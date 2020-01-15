Area basketball games moved up to due to winter storm

As a winter storm approaches North Iowa, more area basketball games have been changed. More will be added to this list as the day goes on.

Newman Catholic

Newman Catholic's scheduled Friday night game against North Butler has been moved up to Thursday. The girls game will start at 5 p.m., with the boys playing after.

Forest City

In Forest City, the games have also been moved up. Instead of Friday, the Indians will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday, with the girls' varsity game beginning at 6:15, and the boys playing at 7:30 p.m.

West Hancock

The Eagles have moved up their Friday night games to Thursday as well. West Hancock's girls team will play Eagle Grove at 6:15 p.m., and the boys will play at 7:30 p.m.

