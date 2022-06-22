Iowa High School Class 1A, 2A baseball pairings

High School Baseball
Class 1A district pairings
District 4
First round, July 2
Lake Mills (2-11) vs. North Iowa (5-14) at West Hancock, 5 p.m.
West Fork (2-13) at West Hancock, 7 p.m.
West Bend-Mallard (0-14) at St. Edmond (6-12), 7 p.m.
Second round, July 5
Winner of North Iowa/Lake Mills at Newman Catholic (22-3), 7 p.m.
Winner of West Fork/West Hancock vs. winner of St. Edmond/West Bend-Mallard, 7 p.m.
District final, July 9
Second round winners at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.
District 5
First round, July 2
Rockford (9-9) vs. North Butler (6-9) at St. Ansgar, 5 p.m.
Nashua-Plainfield (7-10) at Turkey Valley (5-17) at South Winneshiek, 5 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett (0-13) at St. Ansgar (13-8), 7 p.m.
Riceville (2-13) at South Winneshiek (13-7), 7 p.m.
Second round, July 5
Winner of Rockford/North Butler vs. winner of Riceville/South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.
Winner of Nashua-Plainfield/Turkey Valley vs. winner of Northwood-Kensett/St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.
District final, July 9
Second round winners at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.
Class 2A district pairings
District 5
First round, July 2
Clear Lake (6-10) vs. Central Springs (7-10) at GHV, 5 p.m.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-17) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (10-4), 7 p.m.
Second round, July 5
Winner of GHV/CGD vs. Osage (13-4) at Forest City, 5 p.m.
Winner of Clear Lake/Central Springs at Forest City (12-6), 7 p.m.
District final, July 9
Second round winners at Forest City, 7 p.m.