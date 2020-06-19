Area roundup: Clear Lake baseball gets big win over New Hampton

The Clear Lake baseball team earned its second dominant win of the season on Thursday night, as the Lions crushed New Hampton 10-2.
The Lions kicked off the game with two runs in the top of the second inning, pushed across two more in the fourth, and then sealed the win with a six-run spot in the top of the fifth.
The win brought Clear Lake's record to 2-2 on the season and was the Lions first over New Hampton since 2015.
Baseball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18, Central Springs 5: For the third straight game, the Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team exploded on offense, as the Bulldogs crushed Central Springs on Thursday, 18-5. It was the third consecutive contest in which the Bulldogs scored at least 14 runs.
Central Springs started off the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Bulldogs roared back by scoring 12 runs in the top of the second inning. After scoring an additional run in the third inning, the Bulldogs piled on five more runs in the top of the sixth.
For the game, HDC managed 17 hits and seven walks. The team's batting average for the game was .459, with an on-base percentage of .556, and a slugging mark .622. The team also stole eight bases in the game, and benefited from the Panthers' six fielding errors.
The win boosted the Bulldogs' record to 3-1 on the season.
AGWSR 3, West Fork 2: The West Fork baseball team fell in extra innings on Thursday night, as the Warhawks lost to AGWSR, 3-2.
Both teams scored one run in the second inning, and the score remained tied through the regular seven innings. In the top of the eighth, West Fork took the lead, but a two-run walk-off homer from AGWSR junior Jaden Penning ended the game.
The loss dropped West Fork's record to 1-2 on the season.
Lake Mills 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2: The Lake Mills baseball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the finishing touches on a five-run win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season.
Casey Hanson led Lake Mills with two hits, pushing across three RBI and scoring two runs in the game. Hanson hit an RBI double and a home run in the game. Sophomore A.J. Ramaker pitched six innings for Lake Mills, and finished with nine strikeouts.
Softball
Hudson 3, Osage 2: The Osage softball team fell to Hudson on Thursday night as the Pirates won 3-2 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.
Sophomore Ashley Halbach pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowed three earned runs and finished with five strikeouts. The loss dropped the Green Devils to 1-3.
Central Springs 9, North Butler 4: The Central Springs softball team stayed perfect on Thursday night, improving to 4-0 with a 9-4 win over North Butler.
Abigayle Angell led the Panthers with two hits and three RBI, while the team finished with a total of 14 hits. On the mound, freshman Cooper Klaahsen pitched four innings, and finished with seven strikeouts.
Iowa Falls-Alden 8, St. Ansgar 7: The St. Ansgar softball team fell by one run to Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday night, as a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh wasn't enough to boost the Saints to victory.
The Saints took a two-run lead in the third inning, but the Cadets responded by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth, one run in the fifth, and four runs in the sixth inning, to take an 8-2 lead.
The Saints nearly battled back, plating five runs in the final two innings, but couldn't quite pull off the comeback. Freshman Mallory Juhl was the spark on offense for St. Ansgar, as she finished with three hits, three RBI, two runs scored, and three stolen bases.
The loss dropped St. Ansgar to 0-3.
Newman Catholic 10, Riceville 2: The Newman Catholic softball team improved its record to a perfect 4-0 on Thursday night, as the Knights beat Riceville, 10-2.
Newman took an early 6-1 lead with three runs in the first and second innings, and then sealed the win with four more runs in the sixth. Paige Leininger led the team at the plate and on the mound, finishing with three hits, including two doubles and a triple, and seven RBI.
On the mound, Leininger went the full seven innings, and finished with two strikeouts.
AGWSR 13, West Fork 4: The West Fork softball team fell by nine runs in a rain-shortened game on Thursday night, as AGWSR beat the Warhawks, 13-4.
AGWSR scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, to take a 13-3 lead, and West Fork responded with one run in the fifth, but the weather ended any hopes the Warhawks had at mounting a comeback. The loss dropped West Fork to 1-1 on the season.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
