Area roundup: Brandenburg earns 400th career win for Lake Mills

The Indians lone win came against Newman Catholic, who went 0-3 on the night. Forest City beat the Knights, 57-12. Kaden Hagy was a bright spot for the Indians. He was the only wrestler for the Indians to win all three of his matches.

Clear Lake meet: The Clear Lake wrestling team hosted Algona and Iowa Falls-Alden (IFA) at home on Thursday night. The squad went 1-1, beating IFA, 46-27, and losing to Algona, 62-18.

Ethan Gansen, Max Currier and Sam Nelson each one both of their matches by fall.

Charles City meet: Both the girls and the boys team wrestled at home against Oelwein. The Comets found success in both meets, earning two wins on Thursday night.

The girls scored an 18-0 win and all four wrestlers earned victories. Marissa Gallup and Kiki Connell both won by fall in their matches.

On the boys side, the Comets were able to pull out a 47-24 victory over Oelwein. Six wrestlers won by fall and Talan Weber won by technical fall.

West Fork meet: The West Fork wrestling team hosted Northwood-Kensett and Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday night. Nashua-Plainfield went 2-0, Northwood-Kensett went 1-1 and West Fork finished at 0-2.