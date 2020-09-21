Area roundup: Area volleyball teams compete in Saturday tournaments

Forest City 2, Lake Mills 0: In a match between the 2018 and 2019 Top of Iowa West champions, 2018's winner came out on top. The Indians beat the Bulldogs, 2-0. The scores of the two sets were both 21-19.

For Forest City, Miller and junior Shae Dillavou led with seven and five kills, respectively. Caylor had 12 digs in the win. For the Bulldogs, senior Kylie Greenfield had seven kills and junior Leah Moen had 13 assists.

Forest City 2, Clear Lake 0: The Indians finished of their day with a 2-0 victory over Clear Lake. The scores of the two sets were 21-15 and 21-16, respectively.

Five different players had three or more kills for the Indians and Hovenga had all 13 of her team's assists. Caylor had 13 digs and an ace. Senior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had two of the Lions' six kills and also led with six assists. Freshman Xada Johnson stepped up and had three aces for Clear Lake.

St. Ansgar 2, Clear Lake 1: St. Ansgar and Clear Lake needed three sets to decide a winner on Saturday. Ultimately, the Saints came out the victor with a 2-1 victory.

St. Ansgar started out hot with a 21-15 win in the first set. Clear Lake responded with a 21-10 win to even up the match. The Saints dominated in the final set, 15-4, to win the match.