Area roundup: Anderson's buzzer beater lifts St. Ansgar girls basketball past Hampton-Dumont-CAL

For some area teams, Saturday signified the end of the winter break – and the beginning of the bulk of the winter sports season.
St. Ansgar and Hampton-Dumont-CAL kicked off the second half of the season with a head-to-head non-conference matchup in both boys and girls basketball.
Down nine points to start the second half, the Class 1A No. 3 St. Ansgar girls basketball team rallied to tie the score near the end of the game. Senior Hali Anderson scored two points at the buzzer to beat Class 3A Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 41-39.
Defense proved to be the key to the second half, as the Saints held the Bulldogs to just 4 points in the third quarter. Anderson had 11 points, while senior Taylor Hanna chipped in 9 points for the Saints. There were no additional stats available for the Bulldogs.
The Saints remained undefeated with the win, while the Bulldogs dropped to 4-5.
Boys basketball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, St. Ansgar 33: The boys game was much less dramatic, as Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) took control of the lead early and beat St. Ansgar, 53-33, on Saturday.
The Bulldogs outscored the Saints in every quarter after jumping out to a 4-point lead after one quarter of play. Bulldog senior Jace Spurgeon led his team with 14 points, while senior Ryan Cole led the Saints with 12 points.
HDC moved to 2-7 on the year with the win, while the loss knocks St. Ansgar to 1-7.
Wrestling
Osage competes at Johnston Tournament
The Class 2A No. 2-ranked Osage wrestling team made the long trip down to Des Moines for a battle against bigger schools at the Johnston Tournament.
Despite facing three teams in Class 3A, the Green Devils edged out Johnston, West Des Moines Valley and Dallas Center-Grimes in the team standings. Osage scored 151 points to win the tournament, and had seven wrestlers win their respective brackets.
Darren Adams (106), Tucker Stangel (113), Averee Abben (132), Nicholas Fox (145), Spencer Mooberry (182), Keaton Muller (195) and Barrett Muller (220) all were champions of their respective divisions.
St. Ansgar competitive at Warrior Duals:
The St. Ansgar wrestling team went 2-3 at the Warrior Duals in Central Elkader on Saturday. The Saints' first two wins of 2021 came against Clayton Ridge, 60-0, and Oelwein, 39-35.
Outside of the two wins, the Saints recorded a 46-27 loss to Alburnett, a 39-30 loss to Cascade and a 66-9 loss to Humboldt.
A highlight of the day for the team was senior Sage Hulshizer, who went 5-0 in the 220-pound weight class. The Saints had seven wrestlers score points and earn a win or forfeit in the two dual wins.
Riceville takes ninth at Zimmerman Invitational
The Riceville wrestling team kicked off 2021 by traveling to Maquoketa for the Zimmerman Invitational. The Wildcats placed ninth out of 11 teams with 71.5 points, but had two individual champions and a runner-up.
Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (195) continued their dominant seasons by going undefeated in their respective weight classes and winning their brackets.
Mitchel Marr (220) won four straight matches to get to the championship match, but couldn't pull off the win. He finished as a runner-up in his respective weight class.
Postponements
The North Butler boys basketball team will not be playing games for much of the next two weeks due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Among the games that will be postponed include Tuesday's game at home against West Fork and Friday's road game at Rockford.
West Fork and North Butler will still play the girls game, with JV starting at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow. However, the boys game against West Fork will be postponed and played on a date to be decided according to West Fork Athletics on Twitter.
Rockford announced its plans on Twitter too.
"The games will be made up on Saturday, January 30 with JV starting at 10:30 a.m. and varsity at noon," @RockfordWarrior tweeted. "The JV/V girls will still play on Friday with JV to start at 5:00 and varsity to follow at 6:15."
