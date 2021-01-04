Area roundup: Anderson's buzzer beater lifts St. Ansgar girls basketball past Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Riceville takes ninth at Zimmerman Invitational

The Riceville wrestling team kicked off 2021 by traveling to Maquoketa for the Zimmerman Invitational. The Wildcats placed ninth out of 11 teams with 71.5 points, but had two individual champions and a runner-up.

Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (195) continued their dominant seasons by going undefeated in their respective weight classes and winning their brackets.

Mitchel Marr (220) won four straight matches to get to the championship match, but couldn't pull off the win. He finished as a runner-up in his respective weight class.

Postponements

The North Butler boys basketball team will not be playing games for much of the next two weeks due to a COVID-19 quarantine.

Among the games that will be postponed include Tuesday's game at home against West Fork and Friday's road game at Rockford.

West Fork and North Butler will still play the girls game, with JV starting at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow. However, the boys game against West Fork will be postponed and played on a date to be decided according to West Fork Athletics on Twitter.

Rockford announced its plans on Twitter too.

"The games will be made up on Saturday, January 30 with JV starting at 10:30 a.m. and varsity at noon," @RockfordWarrior tweeted. "The JV/V girls will still play on Friday with JV to start at 5:00 and varsity to follow at 6:15."

