Algona shuts down volleyball for two weeks after positive COVID-19 test

The Algona varsity volleyball team has been shut down for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program.

In a letter to parents, students,and staff, Algona superintendent Joe Carter said that Kossuth County Public Health determined that several varsity volleyball players had been in close contact, but it was not during practice, bussing, or competition. Because of this, all varsity volleyball activities are on hold until Sept. 29.

"While I’m sure you share our disappointment with not being able to compete at the varsity level for this short time, we are grateful that we are able to have our season during this unprecedented time," Carter's letter read, in part. "We are very proud of our students and coaches and the manner in which they represent Algona Community Schools.

"We have and will continue to work within the parameters set forth by the CDC, IDPH, IGHSAU and local health officials to facilitate safe practices and activities. Our coaches and staff have worked diligently to minimize COVID-19 exposure in several ways including sanitizing equipment, using social distancing measures when possible, and the use of hand sanitizers. Despite these efforts to minimize any exposure, we know that COVID - 19 exists within our community."