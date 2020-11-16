Area roundup: Area athletes to be inducted into IHSAA Hall of Fame

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced its 2020 Football Hall of Fame Inductees on Monday afternoon. Of the five honorees, two are former North Iowa standouts.

Ryan Hannam from St. Ansgar and Kevin Sanger from Britt (West Hancock) will be inducted at halftime of the Class 4A state championship game on Friday.

Hannam was a four-year starter at St. Ansgar in the mid to late 1990s. He still holds the career receiving yards record and was the first rusher in program history to surpass 1,000 yards in a season. He went on to become a four-year letterwinner at tight end for the University of Northern Iowa and played five years in the National Football League.

Sanger helped lead two teams to runner-up finishes in 1986 and 1987 under his father Bob's coaching. He earned first team all-state in both his junior and senior seasons. He went on to become and all-conference player for Central College.

