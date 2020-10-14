Area roundup: Clear Lake volleyball downs Algona in four sets

The Clear Lake volleyball team took down Algona on Tuesday night, as the Lions beat the Bulldogs in four sets.
Algona took the first set, 25-17, but Clear Lake won the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 26-24, and 26-24.
No stats were available for Clear Lake, but the win boosted the Lions to 7-17 on the season. The Lions will play again on Thursday, with a home game against Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Volleyball
North Butler 2, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team fell to North Butler in two sets on Tuesday night, with the Bearcats beating the Bulldogs by set scores of 25-19, and 25-16.
The Bearcats finished with 25 total kills and 43 digs. No stats were available for the Bulldogs, who fell to 2-8 on the season.
HDC will play again on Thursday at Clear Lake.
North Iowa 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team fell to 3-7 on the season with a 3-0 loss to North Iowa on Tuesday night. It was the fifth straight loss for the Vikings, and the fourth consecutive game where they lost in a sweep.
The Bison outscored the Vikings on offense, with 33 kills compared to just 10 for Northwood. North Iowa's defense finished with 47 digs, compared to eight for the Vikings.
Senior Brylee Hoepner led the Vikings with three kills, while senior Kayla Senne had three blocks.
The Vikings will open the regional tournament on Monday at St. Ansgar.
Lake Mills 2, Nashua-Plainfield 0; Lake Mills 2, North Butler 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team swept a triangular match on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs beat Nashua Plainfield and North Butler by 2-0 scores.
Against Nashua-Plainfield, Lake Mills won by set scores of 25-11, and 25-14.
"I was happy that we didn't give any long run to them and this allowed us to stay in control," head coach Jim Boehmer said. "Our offense was fast in this match and that forced NP into making some mistakes. Our middles (Ellie Hanna & Kit Byars) were transitioning and that allowed us more options offensively."
The match against North Butler was a little closer, but Lake Mills still came out with the win. The Bulldogs beat the Bearcats by identical set scores of 25-22.
"We needed to run a bit faster and do a better job of reading their hitters," Boehmer said. "Their libero was in position and we needed to make some adjustments to keep the ball away from her."
Lake Mills will play on Saturday at the Algona Tournament.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball fell to 9-10 on Tuesday, as the Cardinals lost to the Cowgirls, 3-0.
GHV lost to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows by set scores of 25-15, 25-11, and 25-14, snapping GHV's three-game winning streak.
Seniors Erica Eenhuis and Morgan Ryerson tied for a team-high with six kills. As a defense, the Cardinals finished with 57 kills.
GHV will open the regional tournament on Monday, against Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Charles City 3, Waukon 0: The Charles City volleyball team dominated Waukon on Tuesday, as the Comets crushed the Indians by set scores of 25-7, 25-7, and 25-13.
The Comets were led on offense by junior Kaylee Anderson, with 11 kills, while senior Carly Stevenson had a team-high seven digs.
With the win, the Comets improved to 12-14. They will play again on Thursday against Oelwein in the first day of the NEIC Conference Tournament.
Clarksville 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team fell to Clarksville on Tuesday. The win-less Wildcats lost by set scores of 25-12, 25-10, and 25-23.
Senior Libby Miller led Riceville with 10 kills and 11 digs. Senior Rylie Dunn had a team-high 10 assists. For Clarksville, Katie Stirling led the way with eight kills.
Riceville will play again on Saturday in the conference tournament at Dunkerton High School.
Swimming
Mason City falls to Ames on the road
The Mason City swim team fell to Ames on Tuesday by a score of 139-47, in the Mohawks' final dual meet of 2020.
Mason City won two events, as Rosa Monarch took the diving event with a score of 200.65. Aspen Cole won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.76. Mason City's Tayloer Halverson took second place at 1:13.03.
The Mohawks will swim again on Tuesday in Fort Dodge, at the CIML conference meet.
Cross Country
Charles City girls finish third at NIC Championships
The Charles City girls cross country team took third place in the team standings at Tuesday's Northeast Iowa Conference Championships, with Comets' runner Kiki Connell taking first place.
The Comets scored 60 points as a team to finish one-point behind runner-up Waverly-Shell Rock. Decorah won the team standings, with an average time of 21:36.
Connell finished in first place, with a time of 19:11.2, 16 seconds ahead of second-place Emma Hoins of Waverly-Shell Rock. Charles City's Lydia Staudt finished fifth overall at 21:45.7, and Brianna Ross finished 11th.
The Charles City boys took seventh place in the team standings, with an overall team score of 158. The Comets' top boys' finisher was Alex Bauer, who finished 18th overall with a time of 18:42.7.
Decorah won the team event, with three Decorah runners finishing in the top five.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!