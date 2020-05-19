Algona's Wegener, West Hancock's Smith preparing for their shots at Iowa

Smith’s senior year at West Hancock was cut short due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, but he has been training every day from the workout packets he received from the Hawkeye coaching staff. Though Smith was already in pretty good shape, the new workouts have been grueling.

“They are really tough at the start,” Smith said. “The reps are really high. It gets to the point on the chest day where my arms just feel like jello. I push through them and it hasn’t gotten easier by any means, but I’m more prepared for it.”

Just over 20 miles up Highway 18 from Smith, Wegener has also been doing his best to get ready for his own move to Iowa City. Now, nearly three months since his most recent sporting event, Algona's 73-71 loss to Ballard in the basketball substate semifinals, Wegener is eager to get back on the field. Since the disappointment of the track season being canceled, he is glad to have something to distract him.

“I’m excited to get out with the new teammates, and play sports again,” Wegener said. “Me and my friend Samonte (Bawden), we had big goals for this year for track. With football coming up soon, it gives me something to look forward to, and work towards.”