Area roundup: Clear Lake boys basketball earns upset win over Waverly-Shell Rock

Monday night was a big one for many area teams, including the Clear Lake boys basketball team. The Lions knew they would be in for a challenge, as Class 3A No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock was visiting for a non-conference battle.

Clear Lake showed no quit and challenged the Go-Hawks from start to finish. In the end, the Lions sent Waverly-Shell Rock packing with a 46-42 loss – the first of the season for the Go-Hawks.

Senior Andrew Formanek led the Lions with 15 points, senior Eric Ritter had 13 points and junior Carson Toebe finished with 12 points.

The win improves the Lions to 6-1 on the season, and will likely get AP voters' attention.

Boys basketball

West Fork 77, Osage 44: Monday's matchup between Osage and Class 1A No. 7 West Fork had big implications for the Top of Iowa East. The two teams were projected to finish near the top of the conference when the season started.

For two quarters, the squads battled as such. Then, the Warhawks dominated the second half, earning a 77-44 victory over the Green Devils.