After 19 year drought, St. Ansgar girls prepare to play in state tournament

Senior Hali Anderson leads the offense with an average of 17 points per game, and 43 3-pointers on the season.

One of the biggest reasons for the Saints’ success has been the depth of the offense. Four players are averaging over seven points per game. Three of them in Anderson, Gracie Urbatsch and Brooklyn Hackbart have over 250 points on the season, while Madison Hillman has 157, and averages 7.1 points per game.

“We don’t just have two girls that can score," Cakerice said. "When we added Madison Hillman to the lineup, we now have four girls that can score double figures on any given night. You've got to pick your poison if you want to figure out what to stop."

Generations of St. Ansgar players have never gotten the opportunity to play at Wells Fargo Arena. In fact, the last time St. Ansgar played at state, Wells Fargo Arena had not been built yet.

On the boys side, St. Ansgar has not made the tourney since 1997. For hardwood fans in the small Mitchell County city where the street signs close to the high school are painted in the Saints' team colors, this week will be a novel experience.