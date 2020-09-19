Area roundup: Forest City holds on for win over Clear Lake

The Forest City football team improved its record to 2-2 on the season, with an exciting one-point win over Clear Lake on Friday night.
The final score of the Indians' victory over the Lions was 28-27, with junior Reese Moore contributing four rushing touchdowns, with 187 yards on 47 carries. The win gave Forest City its first win over Clear Lake since 2016, and its first 2-0 record in district play in nearly 10 years.
Moore now has 444 yards on the season, and has scored all eight of the team's touchdowns this year. The Indians do not yet have a receiving touchdown.
Junior Andrew Snyder led the Indians on defense with 11 total tackles, as the team finished with 53 on the night.
No stats were available for Clear Lake. The loss was the Lions' third consecutive defeat, the program's first three-game skid since the opening weeks of the 2016 season.
The Lions will play at home next week against Hampton-Dumont-CAL, while Forest City will travel to West Marshall.
Football
Iowa Falls-Alden 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team fell to 1-2 on the season with a 39-20 loss to the Cadets on Friday night.
The Cadets got out to an early 6-0 lead on a seven-yard passing touchdown, but fell behind when HDC quarterback Cal Heeran threw a 30-yard touchdown to Max O'Dell.
Iowa Falls then scored 20 unanswered points, and led the Bulldogs at halftime, 26-7. HDC scored again in the third quarter thanks to a 97-yard touchdown reception by Marco Guerrero, but the Cadets answered in the fourth with a 15-yard score from senior Karson Sharar.
Junior Blake Janssen put the finishing touches on the Iowa Falls victory, with a 30-yard touchdown run with 5:49 left in the game.
The victory boosted the Cadets' record to 3-1, while the Bulldogs fell to 1-3. HDC will play next Friday at Clear Lake.
Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13: The Osage football team finally put a mark in the win column on Friday night, with a 22-13 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg. The win was head coach Torian Wolf's his first victory with the Green Devils.
Osage battled back from a 13-8 halftime deficit, and outscored the Cougars in the second half, 14-0.
No stats were available for Osage. The Green Devils will play next Friday, at Jesup.
Columbus Catholic 42, Central Springs 0: For the second week in a row, Columbus Catholic walloped an area team. Last week, it was a 34-6 win at Osage. This week, the Sailors put a damper on Central Springs' Homecoming game, as the Panthers fell to Columbus, 42-0.
The Sailors did most of their scoring in the first half, and went into halftime with a 35-0 advantage. Columbus scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers were unable to muster a response.
No stats were available for Central Springs, who fell to 2-2 on the season.
The Panthers will travel to Denver next Friday, to take on the Cyclones.
Newman Catholic 28, North Butler 14: The Newman Catholic football team improved its record to 3-1 on the season with a 28-14 win at North Butler on Friday night.
The Knights scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
North Butler junior Kolben Miller paced the Bearcats on offense, finishing with 140 yards on 16 carries.
No stats were available for Newman Catholic. The Knights will host Lake Mills next Friday in a battle between two of the top teams in the Top of Iowa conference.
Rockford 32, Dunkerton 28: Justice Jones led the way on offense for Rockford on Friday night. Jones finished with 15 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and six receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns through the air, as the Warriors erased a fourth quarter deficit en route to a 32-28 win over Dunkerton.
Jones' longest run was a 53-yarder. On the night, he averaged 7.4 yards per carry.
The other star of the night was Rockford quarterback Will Bushbaum, who finished 13-of-26 passing, for 211 yards and four passing touchdowns.
At halftime, with a 26-8 advantage, it looked as though the Warriors would roll to a victory. But 20 unanswered points in the third quarter by Dunkerton put Rockford in a two-point hole.
The Warriors managed to score six points in the fourth quarter to save the win. Rockford will return home next Friday, for a game against AGWSR.
Turkey Valley 60, Northwood-Kensett 50: In each of Northwood-Kensett's past three football games, one of the two teams has scored at least 50 points.
In week two, the Vikings beat Clarksville, 66-12. In week three, Tripoli beat the Vikings, 50-6. On Friday night, Northwood-Kensett engaged in another wild shootout, ultimately falling to Turkey Valley by a 60-50 score.
At halftime, the Trojans led the Vikings, 26-22. By the end of the third quarter, Turkey Valley had taken a 36-34 advantage. In the fourth quarter, the Trojans outscored the Vikings, 24-16, to seal the win in a wild , high-scoring game.
Two Trojans running backs finished with over 100 yards, led by junior Marcus Herold, who ran for 122 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. Senior Kevin Langreck and sophomore Carson Busta each also ran for a touchdown. Herold and sophomore Chase Hayek each finished with a receiving score.
The Trojans converted six two-point conversions in the game.
