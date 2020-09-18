Area Roundup: Clear Lake volleyball scores sweep over Crestwood

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}



The Clear Lake volleyball team improved to 5-6 on the season with a sweep of Crestwood on Thursday night. The Lions beat the Cadets by set scores of 25-22, 25-16, and 25-22.

The win was the Lions' second in their past three matches. No stats were available at press-time for Clear Lake. The Lions will play on Saturday in the Forest City Tournament.

Volleyball

Southeast Polk 2, Mason City 0

Waukee 2, Mason City 0

The Mason City volleyball team dropped a pair of matches at the Southeast Polk Triangular on Thursday night, as the Mohawks fell to Southeast Polk by set scores of 25-20, and 25-13. Mason City also lost to Waukee in two sets, by scores of 25-9, and 25-13.

The loss was the seventh straight defeat for Mason City. The Mohawks are now 1-11 on the year, and will play their next match on Sept. 24, against Ames.

Humboldt 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball fell to Humboldt in straight sets on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs lost by set scores of 25-11, 25-7, and 25-8.