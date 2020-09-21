Area roundup: Area volleyball teams compete in Saturday tournaments

Eight area volleyball teams competed in tournaments on Saturday. Forest City hosted Newman Catholic, Clear Lake, St. Ansgar and Lake Mills in its home tournament. Osage and Charles City competed in a tournament at Dike-New Hartford and Rockford and West Fork played at the Nashua-Plainfield tournament. West Hancock also played at the Graettinger/Terril tournament.
Forest City tournament
Forest City played well in its home tournament, ending the day with a 3-1 record. St. Ansgar finished with a 3-1 tournament record and Lake Mills went 2-2. Newman Catholic and Clear Lake couldn't muster up a win and both finished with 0-3 records.
Forest City is now 9-5, St. Ansgar is 8-4, Lake Mills is 10-3, Newman Catholic is 9-9 and Clear Lake is 5-9.
Roland-Story 2, Forest City 0: Forest City started it's day off with a 2-0 loss to Roland-Story. The scores of the two sets were both 21-10. Senior Kaylee Miller had five of her team's 12 total kills. Senior Alyson Walker had 11 assists and senior Ellie Caylor had seven digs.
Forest City 2, Webster City 0: The Indians followed up a loss with a 2-0 win over Webster City. Forest City won the first set, 21-13, and the second set, 21-16. Miller again led the Indians with five kills. Freshman Jalyn Hovenga had 13 assists and Caylor had 16 digs in the win.
Forest City 2, Lake Mills 0: In a match between the 2018 and 2019 Top of Iowa West champions, 2018's winner came out on top. The Indians beat the Bulldogs, 2-0. The scores of the two sets were both 21-19.
For Forest City, Miller and junior Shae Dillavou led with seven and five kills, respectively. Caylor had 12 digs in the win. For the Bulldogs, senior Kylie Greenfield had seven kills and junior Leah Moen had 13 assists.
Forest City 2, Clear Lake 0: The Indians finished of their day with a 2-0 victory over Clear Lake. The scores of the two sets were 21-15 and 21-16, respectively.
Five different players had three or more kills for the Indians and Hovenga had all 13 of her team's assists. Caylor had 13 digs and an ace. Senior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had two of the Lions' six kills and also led with six assists. Freshman Xada Johnson stepped up and had three aces for Clear Lake.
St. Ansgar 2, Clear Lake 1: St. Ansgar and Clear Lake needed three sets to decide a winner on Saturday. Ultimately, the Saints came out the victor with a 2-1 victory.
St. Ansgar started out hot with a 21-15 win in the first set. Clear Lake responded with a 21-10 win to even up the match. The Saints dominated in the final set, 15-4, to win the match.
Senior Blayne Koster had eight kills and senior Brooklyn Hackbart had seven in the win. Senior Hali Anderson had 20 of the Saints' 21 total assists. The Saints had 37 total digs. The Lions were led by senior Chelsey Holck, who had four kills. Junior Ashlyn Fread and senior Ali Maulsby each had seven assists in the loss.
Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 2, St. Ansgar 1: The Saints lost their only match of the day to Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS. The final score of the match was 2-1.
The Cowgirls won 21-12 in set one and the Saints won 21-17 in set two. CGD took home the match victory with a 15-7 win in the final set. Anderson had 10 assists and Hackbart had five kills in the loss. The Saints finished with 25 digs and four aces.
St. Ansgar 2, Spencer 0: After a loss against the Cowgirls, St. Ansgar responded with a dominant 2-0 victory over Spencer. The scores of the two sets were 21-12 and 21-14, respectively. Senior Gracie Urbatsch had seven kills and Koster had six kills. Anderson had all 19 of St. Ansgar's assists.
St. Ansgar 2, Roland-Story 1: St. Ansgar went three sets with Roland-Story but ultimately won, 3-1. The Saints won the first set, 21-19 and the Norse won the second, 21-16. St. Ansgar took the match win with a 15-11 victory in the final set. Koster had six kills and Anderson had 16 assists in the win.
Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 2, Lake Mills 0: Lake Mills struggled against the Cowgirls and lost 2-0. The scores of the two sets were 21-12 and 21-10, respectively. Greenfield had four kills and Moen had eight assists in the loss. The Bulldogs had 13 total digs and two aces.
Lake Mills 2, Newman Catholic 0: The Bulldogs responded with a 2-0 win over Newman Catholic. 21-10 was the score of both of the two sets. Greenfield had nine kills and Moen had 18 assists in the win. There were no stats available for the Knights.
Lake Mills 2, Clear Lake 0: Lake Mills finished its day with a 2-0 win over Clear Lake. The Bulldogs won the first set, 21-11, and the second set, 21-15.
The Bulldogs were again led by Greenfield, who had 11 kills and four aces. Moen had 20 assists and senior Alexia Dean had five digs in the win. Clear Lake was led by Holck and Johnson, who each had three kills. Fread had seven assists and junior Jaden Ainley had eight digs in the loss.
Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 2, Newman Catholic 0: The Knights struggled to get things going against the Cowgirls and fell, 2-0. The scores of the two sets were 21-9 and 21-2, respectively. There were no stats available for the Knights.
Webster City 2, Newman Catholic 0: Newman Catholic put up double digits in both of its sets, but fell, 2-0, against Webster City. The final score of each of the sets were 21-13. There were no stats available for the Knights.
Dike-New Hartford tournament
The Osage volleyball team and the Charles City volleyball team had opposite days on Saturday. The Green Devils went 3-0 and the Comets finished at 0-3.
Osage is now 13-0, while Charles City is 6-8.
Osage 2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0: Osage beat Sumner-Fredericksburg, 21-17, in set one and 21-7 in set two to earn the match victory. Senior Paige Kisley had eight kills and senior Ellie Bobinet had 15 assists in the win. All six players who served had at least one ace.
Osage 2, Charles City 0: Osage beat Charles City, 2-0, on Saturday. The scores of the two sets were 21-9 and 21-16, respectively.
Senior Danielle Johnson had seven kills and sophomore Claudia Aschenbrenner had six in the win for the Green Devils. Bobinet had assists and three different players had two aces. For the Comets, two players had three kills and two players had three assists.
Osage 2, Denver 0: The Green Devils finished up the tournament with a 2-0 win over Denver. Osage dominated both matches, winning the first set, 21-12, and the second, 21-7. Kisley had nine kills and Bobinet had 18 assists in the win. Johnson also had nine digs and four aces.
Denver 2, Charles City 0: Charles City lost each of its two sets to Denver by a score of 21-12. Senior Danielle Stock had six kills and senior Sarah Mitchell had six assists in the loss. Senior Toni Maloy also had 13 digs for the Comets.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Charles City 0: The Comets couldn't muster up much against the Cougars and fell, 2-0. The Cougars took the first set, 21-17, and the second set, 21-10. Junior Kaylee Anderson had five kills and junior Ashlyn Hoeft had 11 assists. The Comets had 17 total kills and one ace.
Nashua-Plainfield tournament
West Fork and Rockford competed at the Nashua-Plainfield tournament on Saturday. Both teams struggled, as West Fork went 1-2 and Rockford went 0-3.
West Fork is now 3-8, while Rockford is 1-15.
South Winneshiek 2, West Fork 0: South Winnishiek put it to the Warhawks and won, 2-0. The scores of the games were 21-6 and 21-12, respectively. Two Warhawks had three kills and senior Grace Willms had five assists. West Fork had 19 total digs and one ace.
North Linn 2, West Fork 0: The Warhawks struggled again, this time against North Linn. The Lynx won the first set, 21-6, and the second, 21-11, to win the overall match, 2-0. Junior Kalli Trewin had four kills and Willms had 15 assists in the loss. Junior Maddie Hubka also had eight digs.
West Fork 2, Rockford 0: West Fork earned its only win on Saturday against Rockford, 2-0. The Warhawks took set one, 21-14, and set two, 21-13.
Junior Madisyn Bonner had four kills and senior Sadie Latham had seven assists in the win for the Warhawks. Hubka and Trewin both had two aces as well. For the Warriors, junior Aryssa Smith was a bright spot with five kills. Junior Chloe Rooney had seven digs and senior Gabby Keith had all four of her team's assists.
Nashua-Plainfield 2, Rockford 0: The Huskies beat the Warriors, 2-0, on Saturday. Nashua-Plainfield won the first set, 21-9, and the second, 21-14. The Warriors only managed to earn five total kills and three assists as a team.
Clayton Ridge 2, Rockford 1: Clayton Ridge and Rockford traded wins, but the Eagles came away with a 2-1 win. Rockford dominated, 21-9, in the first set, but Clayton Ridge did the same in the second set, 21-4. The Eagles won the final set, 15-11, to win the match. The Warriors finished with eight kills and five assists.
Graettinger/Terril tournament
The West Hancock volleyball team went 1-3 on the day at the Graettinger/Terril tournament on Saturday.
West Hancock is now 3-15.
West Hancock 2, GTRA 1: The Eagles earned the only win of the day against the Titans. The two teams traded wins, but West Hancock took home the 2-1 match win. The Eagles won the first set, 21-8, and lost the second, 21-8. West Hancock was able to pull out a 15-8 win in the final set to win the match.
Seniors Ann Horstman and Shae Smith both had three kills in the win. Sophomores Crystal Hudspeth and Kamryn Eckels had four and three assists, respectively.
Harris-Lake Park 2, West Hancock 0; Emmetsburg 2, West Hancock 0; West Bend-Mallard 2, West Hancock 0: After a win against GTRA, the West Hancock team lost 2-0 to Harris-Lake Park, Emmetsburg and West Bend-Mallard to round out the tournament.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