With the loss, Northwood-Kensett fell to 2-2 on the season.The Vikings will play next Friday, at Riceville.
Lake Mills 40, Nashua-Plainfield 6: The Lake Mills football team earned its second straight dominant victory on Friday night, with a 40-6 home win over Nashua-Plainfield.
Over the past two games, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents, 74-6.
Sophomore Brady Hanson paced the Bulldogs on offense, with two touchdowns and 152 yards on six carries, for an average of 25.2 yards per carry. Hanson's longest run was an 84-yard carry that ended in a touchdown.
Senior Casey Hanson also scored a touchdown, and finished with 96 yards on 20 carries. Seniors Dalton Thorson and Jack Ramaker also each scored one rushing touchdown.
Junior Kadin Abele scored one through the air on a 36-yard touchdown reception, one of only two passes quarterback Bennett Berger threw all night.
"Our triple-option offense was really clicking tonight," head coach Bill Byrnes said in his post-game comments. "Our execution was really good. We pounded the ball when we needed and had some explosive plays."
Senior Caleb Bacon provided the explosive plays on defense, with 17 total tackles, including two for loss. Bacon now has 53 tackles on the season, the most in the state.
The Bulldogs' defense finished with 54 tackes.
"Defensively, we had a couple breakdowns, but overall the defense was very solid," Byrnes said. "Our kids played very hard, and several kids stepped up as we were a little short-handed."
Lake Mills is now 2-0 in district play, and will travel to Newman Catholic next Friday night.
West Hancock 55, St. Edmond 14: For the third consecutive week, senior Cole Kelly brought the goods on offense for West Hancock.
In the Eagles' 55-14 win over St. Edmond, Kelly took the ball 17 times, and finished with 183 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Kelly now has 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for the fourth-highest total in the state, and his 747 yards on the ground is the sixth-highest number in Iowa.
The Eagles finished with 46 carries for 435 yards rushing, as senior Matthew Francis ran for 110 yards and a touchdown.
The team also dominated on defense, with three sacks and a total of 14 tackles for loss. Sophomore Rylan Barnes returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown.
Junior Braden Walk also scored, via an 83-yard kick return for a touchdown.
The victory gives the Eagles a three-game winning streak. West Hancock will play next Friday at Alta-Aurelia.
Algona 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team lost to Algona by 20 points on Friday night, as the Cardinals fell to 2-2 on the season.
The Bulldogs gouged GHV on offense, rushing for 361 yards as a team. Junior Tyler Manske finished with a team 178 yards for Algona, on 26 carries, with one rushing touchdown. Senior Noah Nelson and junior Wyatt Garman also scored rushing touchdowns, while Trevon Smith scored one through the air.
Algona held GHV to just 96 yards of total offense, as quarterback Kevin Martinez finished 3-for-7 for 21 yards passing. The Cardinals totaled 75 yards on 20 carries on the ground. Senior Isaac Knutson had a team-high 58 yards on six carries, and scored GHV's only touchdown of the night.
GHV completed only 23 offensive plays for the game, compared to 69 for Algona.
The Cardinals will play next Friday, at Estherville Lincoln Central.
West Delaware 56, Charles City 0: The Charles City football team had a tough time on Friday night against West Delaware, as the Comets fell to the Hawks, 56-0.
The Comets finished with 136 yards of total offense, while West Delaware finished with 444 yards, and seven rushing touchdowns. Junior Kyle Cole and senior Jared Voss each scored two touchdowns on the ground, with Cole also contributing a receiving score, and 74 yards on seven catches.
The loss dropped Charles City to 0-2 on the season. The Comets will host Decorah next Friday night.
Tripoli 52, Riceville 8: The Riceville football team got off to a strong start in Friday night's matchup against Tripoli, as the Wildcats led after one quarter, 8-6. The final three quarters were all Tripoli though, as the Panthers scored 44 unanswered points to a 52-8 win over Riceville.
Senior quarterback Connor Piehl led the Panthers on offense, with six touchdowns and 251 yards on 19 carries. His longest run of the night was a 53-yard touchdown run.
Senior Aric Finder finished with one reception on a three-yard touchdown pass from Piehl.
No stats were available for Riceville, which dropped its third straight game. The Wildcats will host Northwood-Kensett next Friday night.
Golf
Mason City takes ninth at Marshalltown Invite
The Mason City golf team finished in ninth place on Friday at the Marshalltown Invite. The Mohawks had a team score of 374, while Ankeny won the team title with a score of 286.
Marshalltown's Grant Greazel won the individual medal with a 66.
Ryan Berkeley was the top finisher for Mason City, with a score of 84. John Brandt finished second for the Mohawks with a 95, while Drew DeGabriele and Ean Miller finished with respective scores of 97 and 98.
Mason City will play its next match on Tuesday in the Mason City Dual, against Ankeny Centennial.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
