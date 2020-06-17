Area roundup: Clear Lake softball downs Mason City

Down 4-2, the Panthers scored two runs to tie it up, and then one to win it in the last inning at home.

Sophomore Drew Kelley had three hits, two of them doubles. He also drove in three runs in the win. Central Springs is now 1-1.

Rockford 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6: The game was tied, 6-6, heading into the bottom of the seventh inning in Rockford.

The Warriors scored in the final frame, beating Clarion-Goldlfield-Dows, 7-6, to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Junior Justice Jones, senior Brett Hansen and sophomore Terran Romer all split time on the mound during the win. The Warriors had eight hits on the night.

Northwood-Kensett 10, North Iowa 5: Northwood-Kensett improved to 2-0 on the season with a 10-5 victory over North Iowa at home.

The Vikings jumped ahead, 5-2, after one inning and never looked back. Sophomore Jace Gentz had two hits and junior Ethian Tasker had two RBIs.

Algona 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6: A big six-run third inning by Algona doomed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and the Cardinals couldn't come back, losing 11-6.

The Cardinals had more hits (seven) than the Bulldogs (five), but couldn't capitalize as much at Algona. Algona is now 2-0, while the Cardinals drop to 1-1.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

