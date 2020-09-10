Area Notebook: NIACC men's cross country ranked No. 1 in nation

The NIACC cross country team kicked off its season in grand fashion this week, as the team shot to the top of the national polls for the first time in program history.
The USTFCCCA NCJAA Divsiion II cross country rankings were released earlier this week, and for the first time ever, the Trojans were perched in the No. 1 spot. The team was a unanimous choice for the top spot, receiving four votes. The most recent time that the team appeared in the top 10 was back in 2017, when the school competed at the NJCAA Division I level.
The Trojans started their season by finishing in second place at the Grand View Open at DMACC.
Hawkeye Community College came in one spot behind the Trojans at No. 2, and is the only other ICCAC school ranked in the top 20. The other top five schools were Allen CC of Kansas, Daytona State, and Lake Sumter State of Florida.
The NIACC women's team was ranked No. 6 in the season's initial poll.
High School
Mohawks boys golf finishes 10th in Ankeny
The Mason City golf team finished 10th at the nine-hole Ankeny Invite on Thursday, as the Mohawks shot a 199 as a team. Host team Ankeny took the top spot with a team score of 159.
Gavin Als had the Mohawks' best score of the day, with a 46. Drew DeGabriele finished second for Mason City by shooting a 48, while junior Ryan Berkley rounded out the top three with a 51.
Ottumwa's Cale Leornard won the day's medal by shooting a 36.
Mason City's next match is Sept. 18 at the Joe August Invitational in Marshalltown.
Hockey
North Iowa Bulls finalize schedule
After close to seven months away, the North Iowa Bulls will be back on the ice soon. On Wednesday, the team released the schedule for this coming season. The Bulls will open the season at home on Oct. 2 against Alexandria.
The 2020-2021 10th anniversary schedule will feature nine Friday night home games for the Bulls, and 10 Saturday games. The Bulls have a 43-game season.
The Bulls will play each of its NA3HL West Division rivals 10 times apiece, as out of division games have been eliminated from this season's schedule, aside from the NA3HL showcase, which goes from Dec. 20-22 in Blaine, Minnesota.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
