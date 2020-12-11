Area roundup: Brandenburg earns 400th career win for Lake Mills

For the Lake Mills wrestling program, Thursday night at North Union was a good night.
The Bulldogs won all three of their duals, eight different wrestlers went 3-0 and head coach Alex Brandenburg's team won for the 400th time in his career. His career record is now 401-86.
"Coming to Lake Mills was the best decision I ever made," Brandenburg said. "I have been blessed to have great assistant coaches, wrestlers, managers, parents, and fans. It has also helped having such a great youth program."
Lake Mills beat St. Ansgar, 63-18, North Union, 78-6, and Central Springs, 54-15.
Outside of the Lake Mills dual, Central Springs won its other two against St. Ansgar, 54-27, and North Union, 57-24. St. Ansgar's lone win as a team came in a 45-30 win over North Union.
Wrestling
Osage meet: The Osage wrestling team was dominant in its home wrestling quadrangular. The Green Devils only gave up 26 total points between three duals.
Osage beat Newman Catholic, 84-0, Forest City, 69-9, and West Hancock, 53-17. The Green Devils had nine different wrestlers win all three matches they competed in.
Outside of its lone dual loss to defending champion Osage, the West Hancock wrestling team beat Forest City, 48-28, and Newman Catholic, 60-12. Kellen Smith, Bryer Subject and Mathew Francis all went 3-0 on the night for the Eagles.
The Indians lone win came against Newman Catholic, who went 0-3 on the night. Forest City beat the Knights, 57-12. Kaden Hagy was a bright spot for the Indians. He was the only wrestler for the Indians to win all three of his matches.
Clear Lake meet: The Clear Lake wrestling team hosted Algona and Iowa Falls-Alden (IFA) at home on Thursday night. The squad went 1-1, beating IFA, 46-27, and losing to Algona, 62-18.
Ethan Gansen, Max Currier and Sam Nelson each one both of their matches by fall.
Charles City meet: Both the girls and the boys team wrestled at home against Oelwein. The Comets found success in both meets, earning two wins on Thursday night.
The girls scored an 18-0 win and all four wrestlers earned victories. Marissa Gallup and Kiki Connell both won by fall in their matches.
On the boys side, the Comets were able to pull out a 47-24 victory over Oelwein. Six wrestlers won by fall and Talan Weber won by technical fall.
West Fork meet: The West Fork wrestling team hosted Northwood-Kensett and Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday night. Nashua-Plainfield went 2-0, Northwood-Kensett went 1-1 and West Fork finished at 0-2.
The Vikings won its dual against the Warhawks, 30-21, and lost against the Huskies, 59-18. Tyler Mills and Drake Tiedemann both went 2-0 on the night for the Vikings.
West Fork lost its dual to Nashua-Plainfield, 65-12. Levi Janssen and Ki Janssen both went 2-0 in their matches.
Boys basketball
Algona 64, Forest City 50: The Forest City boys basketball team took a four-point lead over Algona heading into halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Indians, 40-22 in the second half to win, 64-50, in Algona.
The Indians couldn't keep up with the second half explosion, and struggled behind the arc.
Junior Andrew Snyder paced the Indians with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Noah Miller scored 13 points and had 5 assists. Forest City is now 2-3 on the year.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, North Butler 35: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) was dominant in its home matchup against North Butler on Thursday night. The Bulldogs beat the Bearcats, 72-35, to earn their first win of the season.
The Bulldogs came out swinging and took a 10-point lead after the first quarter. HDC outscored North Butler in ever quarter of play. There were no additional stats available for the game. HDC is now 1-2 on the year.
Girls basketball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55, North Butler 29: The duo of junior Lauren Meeder and junior Avery Hanson proved to be too much for North Butler as Hampton-Dumont-CAL beat the Bearcats, 55-29, on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs were dominant from start to finish, outscoring the Bearcats in every quarter. Meeder scored 21 points and Hanson added 18 points in the victory.
With the win, HDC improves to 2-1 on the season.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!