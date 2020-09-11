Ames leads new-look Warhawks' offense over Knights

In his first two seasons of high school, he played wide receiver. Going back to his roots, Cameron caught two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Knights.

"I'm fine with it," Cameron said. "I get to catch the ball and go back to what I was starting with. I love it."

The Warhawks had no trouble with Newman Catholic, who were dealt a bad hand when they found out that starting sophomore quarterback and linebacker Max Burt wouldn't be able to play due to potential contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Knights also struggled after the loss of two linemen to injuries. Newman Catholic, who is known for pounding the football, struggled to get things going without its normal cast of starters.

"Banged up throughout. We never had a full line through the night," head coach Rich McCardle said. "We still moved the ball well and did some things. We knew we really didn't have much of a chance to pass but we tried to throw a few in there, just to keep them honest."

West Fork scored the first points of the night when junior Ki Janssen scored on a 1-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter. The extra point was good and the Warhawks led 7-0.