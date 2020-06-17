Area roundup: Clear Lake softball downs Mason City

The Clear Lake softball team earned its first win of the season on Tuesday night, beating Mason City, 12-6, in Clear Lake. The Mohawks drop to 0-3 on the year so far, while the Lions improve to 1-1.
The Lions jumped on the board first, scoring six runs in the first inning. The Mohawks had some work to do, as Clear Lake scored two more in the third to extend the lead to 8-0.
Mason City finally scored four runs in the fourth inning, but Clear Lake followed that up with four of its own in the fifth, taking a 12-4 lead. The Mohawks scored two in the seventh, but couldn't make the comeback.
Softball
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13, Rockford 8: After three innings, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (CGD) and Rockford were tied, 4-4, in Rockford. In the final three innings, CGD dropped nine runs and the Warriors couldn't catch up.
Rockford had 10 hits on the night, but couldn't keep up with the offense of CGD.
Newman-Catholic 9, AGWSR 8: The Newman-Catholic Knights defeated the AGWSR Cougars in a close game in Mason City on Tuesday night.
Janesville 8, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 5: Janesville jumped ahead, 4-1, in the second inning and never looked back at home against Hampton-Dumont-Cal.
Sophomore Avery Hanson had three of the Bulldogs' seven hits, including a double. Senior Courtney Miller also had two RBIs in the loss.
Algona 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) couldn't muster up any offense in a five-inning, 11-0 loss at Algona. The Cardinals are now 1-1 on the young season.
GHV struggled against Algona senior pitcher Kameryn Etherington, who threw a no-hitter in five innings of work.
Riceville 13, Lake Mills 12: Lake Mills took a four run lead into the sixth inning, but couldn't hold on in the final innings to drop a 13-12 offensive battle.
"Your girls need experience in game situations. Great effort against a quality team," head coach Jim Clift said.
Freshman Maddie Edwards led the Bulldogs with four hits and senior Hope Levine also added four. Sophomore Brooke Bergo and eighth-grader Brynn Rogness each had two hits and two RBIs.
Northwood-Kensett 18, North Iowa 8: The Northwood-Kensett softball team gave up eight runs at home, but only needed six innings to pile on 18 of its own to beat North Iowa, 18-8.
After four innings, the two teams were tied, 8-8. Then, the Vikings exploded for a nine-run fifth inning, putting the game basically out of reach. North-Kensett added one more run in the bottom of the sixth to end the game early.
Osage 5, Denver 4: The Osage Green Devils softball team earned its first win in a 5-4 victory over Denver in Osage.
The Green Devils held a 5-3 lead over the Cyclones after six innings of play. The Cyclones tried to start a comeback, scoring one run in the top of the seventh, but couldn't plate another to tie the game.
Senior Ashlynn Brock led the Green Devils with two hits and batted in three of Osage's five runs on the night. Sophomore Ashley Halbach went all seven innings, allowing just four hits all night.
Estherville Lincoln Central 12, Forest City 1: Forest City couldn't get much offense going against Estherville Lincoln Central. The Midgets dropped the Indians, 12-1, at home in six innings.
Forest City's lone run of the night came in the fourth inning. The Midgets scored seven runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth to shorten the game.
Baseball
Newman-Catholic 9, Alburnett 3: In a rematch of last season's Class 1A state title game, Newman-Catholic dropped Alburnett, 9-3, in the Knights' home-opener.
The Knights led 5-2 after five innings, but scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Senior Jacob Nelson and sophomore Nash Holmgaard split time on the mound, only giving up three runs.
Dike-New Hartford 8, Clear Lake 4: Dike-New Hartford beat Clear Lake, 8-4, at Dike-New Hartford High School on Tuesday night in non-conference action.
The Lions drop to 1-1 on the season. The Wolverines only had four hits all night, but managed to pour on eight runs.
Charles City 11, New Hampton 1: Charles City only needed five innings at home to take down New Hampton Tuesday night. The Comets scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to end the game early.
Elliott Sinwell went 2-3 at the plate, with two RBIs. Atticus Parrot and Jaxon Daniels both drove in three runs each. Tait Arndt went all five innings on the mound, striking out nine of the 15 batters.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14, Janesville 5: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team earned its first win with a 14-5 win against Janesville.
The Bulldogs had no trouble on offense, scoring 14 runs off 14 hits on Tuesday night. Junior Mario De La Cruz hit two doubles and a triple, driving in two runs as well. Junior Riley Heeren also had four RBIs.
Central Springs 5, Bishop Garrigan 4: Three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled Central Springs past Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday night.
Down 4-2, the Panthers scored two runs to tie it up, and then one to win it in the last inning at home.
Sophomore Drew Kelley had three hits, two of them doubles. He also drove in three runs in the win. Central Springs is now 1-1.
Rockford 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6: The game was tied, 6-6, heading into the bottom of the seventh inning in Rockford.
The Warriors scored in the final frame, beating Clarion-Goldlfield-Dows, 7-6, to improve to 2-0 on the year.
Junior Justice Jones, senior Brett Hansen and sophomore Terran Romer all split time on the mound during the win. The Warriors had eight hits on the night.
Northwood-Kensett 10, North Iowa 5: Northwood-Kensett improved to 2-0 on the season with a 10-5 victory over North Iowa at home.
The Vikings jumped ahead, 5-2, after one inning and never looked back. Sophomore Jace Gentz had two hits and junior Ethian Tasker had two RBIs.
Algona 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6: A big six-run third inning by Algona doomed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and the Cardinals couldn't come back, losing 11-6.
The Cardinals had more hits (seven) than the Bulldogs (five), but couldn't capitalize as much at Algona. Algona is now 2-0, while the Cardinals drop to 1-1.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
