Area roundup: Gold's big night powers Mason City to double-header sweep

Clear Lake 11, Forest City 5: The Clear Lake baseball squad took down Forest City on Thursday night, 11-5, as a series of big offensive innings led the Lions to a win.

Clear Lake took the lead in the top of the fifth inning as the Lions scored five runs. The Lions then scored four more runs in the sixth, and two in the seventh to take an eight run lead. The Indians managed to score two in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't erase the deficit.

Austin Warnke led the way for the Lions with two hits, including a double, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. For Forest City, sophomore Reese Moore hit an RBI double, and is now hitting .560 on the season.

Rockford 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6: The Rockford baseball team pulled off a walk-off win on Thursday, as the Warriors plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the 7-6 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Warriors held a 5-2 lead as the game went into the sixth inning. The Bulldogs then scored two runs in the top of both the sixth and seventh innings to take a one-run lead.

Sophomore Kolton Lyman led the way for the Warriors, with three hits and two runs scored. With the win, Rockford improved to 7-4 on the season, while HDC fell to 4-6.