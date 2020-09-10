Area Notebook: NIACC men's cross country ranked No. 1 in nation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}



Video: 4th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon Participants in the 4th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon make their way back to the Clear Lake State Park beach after the swimming portion of the race on Saturday.

The NIACC cross country team kicked off its season in grand fashion this week, as the team shot to the top of the national polls for the first time in program history.

The USTFCCCA NCJAA Divsiion II cross country rankings were released earlier this week, and for the first time ever, the Trojans were perched in the No. 1 spot. The team was a unanimous choice for the top spot, receiving four votes. The most recent time that the team appeared in the top 10 was back in 2017, when the school competed at the NJCAA Division I level.

The Trojans started their season by finishing in second place at the Grand View Open at DMACC.

Hawkeye Community College came in one spot behind the Trojans at No. 2, and is the only other ICCAC school ranked in the top 20. The other top five schools were Allen CC of Kansas, Daytona State, and Lake Sumter State of Florida.

The NIACC women's team was ranked No. 6 in the season's initial poll.

High School

Mohawks boys golf finishes 10th in Ankeny