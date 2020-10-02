Area roundup: Forest City volleyball earns win over Clear Lake

The Clear Lake volleyball team traveled to Forest City on Thursday looking for an upset over the Indians. After a close first set that the Lions lost, the Indians took control and won the match in three straight sets on Thursday night.
Forest City was able to sneak out of the first set with a 25-21 win. From there, the Lions had a tougher time scoring points and couldn't hang with the Indians. Forest City won the final two sets, 25-16 and 25-14, respectively.
Junior Shae Dillavou, junior Regan Helgeson and senior Kaylee Miller, once again led the Indians. Dillavou had 12 kills, Helgeson had 11 and Miller posted seven in the win. Senior Alyson Walker also had 31 assists. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.
The Indians now sit at 14-7 and the Lions fall to 6-11.
Volleyball
Central Springs 3, West Fork 0: Central Springs continued its hot streak on Thursday night, beating West Fork in three straight sets in Sheffield. The win is the ninth in a row for the Panthers.
The Panthers came out hot and beat the Warhawks by a score of 25-14 in both the first and second set. Central Springs was able to take the match victory with a 25-16 win in the final set.
Four different players had six or more kills in the win. Senior Paige McEachran led with seven kills and senior Kylie Hanft had 18 assists. Junior Zoey Francis also had 17 digs and three aces. There were no additional stats available for West Fork.
Central Springs improves to 11-4 and West Fork drops to 3-11.
Spirit Lake 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) struggled at home against Spirit Lake on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost, 3-0, against the Indians.
GHV came out a bit flat, losing the first set, 25-15. The Cardinals were able to respond by making the second set close, but couldn't pull out the win, losing 25-22. The final set score was 25-21. There were no additional stats available for the Cardinals.
GHV falls to 6-9 on the season.
Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Charles City 0: In a conference matchup, the Charles City volleyball team couldn't get the best of Waverly-Shell Rock (WSR). The Comets lost in three straight sets to the Go-Hawks.
The Comets and the Go-Hawks played in a tightly contested matchup in the first set. The set needed extra points to decide the winner, but ultimately was won, 27-25, by WSR. The Go-Hawks put their foot on the pedal and beat the Comets, 25-15 and 25-16, respectively.
Senior Danielle Stock posted seven kills in the loss and junior Kaylee Anderson had six. Junior Ashlyn Hoeft had 14 assists and senior Toni Maloy had 34 digs.
The Comets fall to 7-12.
St. Ansgar 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team traveled to Nashua-Plainfield and had no trouble beating the Huskies on Thursday night. The Saints won in three straight sets.
St. Ansgar set the ton with a 25-11 win in the first set. The second set was the closest the Huskies got to a win, but the Saints still won, 25-18. 25-7 was the score of the final set.
Three different players had seven or more kills for the Saints. Senior Blayne Koster had eight kills to lead them. Senior Hali Anderson also had 25 assists, nine digs and two aces on the night.
The Saints are now 15-4.
Cross Country
Hampton-Dumont-CAL hosts area teams
Hampton-Dumont-CAL played host to many area cross country teams on Thursday night. West Fork was the highest are team finisher for both the boys and girls races. The Warhawks placed first on the boys side and third on the girls side.
West Fork placed first with 72 points, Central Springs placed second with 78 and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) placed third with 95 points on the boys side. Hampton-Dumont-CAL came in sixth with 140 points and Osage rounded out area teams with 147 points, placing them seventh.
Central Springs junior Bryce McDonough won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 27.75 seconds. GHV senior Kris Hammitt placed second with a time of 17:58.21, Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough placed fourth with a time of 18:13.08 and West Fork senior Jakob Washington rounded at the top five with a fifth-place finish.
On the girls side of things, West Fork finished third with 65 points. Osage placed fourth with 99 points and GHV placed fifth with 103 points.
Freshman Lydia Maas continued her dominant season with another impressive win. She won the meet with her time of 19:22.07. In second place was GHV senior Abby Christians with a time of 21:03.48. Osage sophomore Katelyn Johnston finished with a time of 22:01.88, which was good for fourth place.
