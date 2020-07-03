Area roundup: Gold's big night powers Mason City to double-header sweep

There are some nights a high school baseball player will never forget.
Alex Gold had a banner night on Thursday, dominating the competition both at the plate and on the mound in Mason City's doubleheader against Des Moines Hoover. Thanks largely to Gold's efforts, the Mohawks swept Des Moines Hoover, beating the Huskies in game one, 6-2, and then taking game two by a score of 18-8.
In the first game, Gold got the start on the mound and dominated, pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts. His offense gave him plenty of support, as Avery Mellman and Conner Dalen both hit home runs.
In the second game, Gold hit a grand slam and finished with five RBI, as the Mohawks battled back from a 7-1 deficit.
"Our kids showed a lot of resiliency in coming back from a 7-1 deficit in game 2," head coach Troy Rood said. "Alex Gold had a big night with 12 K's and the win in game one, and hitting a grand slam and five RBI's in game 2. The big difference maker in our comeback was how well we ran the bases. We absolutely put pressure on them runner after runner during our comeback."
With the win, Mason City improved to 8-6 on the year. The Mohawks' 5-3 conference record has them tied with Southeast Polk for second place in the CIML Iowa division.
Baseball
Clear Lake 11, Forest City 5: The Clear Lake baseball squad took down Forest City on Thursday night, 11-5, as a series of big offensive innings led the Lions to a win.
Clear Lake took the lead in the top of the fifth inning as the Lions scored five runs. The Lions then scored four more runs in the sixth, and two in the seventh to take an eight run lead. The Indians managed to score two in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't erase the deficit.
Austin Warnke led the way for the Lions with two hits, including a double, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. For Forest City, sophomore Reese Moore hit an RBI double, and is now hitting .560 on the season.
Rockford 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6: The Rockford baseball team pulled off a walk-off win on Thursday, as the Warriors plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the 7-6 victory over the Bulldogs.
The Warriors held a 5-2 lead as the game went into the sixth inning. The Bulldogs then scored two runs in the top of both the sixth and seventh innings to take a one-run lead.
Sophomore Kolton Lyman led the way for the Warriors, with three hits and two runs scored. With the win, Rockford improved to 7-4 on the season, while HDC fell to 4-6.
Osage 13, Northwood-Kensett 11: The Osage baseball team held off a late game surge from Northwood-Kensett to claim a 13-11 victory, handing the Vikings their second straight loss.
The Green Devils held a 13-4 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, and still gave their fans a scare, as the Vikings scored seven runs in the inning to pull within two runs. But unlike in the Vikings' Tuesday game against Lake Mills, they couldn't pull off the comeback.
Osage finished with 11 hits, all singles, but also drew nine walks in the game. Sophomore Noah O'Malley led the way with three hits, three runs scored, and two RBI for the Green Devils.
With the win, Osage improved to 4-4 in conference play, while Northwood-Kensett fell to 4-3 against Top of Iowa East foes.
Central Springs 8, New Hampton 7: The Central Springs baseball team held on for the final out on Thursday against New Hampton, as the Chickasaws comeback fell a run short.
New Hampton plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull within one run of the Panthers.
Central Springs improved to 5-7 on the season.
St. Ansgar 10, North Iowa 0: The St. Ansgar baseball team made quick work of North Iowa on Thursday night, as the Saints scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first to build an insurmountable lead.
With the win, the Saints improved to 9-2. St. Ansgar currently holds a half-game lead over Newman Catholic in the Top of Iowa East. The teams play Friday night to determine the conference champion.
Newman Catholic 10, Charles City 4: The Newman Catholic baseball team took down Charles City on Thursday night by a 10-4 score, as the Knights improved their record to 9-3 on the season.
Newman Catholic sits a half game behind St. Ansgar in the Top of Iowa East, and will play the Saints on Friday night to determine the conference title.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, West Fork 0: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball beat West Fork by a 10-0 score on Thursday night, as the Cardinals improved to 7-3 on the season.
GHV sits in third place in the Top of Iowa West, with a 4-2 conference record, and 7-3 overall. West Fork has a 5-5 overall record, and is 4-3 in conference play.
West Hancock 3, Emmetsburg 1: The West Hancock baseball team beat Emmetsburg on Thursday by a 3-1 score. The Eagles managed seven hits in the ballgame, compared to just three for the E-Hawks.
