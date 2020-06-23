Area roundup: Clear Lake softball drops home contest to Webster City

Senior Mikayla Heit led the Warriors offensively with two hits and an RBI. Rockford had six total hits as a team and was able to put the game away with three runs in the sixth inning.

For Northwood-Kensett, freshman Teagan Johnson had two hits and two RBIs. Johnson's hits were two of just five hits on the night for the Vikings.

Osage 16, Lake Mills 4: 15 runs in the first inning powered Osage to a 16-4 home victory over Lake Mills on Monday night. The Green Devils earned their second win of the season in a shortened contest.

Osage had nine hits in just 17 at-bats. Nine different Green Devils players had a hit, including senior Libby Schwamman, who hit a three-run bomb. Lake Mills scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and one more in the third, but couldn't climb out of the 15-run hole they found themselves in.

Algona 5, St. Edmond 3: Algona continued their undefeated streak, beating St. Edmond, 5-3, at home. The Bulldogs are now 5-0 on the season.

Down 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bulldogs responded with a three-run inning to take the lead. They held the Gaels scoreless in the top of the seventh to win the game.