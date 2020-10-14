Area roundup: Clear Lake volleyball downs Algona in four sets



WATCH NOW: 4th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon Participants in the 4th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon make their way back to the Clear Lake State Park beach after the swimming portion of the race on Saturday.

The Clear Lake volleyball team took down Algona on Tuesday night, as the Lions beat the Bulldogs in four sets.

Algona took the first set, 25-17, but Clear Lake won the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 26-24, and 26-24.

No stats were available for Clear Lake, but the win boosted the Lions to 7-17 on the season. The Lions will play again on Thursday, with a home game against Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Volleyball

North Butler 2, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team fell to North Butler in two sets on Tuesday night, with the Bearcats beating the Bulldogs by set scores of 25-19, and 25-16.

The Bearcats finished with 25 total kills and 43 digs. No stats were available for the Bulldogs, who fell to 2-8 on the season.

HDC will play again on Thursday at Clear Lake.

North Iowa 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team fell to 3-7 on the season with a 3-0 loss to North Iowa on Tuesday night. It was the fifth straight loss for the Vikings, and the fourth consecutive game where they lost in a sweep.