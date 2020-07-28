Algona softball loses to Williamsburg in state quarterfinals

Algona was confident when it put the ball in the hands of its all-conference, all-everything pitcher Kameryn Etherington on Tuesday with the Iowa state softball semifinals on the line.
Unfortunately for the senior standout, one shaky inning was all it took for Etherington's hopes of leading the Bulldogs to a state title to be dashed in a 3-1 loss to Williamsburg in the Class 3A quarterfinals in Fort Dodge.
It was Williamsburg starting pitcher Peyton Driscoll who took the glory from the softball field on Tuesday, striking out nine Algona batters and tossing a one-hit gem en route to leading her team to Wednesday's semifinals.
The one hit was a lead-off solo home run by Etherington in the top of the sixth inning to put Algona on the board and give the Bulldogs hope with two innings left to play.
Driscoll quickly doused those hopes by getting the next three batters out in the sixth, including two by strikeout, and striking out two of the four batters she faced in the final inning to preserve the victory.
The Bulldogs threatened in the top of the first, putting two runners on, but a two-out strikeout by Driscoll ended the threat.
Williamsburg scored all the runs it needed in the bottom of the third inning when Aubrey Walters led off with a triple and scored on a bunt single by Charley Geguzis for the Raiders' first run.
After Etherington struck out the next batter, Geguzis stole second and then advanced on a wild pitch. She scored on a grounduot to short for a 2-0 lead.
Williamsburg (24-4) scored an insurance run in the fourth inning and went on to win 3-1. It was the second straight year Algona (16-2) lost in the quarterfinals.
To get to the state tournament, Algona won the Class 3A, Region 6 championship, allowing only three runs in their three postseason games.
The Bulldogs kicked off their postseason with a 13-0 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in three innings. Algona had a tougher challenge with Clear Lake, but still successfully advanced over the Lions, 7-3. In the regional championship game,the Bulldogs defeated Crestwood, 2-0, to be crowned champs.
Etherington has dominated all season in the circle and at the plate. Heading into the state tournament, she led all batters in all classes with a .667 batting average. She ends her senior season with six doubles and six home runs.
In the circle, she has a 14-2 record and struck out a staggering 150 batters, including seven on Tuesday in Fort Dodge.
Other standouts on the team this year include freshman Lillian Etherington, who going into the state tournament had a .321 batting average and was named first team all-conference in the North Central Conference. Fellow freshman Moriah Knapp also batted .375 this season.
Etherington led five area softball players honored as part of the North Central Conference All-Conference first team. She and Clear Lake senior Sara Faber were unanimous selections.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