Junior Cayson Barnes led the Eagles with two hits, one run scored, and two stolen bases. Barnes also pitched a complete game, finishing with eight strikeouts. West Hancock improved to 3-5 on the season with the victory.
Riceville 11, Dunkerton 1: Riceville baseball scored a 10-run victory over Dunkerton on Thursday night, as the Wildcats pounded out 12 hits to earn an 11-1 victory.
Sophomore Isaac Kuhn finished with three hits, including a double. He also scored twice and drove in one run.
Riceville's record now stands at 4-5.
Softball
Mason City 12-12, Des Moines Hoover 0-2: The Mason City softball team swept a doubleheader against Des Moines Hoover by scores of 12-0, and 12-2, as the Mohawks improved their season record to 8-7.
The win was the Mohawks' eighth in their past 10 games, and the team is now above .500 after starting the season 0-5.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7, Rockford 5: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball team beat Rockford by a 7-5 score on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs improved to 3-7 on the season.
For Rockford, senior Amber Reams finished with two hits and two runs scored, while senior Mikayla Heit drove in three runs with an RBI double.
Humboldt 4, Algona 2: The Algona softball squad fell to Humboldt by a 4-2 score on Thursday, as the Wildcats beat the other top team in the North Central Conference to clinch their fifth consecutive NCC title.
Humboldt scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks in part to a solo homer from Jori Hajek. The Bulldogs responded with two runs in the top of the seventh, but fell short of the win.
Freshman Lillian Etherington drove in one of the Bulldogs' two runs, while Alyssa Hentges,drove in the other. With the loss, Algona's record is now 13-1 on the season.
Osage 11, Northwood-Kensett 9: The Osage softball team stormed back from a three-run deficit to score an 11-9 victory over Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night.
The Green Devils went into the sixth inning down 9-6. The team then scored five runs over the final two innings to snag the victory. Sophomore Ashley Halbach had two hits at the plate and struck out eight batters as the pitcher. Senior Libby Schwamman scored two runs, drove in an RBI, and stole three bases.
With the win, Osage improved to 3-5 in conference play, while the Vikings fell to 1-7 against the Top of Iowa East.
Central Springs 12, Nashua-Plainfield 2: Central Springs softball walloped Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday by a 12-2 score, as the Panthers rebounded from their loss to Clarksville in a big way.
The Panthers offense started early, scoring four runs in the first inning, one in the second, and five runs in the third. Sophomore Madisyn Kelley led the way at the plate with three hits and four RBI, including a home run.Junior Abigayle Angell also hit a two-run homer for Central Springs.
With the win, the Panthers improved to 7-0 in conference play. The team will play Newman Catholic next Thursday in a game that could decided the conference title.
West Fork 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9: The West Fork softball team took down Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night in high-scoring fashion, as the Warhawks won by a 14-9 score.
Junior Makenzie Fessler finished with three hits and two RBI for the Warhawks, while Rachael and Maddie Hubka finished with a team-high three runs scored. Rachael also pitched a complete game, allowing six earned runs and 10 hits while striking out four.
West Fork improved to 2-6 on the season, while GHV fell to 3-7.
St. Ansgar 12, North Iowa 0: The St. Ansgar softball team dominated North Iowa on Thursday night, as the Saints beat the Bison, 12-0.
St. Ansgar is 5-6 overall, and 4-2 in conference play, good for fourth in the Top of Iowa East.
Emmetsburg 20, West Hancock 3: The West Hancock softball team fell to 0-8 on the season with a big loss to Emmetsburg on Thursday night. The Eagles allowed 20 runs on nine hits and 11 walks in the outing.
The Eagles will play No. 9 ranked Bishop Garrigan on Friday night.
Riceville 12, Dunkerton 2: The Riceville softball team beat Dunkerton by 10 runs on Thursday, as Kayln Gansen led the way for the Wildcats with a triple and four RBI.
Josie Gansen had a team-high three hits on the night, while lead-off hitter finished with two hits and two RBI.
Freshman Morgan Fair pitched the whole five innings for the Wildcats, allowing one earned run on three hits, with seven strikeouts.
Riceville's record improved to 7-6 on the season.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
