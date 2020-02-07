Algona's Wyatt Wegener commits to Iowa

Following a season where he rushed for over 1,400 yards and caught 708 more through the air, Algona football star Wyatt Wegener finally decided on his football future. On Thursday morning, Wegener announced that he will be playing football at the University of Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In a tweet, Wegener said: "I'd like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who got me to this point. I'd also like to thank all the coaches and schools who have recruited me throughout this process. With that being said, I am committing to continue my academic and football career at the University of Iowa #SWARM20".

Wegener was a key cog in the Bulldogs' fantastic season, which saw them go undefeated until the state semifinals, where they lost 41-32 to OABCIG on Nov. 16. In that final game, Wegener rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries, and caught 10 passes for 109 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.