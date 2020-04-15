Area golf courses open for business, with some restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you have a set of golf clubs collecting dust in your garage, and you are desperate for an excuse to leave the house in this time of self-quarantine, you might be in luck.

Golf is one of the only sports that has kept operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to its solitary nature, and the ease with which golfers can stand at least six feet apart during competition.

For people who have been cooped inside their apartments and houses of late, an afternoon spent in the fresh air on the wide open spaces of a local golf course could be a saving grace.

It will offer no frills, and golfers will have to get used to not being pampered for the time being. Clubhouses and restaurants are closed, and there are rules in place about things like what time golf carts must be returned, and how many golfers are allowed on the course. Some things will be different, but the golf will stay pretty much the same.

Depending on weather, the golf courses may have different hours than what is listed below. Check their websites or call the course to confirm.

Highland Park