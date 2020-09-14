Area roundup: Injuries impact Mason City volleyball in Southeast Polk Triangular

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Injuries have had a big impact on the Mason City volleyball team in the past week. On Thursday night, the Mohawks lost setter Bre Lowe to a hurt leg. On Saturday, the injury bug bit yet again, when libero Kylie Trappe went down as well, and the Mohawks lost a pair of matches at the Southeast Polk Triangular.

The Mohawks fell to Dowling in three sets, by scores of 25-10, 25-9, and 25-9. Tiegan Barkema led the team with five kills in that match, while Emma Hollander had seven digs.

In the match against Southeast Polk, Mason City fell by scores of 25-16, 25-6, and 25-14. Barkema again had a team-high in kills, with five.

The team has now dropped four straight matches, and sits at 1-9 on the season.

"We struggled to find our rhythm all day without our injured setter, Bre, and then lost our libero Kylie Trappe early, also to injury," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "The effort was there, we just need better overall execution. Dowling showed why they are one of the best teams in the state, with high speed volleyball. We play Southeast Polk again Thursday, so we can judge our improvement again."

Volleyball