After 19 year drought, St. Ansgar girls prepare to play in state tournament

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team is in uncharted territory, at least for those born after the 1990s.
After a 60-51 win over Central Elkader last Wednesday, the Saints clinched a spot at the state tournament for the first time since 2001.
“It’s pretty cool,” head coach Scott Cakerice said. “I don’t think we have any girls that were actually born the last time we made it to state.”
In that last appearance, St. Ansgar, led by head coach Tim Townsend, made it all the way to the Class 2A state title game before losing to Rock Valley, 42-29. That state tournament appearance was the fourth consecutive trip for the Saints, and fifth in team history.
Now, 19 years later, the Saints are back, and this time they will fight for the Class 1A title.
"For me, it's my first trip to the state tournament, so it's a pretty awesome feeling," Cakerice said. "It really hasn’t sunk in a whole lot yet, probably tomorrow around 2 o’clock, sitting there looking around at everything, it will."
The 21-2 Saints have won nine consecutive games, and 20 of their past 21, the only blemish a 59-55 loss to Osage back on Jan. 21.
Senior Hali Anderson leads the offense with an average of 17 points per game, and 43 3-pointers on the season.
One of the biggest reasons for the Saints’ success has been the depth of the offense. Four players are averaging over seven points per game. Three of them in Anderson, Gracie Urbatsch and Brooklyn Hackbart have over 250 points on the season, while Madison Hillman has 157, and averages 7.1 points per game.
“We don’t just have two girls that can score," Cakerice said. "When we added Madison Hillman to the lineup, we now have four girls that can score double figures on any given night. You've got to pick your poison if you want to figure out what to stop."
Generations of St. Ansgar players have never gotten the opportunity to play at Wells Fargo Arena. In fact, the last time St. Ansgar played at state, Wells Fargo Arena had not been built yet.
On the boys side, St. Ansgar has not made the tourney since 1997. For hardwood fans in the small Mitchell County city where the street signs close to the high school are painted in the Saints' team colors, this week will be a novel experience.
Cakerice is ready for his players to soak it all in. He said that he has no plans to give a "Hoosiers" style pregame speech, but he made sure to let his players know that he believes they have the talent to beat anybody that they face in the postseason.
"I’m sure there will be excitement from head to toe for all of us," Cakerice said. "My job is to let them look around and see what it’s all about, get that out of their system, and have them ready to go at 3:15."
The fifth-seeded Saints will play fourth-seeded Montezuma in the first round in Des Moines at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Cakerice, plenty of St. Ansgar residents will be making the trip.
"The community has jumped on-board like they do for football," Cakerice said. "The girls have been very excited about it, and have been working to get better. We’re not going down just to go, we want to make some noise."