Fork on Tuesday night, while undefeated Lake Mills will play at Eagle Grove.
Nashua-Plainfield 62, St. Ansgar 45: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team fell to 1-5 on the season with a 62-45 loss at Nashua-Plainfield on Monday night. A 22-point third quarter from the Huskies put the Saints down for good, as the team was outscored in the final three quarters, 53-34.
Senior Austin Bienemann put up 31 points for the victorious Huskies, and also collected nine rebounds.
St. Ansgar will play again on Friday night on home against West Fork.
Northwood-Kensett 61, North Union 36: The Northwood-Kensett boys scored their first win of the season on Monday night, with a 61-36 victory over North Union. The Vikings outscored the Warriors in the first half, 39-11, a lead that was just too big for the Warriors to overcome.
Four Vikings scored in double figures, as the team shot 56.1 percent from the floor. Senior TJ Whitelow scored 17 points, while Caden Roberts scored 15, with three 3-pointers. Senior Kael Julseth and Cade Hengested each had 10 points.
As for rebounds, Roberts, Whitelow, and junior Jason Hanson all finished with a team-high seven boards.
North Union shot just 23.7 percent from the floor, and were led in scoring by senor Gage Madden, with 12 points.
The Vikings will play on Friday at Newman Catholic.
Emmetsburg 49, West Hancock 36: The West Hancock boys fell to 2-3 on the season with a 49-36 loss to Emmetsburg on Monday night.
The E-Hawks took an early 11-4 lead over the Eagles in the first quarter, but West Hancock roared back with a 14-point second quarter to take an 18-17 halftime lead.
But in the second half, Emmetsburg outscored the Eagles, 32-18, to snag its second win of the year.
West Hancock will play again on Tuesday night, at North Iowa.
Lake Mills 41, Central Springs 37: The Lake Mills girls basketball team finally got its first win of the season on Monday night, with a narrow four-point victory over Central Springs.
Bulldogs junior Brooke Bergo finished the night with a double-double, scoring a team-high 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs trailed 7-0 in the first quarter and lost sophomore Ella Stene to a rolled ankle, but battled back to outscore the Panthers, 41-30, in the remainder of the game.
For the Panthers, juniors Alivea Harms and Kaylea Fessler each scored a team-high nine points.
1-4 Central Springs will play on Tuesday, at West Fork, while Lake Mills will travel to Eagle Grove.
St. Ansgar 72, Nashua-Plainfield 38: The St. Ansgar girls hoops team improved its perfect record to 5-0 on the season with a 72-38 win on Monday night over Nashua-Plainfield.
The Saints scored 22 points in the first quarter, and 26 in the second to get out to a 28-23 halftime lead, and outscored the Huskies in the second half, 24-15.
The team's trio of senior standouts did the bulk of the offensive damage. Brooklyn Hackbart put up 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Gracie Urbatsch and Hali Anderson scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
In addition to her scoring, Anderson also contributed seven assists and four steals, along with three 3-pointers.
St. Ansgar will play again on Friday against West Fork.
North Union 58, Northwood-Kensett 16: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season on Monday night, as the Vikings fell to North Union, 58-16.
The Warriors held the Vikings scoreless in the first quarter, and to only four points in the first half. The Vikings high scoring mark in the game was seven points in the fourth quarter.
With the loss, Northwood-Kensett is 1-4 on the season. The Vikings will play again on Friday, at Newman Catholic.
West Hancock 52, Emmetsburg 49: The West Hancock girls kept their record perfect with a three-point win on Monday night over Emmetsburg.
Senior Rachel Leerar scored 26 points while shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point territory, as the Eagles beat the E-Hawks, 52-49.
Junior Kennedy Kelly led the team with six rebounds. West Hancock will play again on Tuesday, at North Iowa.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
