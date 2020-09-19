Area roundup: Forest City holds on for win over Clear Lake

Jones' longest run was a 53-yarder. On the night, he averaged 7.4 yards per carry.

The other star of the night was Rockford quarterback Will Bushbaum, who finished 13-of-26 passing, for 211 yards and four passing touchdowns.

At halftime, with a 26-8 advantage, it looked as though the Warriors would roll to a victory. But 20 unanswered points in the third quarter by Dunkerton put Rockford in a two-point hole.

The Warriors managed to score six points in the fourth quarter to save the win. Rockford will return home next Friday, for a game against AGWSR.

Turkey Valley 60, Northwood-Kensett 50: In each of Northwood-Kensett's past three football games, one of the two teams has scored at least 50 points.

In week two, the Vikings beat Clarksville, 66-12. In week three, Tripoli beat the Vikings, 50-6. On Friday night, Northwood-Kensett engaged in another wild shootout, ultimately falling to Turkey Valley by a 60-50 score.

At halftime, the Trojans led the Vikings, 26-22. By the end of the third quarter, Turkey Valley had taken a 36-34 advantage. In the fourth quarter, the Trojans outscored the Vikings, 24-16, to seal the win in a wild , high-scoring game.