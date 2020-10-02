Area roundup: Forest City volleyball earns win over Clear Lake

The Clear Lake volleyball team traveled to Forest City on Thursday looking for an upset over the Indians. After a close first set that the Lions lost, the Indians took control and won the match in three straight sets on Thursday night.

Forest City was able to sneak out of the first set with a 25-21 win. From there, the Lions had a tougher time scoring points and couldn't hang with the Indians. Forest City won the final two sets, 25-16 and 25-14, respectively.

Junior Shae Dillavou, junior Regan Helgeson and senior Kaylee Miller, once again led the Indians. Dillavou had 12 kills, Helgeson had 11 and Miller posted seven in the win. Senior Alyson Walker also had 31 assists. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.

The Indians now sit at 14-7 and the Lions fall to 6-11.

Volleyball

Central Springs 3, West Fork 0: Central Springs continued its hot streak on Thursday night, beating West Fork in three straight sets in Sheffield. The win is the ninth in a row for the Panthers.

The Panthers came out hot and beat the Warhawks by a score of 25-14 in both the first and second set. Central Springs was able to take the match victory with a 25-16 win in the final set.