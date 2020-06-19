Area roundup: Clear Lake baseball gets big win over New Hampton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}



North Iowa Kayaking Photographer Lisa Grouette kayaks for the first time.

The Clear Lake baseball team earned its second dominant win of the season on Thursday night, as the Lions crushed New Hampton 10-2.

The Lions kicked off the game with two runs in the top of the second inning, pushed across two more in the fourth, and then sealed the win with a six-run spot in the top of the fifth.

The win brought Clear Lake's record to 2-2 on the season and was the Lions first over New Hampton since 2015.

Baseball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18, Central Springs 5: For the third straight game, the Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team exploded on offense, as the Bulldogs crushed Central Springs on Thursday, 18-5. It was the third consecutive contest in which the Bulldogs scored at least 14 runs.

Central Springs started off the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Bulldogs roared back by scoring 12 runs in the top of the second inning. After scoring an additional run in the third inning, the Bulldogs piled on five more runs in the top of the sixth.