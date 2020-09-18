Area Roundup: Clear Lake volleyball scores sweep over Crestwood

The Clear Lake volleyball team improved to 5-6 on the season with a sweep of Crestwood on Thursday night. The Lions beat the Cadets by set scores of 25-22, 25-16, and 25-22.
The win was the Lions' second in their past three matches. No stats were available at press-time for Clear Lake. The Lions will play on Saturday in the Forest City Tournament.
Volleyball
Southeast Polk 2, Mason City 0
Waukee 2, Mason City 0
The Mason City volleyball team dropped a pair of matches at the Southeast Polk Triangular on Thursday night, as the Mohawks fell to Southeast Polk by set scores of 25-20, and 25-13. Mason City also lost to Waukee in two sets, by scores of 25-9, and 25-13.
The loss was the seventh straight defeat for Mason City. The Mohawks are now 1-11 on the year, and will play their next match on Sept. 24, against Ames.
Humboldt 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball fell to Humboldt in straight sets on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs lost by set scores of 25-11, 25-7, and 25-8.
The Wildcats dominated the match in the stats column. The team finished with 37 kills, while the Bulldogs had seven. The Wildcats had nine blocks in the game, compared to zero for HDC.
Humboldt improved to 17-0 on the season, while HDC fell to 2-4. The Bulldogs' next match will come on Sept. 14, against St. Edmond.
Golf
A pair of local golfers walked away with a win on Wednesday in Charles City in the Senior Two-Person Best Shot Golf Tournament, as the team of Craig Hansmeier and Stu Parr scored a 65 to take the win. The second place team of Brad Mulsford and Harvey Horsefall shot a 66.
In the second flight, Randy Brunner and Bruce Hovden took first place with a score of 70, while Duane Kilby and Hal Miller finished second with a 73.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
