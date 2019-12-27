Analysis: Iowa State faces a 'good' Notre Dame team

Linebacker Mike Rose said while Book isn’t especially tall, he’s just 6-foot tall, he’s built well at 212 pounds.

Rose said if Book does get outside the pocket and decide to run, it’s important to wrap him up because he does have the ability to break a tackle.

“They didn’t win 10 games just by showing up,” Heacock said. “They have a great group of players that they’re working with. Book has the ability to make plays. He can make all of the throws and he has the ability to extend plays with his legs. He’s a vetran guy out there who is confident in what he does.”

While what the players do is impressive, the Notre Dame coaches do an excellent job to put the players in position to make plays.

“From a scheme stand point, you see a really balanced team,” Heacock said. “There are no breaking points with Notre Dame’s offense. Those guys have done a tremendous job and they’re never the same in anything. They put you in a lot of conflicts and they force you to be disciplined and be in gaps and zones. It’s a great challenge.”

Notre Dame’s defense is just as impressive as its offense and is, in some ways, its mirror.

Notre Dame’s offensive line is good, well, so is its defensive line.