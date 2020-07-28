Algona softball loses to Williamsburg in state quarterfinals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Algona was confident when it put the ball in the hands of its all-conference, all-everything pitcher Kameryn Etherington on Tuesday with the Iowa state softball semifinals on the line.

Unfortunately for the senior standout, one shaky inning was all it took for Etherington's hopes of leading the Bulldogs to a state title to be dashed in a 3-1 loss to Williamsburg in the Class 3A quarterfinals in Fort Dodge.

It was Williamsburg starting pitcher Peyton Driscoll who took the glory from the softball field on Tuesday, striking out nine Algona batters and tossing a one-hit gem en route to leading her team to Wednesday's semifinals.

The one hit was a lead-off solo home run by Etherington in the top of the sixth inning to put Algona on the board and give the Bulldogs hope with two innings left to play.

Driscoll quickly doused those hopes by getting the next three batters out in the sixth, including two by strikeout, and striking out two of the four batters she faced in the final inning to preserve the victory.

The Bulldogs threatened in the top of the first, putting two runners on, but a two-out strikeout by Driscoll ended the threat.