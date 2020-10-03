Area roundup: Clear Lake rally falls short in loss to West Marshall

The Clear Lake football team fell to West Marshall on Friday night, as a 13-point rally in the fourth quarter was not enough to propel the Lions to a win.
The Trojans scored touchdowns in the first and second quarters to take a 14-0 halftime lead. In the fourth quarter, the Lions put 13 on the board, but a third West Marshall touchdown sealed the 21-13 loss for Clear Lake.
Quarterback Carson Toebe went 11-of-26 passing for the Lions for 108 yards. Toebe also carried the ball 13 times for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown. Junior Jagger Schmitt rushed the ball 19 times for 102 yards to lead Clear Lake in rushing yards.
Senior Andrew Formanek had a team-high four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown reception.
The loss was Clear Lake's fifth straight, after its 54-21 season-opening win over Aplington-Parkersburg on Aug. 28.
The Lions will finish up the regular season on Friday when they host Roland-Story.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, Roland-Story 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team scored a 21-0 win on the road over Roland-Story on Friday night, as the Bulldogs won their second straight game.
At halftime, the Bulldogs led Roland-Story, 14-0, thanks to a Bryan Flores rushing touchdown and an 87-yard punt return score from Jordan Severs. HDC added another score on a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cal Heeran.
On the night, Heeran went 13-of-28 passing for 117 yards.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-3 on the year, and will host Forest City on Friday.
Denver 26, Osage 21: The Osage football team got off to a hot start against Denver, but saw its lead slip away in a 26-21 loss on Friday night.
The Green Devils scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, but nine points in the first and 10 in the second from Denver put the Cyclones ahead at halftime, 19-14.
The Green Devils took a 21-19 lead with a touchdown in the third, but Denver's seven fourth-quarter points proved to be the deciding factor.
For Osage, the trouble has not come on offense. Friday's game was the third consecutive game in which the Green Devils have scored 21 or more points, but was also the second straight defeat, following last Friday's 27-26 loss at Jesup.
Denver quarterback Isaac Besh went 6-of-13 passing for 102 yards with one touchdown, along with a team-high 91 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. Besh also had six tackles and an interception.
Osage is now 1-4 on the season, the Green Devils' lone win a 22-13 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg on Sept. 18.
Osage will play on Friday at Central Springs.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, Central Springs 8: Eight points in the fourth quarter saved Central Springs from its third straight shutout defeat, but it didn't save the Panthers from another loss.
The Cougars scored 12 second quarter points to take a halftime lead, and then scored six more points in the third quarter, with eight more coming in the fourth.
The Panthers' fourth quarter touchdown was the team's first score since its 19-14 win over Jesup on Sept. 11.
With the loss, the Panthers fell to 2-4 on the season. They will host Osage on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
Northwood-Kensett 64, Rockford 20: In every game that Northwood-Kensett has played this season, one of the two teams has scored at least 50 points. Judging by the Vikings' 3-2 record, they've done a pretty decent job of putting points up on the board.
On Friday, the Vikings again gave their fans something to cheer about by beating Rockford, 64-20.
As usual, the majority of the action for Northwood-Kensett came in the rushing game. Senior Brandon Varner took the ball 21 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Kael Julseth rushed for five scores.
On defense, the Vikings had 3.5 sacks, including 1.5 each from senior Carter Severson and junior Tyler Mills.
Rockford finished with 143 total rushing yards, led by senior Justice Jones. Jones had 23 carries for 143 yards, with two touchdowns.
Jones and junior Kyle Titus also led the team with five solo tackles apiece on defense.
Will Bushbaum went 7-of-9 passing for 93 yards.
With the win, Northwood-Kensett improved to 3-3 on the season, while Rockford fell to 2-4.
The Vikings will host Central Elkader on Friday in the regular season finale, while Rockford will play at Janesville.
Lake Mills 49, West Fork 12: Last week, Lake Mills played without senior linebacker Caleb Bacon and fell to Newman Catholic by 18 points. On Friday, the Bulldogs bounced back in a big way, with a 49-12 victory over West Fork.
The Bulldogs dominated the game from the beginning, scoring 22 second quarter points to get out to a 30-6 halftime lead. In the second half, Lake Mills outscored the Warhawks 19-6 to seal the convincing win.
Bacon made his presence felt in his return, with a team-high 13 tackles. One of his biggest hits came on a kick return, where Bacon blasted the Warhawks' Nate Hubka. The hit led to high fives and congratulations from his teammates, and made the rounds on social media.
Senior Casey Hanson led the Bulldogs on offense, with a team-high 23 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Brady Hanson and Dalton Thorson had one rushing touchdown apiece for Lake Mills, while Kadin Abele scored one through the air. Senior Jack Ramaker put six points on the board for the Bulldogs on a 56 yard punt return for a touchdown.
The win improved Lake Mills' record to 4-2 on the year. The Bulldogs will play at St. Ansgar on Friday in a game that will decide the Class A, District 3 title.
West Fork is now 3-2 and will host North Butler on Friday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Okoboji 7: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) football team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-point win on the road against Okoboji. The Cardinals took a 14-0 halftime lead and outscored the Pioneers 20-7 in the second half.
Okoboji managed 75 yards rushing and 110 passing for the game, and their only score came on a touchdown pass to junior Logan Heller. No stats were available for GHV.
GHV is now 3-3 on the season and will host Spirit Lake on Friday.
West Hancock 61, North Union 12: Ever since an opening week loss to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, the West Hancock football team has been close to unstoppable.
On Friday night, the Eagles put up 61 points against North Union, the third straight game in which West Hancock has scored at least 54.
Thanks to eight points in the first, and a 27-point explosion in the second quarter, the Eagles led the Warriors, 35-6, at halftime.
In the second half, West Hancock again outscored North Union, this time by a 26-6 margin, to seal the Eagles' fifth straight victory.
The Eagles dominated on the ground, with five different players rushing for over 40 yards, and five players had at least one rushing touchdown.
Senior Cole Kelly continued his spectacular season with 128 rushing yards on 17 carries, with three touchdowns. Senior Ben Martinez was next, with 80 yards on five carries. Junior Kane Zeuhl scored two rushing touchdowns and finished with 54 yards, while Cayson Barnes, Matthew Francis and Irvin Gomez all scored once.
On defense, Zeuhl and senior Justin Osborne tied for the team lead with six tackles apiece. The Eagles also finished with three interceptions, with Osborne getting one, and junior Braden Walk getting the other two.
"I think we are really figuring some stuff out," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "We're meshing together pretty well right now. We've got some guys healing up, and we're kind of peaking at the right time of the year. You want to be playing your best football at the end of the year. That's what we are doing now, and it's good to see."
The Eagles, currently ranked No. 6 in Class A, will travel to Manson-NW Webster on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
Waterloo East 64, Charles City 42: The Charles City football team lost a shootout to Waterloo East on Friday night, as the Comets fell by a 64-42 score.
The Comets' offense finally came to life after losing by shutout in back to back weeks. Charles City had scored only eight points all season before Friday's game.
No stats were available from the game.
Charles City fell to 0-4 on the season and will host Waverly-Shell Rock next week.
Riceville 42, West Central 20: The Riceville football team snapped its four-game losing streak on Friday with a 42-20 win over West Central.
While it was the Wildcats' first win since Aug. 28, it was also the third game in the past four in which Riceville scored at least 30 points.
No further stats were available from the game.
With the win, Riceville improved to 2-4 on the season. The Wildcats will host AGWSR on Friday.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
