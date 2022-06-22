 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa High School Class 1A, 2A baseball pairings

Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar - Tate Mayer

St. Ansgar starting pitcher Tate Mayer fires in a pitch during a Top of Iowa East contest against Newman Catholic at St. Ansgar High School.

 Zach Martin

High School Baseball

Class 1A district pairings

District 4

First round, July 2

Lake Mills (2-11) vs. North Iowa (5-14) at West Hancock, 5 p.m.

West Fork (2-13) at West Hancock, 7 p.m.

West Bend-Mallard (0-14) at St. Edmond (6-12), 7 p.m.

Second round, July 5

Winner of North Iowa/Lake Mills at Newman Catholic (22-3), 7 p.m.

Winner of West Fork/West Hancock vs. winner of St. Edmond/West Bend-Mallard, 7 p.m.

District final, July 9

Second round winners at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.

District 5

First round, July 2

Rockford (9-9) vs. North Butler (6-9) at St. Ansgar, 5 p.m.

Nashua-Plainfield (7-10) at Turkey Valley (5-17) at South Winneshiek, 5 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett (0-13) at St. Ansgar (13-8), 7 p.m.

Riceville (2-13) at South Winneshiek (13-7), 7 p.m.

Second round, July 5

Winner of Rockford/North Butler vs. winner of Riceville/South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.

Winner of Nashua-Plainfield/Turkey Valley vs. winner of Northwood-Kensett/St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

District final, July 9

Second round winners at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

Class 2A district pairings

District 5

First round, July 2

Clear Lake (6-10) vs. Central Springs (7-10) at GHV, 5 p.m.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-17) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (10-4), 7 p.m.

Second round, July 5

Winner of GHV/CGD vs. Osage (13-4) at Forest City, 5 p.m.

Winner of Clear Lake/Central Springs at Forest City (12-6), 7 p.m.

District final, July 9

Second round winners at Forest City, 7 p.m.

