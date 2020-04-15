Area golf courses open for business, with some restrictions

If you have a set of golf clubs collecting dust in your garage, and you are desperate for an excuse to leave the house in this time of self-quarantine, you might be in luck.
Golf is one of the only sports that has kept operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to its solitary nature, and the ease with which golfers can stand at least six feet apart during competition.
For people who have been cooped inside their apartments and houses of late, an afternoon spent in the fresh air on the wide open spaces of a local golf course could be a saving grace.
It will offer no frills, and golfers will have to get used to not being pampered for the time being. Clubhouses and restaurants are closed, and there are rules in place about things like what time golf carts must be returned, and how many golfers are allowed on the course. Some things will be different, but the golf will stay pretty much the same.
Depending on weather, the golf courses may have different hours than what is listed below. Check their websites or call the course to confirm.
Highland Park
- Open daily 9 a.m. to approx. 7:30 p.m., whenever the last party gets in from course.
- Golf Carts must be returned before sundown
- Call in advance for tee times.
Mason City Country Club
- Open to the public
- 9 a.m. to approx. to 7 p.m.
- Call for tee time
Oak Hills
- Closed, will announce reopening on Facebook. Normal daily hours for this Clear Lake golf course are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pine Creek
- Mason City golf course is open at 11 a.m. daily.
Buffalo Run Golf Course
- Hours vary at this Nora Springs golf course, dependent on weather
North Iowa Golf Center
- This Mason City facility is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bear Creek Golf Course
- Tee times recommended at this Forest City golf course. Normal operating hours begin in May, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wildwood Municipal
- Tee times at this Charles City course must be booked in advance, and will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until the weather warms up.
Cedar Ridge Golf Course
- Hours vary due to weather at this Charles City course. Normal hours are 9 a.m. to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on weekends. Tee times are recommended, scorecards and pencils available by request.
Britt Golf Course
- Open to Iowa residents only. Hours vary, weather dependent. On nice days, open Noon- early evening.
Rice Lake
- Hours at this Lake Mills course are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather cooperating.
Northwood Country Club
- Tee times recommended at this Northwood course.
Sunny Brae Golf
- Closed this week. Normal hours at this Osage golf course are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather cooperating.
Ridge Stone
- This Sheffield course is open daily 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., dependent on weather.
Veterans Memorial
- This Clear Lake golf course is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
