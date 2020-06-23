Area roundup: Clear Lake softball drops home contest to Webster City

After a downpour in the morning left the status of many games around North Iowa up in the air, the Clear Lake softball team was able to battle with Webster City at home on Monday night. The Lions were unable to get much going offensively and were beaten, 8-2.
Clear Lake had just two hits on the night and the two runs they scored came in the first inning. The Lions drop to 1-4 on the season.
In North Central Conference baseball action, the Lions couldn't muster up any offense and lost to Webster City, 8-1, on Monday night.
Clear Lake scored one unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but couldn't stop the Lynx from scoring eight of their own throughout the contest. The Lions drop to 2-3.
Softball
Humboldt 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Humboldt only needed five innings to down Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC), 14-0, on Monday night. The Bulldogs couldn't muster up any runs at home.
After three innings, HDC found themselves only down 2-0. The Wildcats then found a groove offensively, piling on a four-run fourth inning and an eight-run fifth.
Rockford 9, Northwood-Kensett 5: Rockford chalked up their first win of the season on the road against Northwood-Kensett, 9-5.
Senior Mikayla Heit led the Warriors offensively with two hits and an RBI. Rockford had six total hits as a team and was able to put the game away with three runs in the sixth inning.
For Northwood-Kensett, freshman Teagan Johnson had two hits and two RBIs. Johnson's hits were two of just five hits on the night for the Vikings.
Osage 16, Lake Mills 4: 15 runs in the first inning powered Osage to a 16-4 home victory over Lake Mills on Monday night. The Green Devils earned their second win of the season in a shortened contest.
Osage had nine hits in just 17 at-bats. Nine different Green Devils players had a hit, including senior Libby Schwamman, who hit a three-run bomb. Lake Mills scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and one more in the third, but couldn't climb out of the 15-run hole they found themselves in.
Algona 5, St. Edmond 3: Algona continued their undefeated streak, beating St. Edmond, 5-3, at home. The Bulldogs are now 5-0 on the season.
Down 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bulldogs responded with a three-run inning to take the lead. They held the Gaels scoreless in the top of the seventh to win the game.
Forest City 12, North Iowa 2: Forest City earned the second win of their season on Tuesday night, beating North Iowa by ten runs, 12-2, at home.
Junior Ellie Caylor led the Indians with three hits, two of them doubles. Junior Olivia Gayther also brought in two runners.
North Union 13, West Hancock 3: West Hancock couldn't hang with North Union and dropped an away game, 13-3. The Eagles have yet to earn a win on the season and sit at 0-3.
Freshman Kamryn Eckels was a bright spot for West Hancock. She had two of her team's six hits.
Baseball
Northwood-Kensett 5, Rockford 0: Northwood-Kensett continued its good start to the season, improving to 4-1 with a 5-0 home win over Rockford.
Junior Kael Julseth had two hits for the Vikings, who scored one run in three different innings and two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Ross Dearmoun and junior Brandon Varner both pitched for the Vikings, tossing a shutout.
St. Ansgar 14, North Butler 4: St. Ansgar jumped ahead at home after a five-run first inning and never looked back, beating North Butler, 14-4.
Senior Mark Williams led the Saints with three hits and junior Braden Powers had three RBIs. St. Ansgar is still undefeated at 4-0 on the season.
Forest City 6, North Iowa 0: Sophomore Reese Moore and junior Brock Moore combined to pitch a shutout and Forest City beat North Iowa, 6-0, on Monday.
The game remained close for the first five innings. The Indians exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach. Brock Moore had three hits and two RBIs to lead Forest City.
West Hancock 4, North Union 1: West Hancock earned the first win of their season at home against North Union, beating them, 4-1. The Eagles are now 1-3.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
