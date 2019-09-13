Todd Staley said his days of driving on a 1/2-mile dirt race track are all but over.
The Mason City stock car racer said most drivers prefer to race on a wider, high-banked 1/3-mile oval because it makes for a faster, more exciting race for them and the fans.
Mason City Motor Speedway officials listened to Staley and other stock car drivers and closed down the track for the better part of a year to reduce the size of the dirt ova ltrack located adjacent to the North Iowa Events Center to 1/3-mile.
After more than a year of planning, designing, waiting out a long winter, moving dirt, working the land and building what is expected to be the one of the most exciting dirt tracks in the Midwest, officials at the new and improved Mason City Motor Speedway are ready to show off their work.
Drivers and fans will get their first chance to see the track on Sunday when the historic facility hosts full-throttle dirt racing for the first time on the new, wide, high-banked 1/3-mile action track.
The speedway was originally slated to open in August for more of a racing season, but Staley said officials wanted everything to be right before the first races.
"We wanted to make sure it was done they way we wanted it," said Staley, the track's co-promoter, who drives an American Racer USRA Stock Car. "The new track will be fast and should produce some great racing."
According to a release, the first on-track competition in more than a year will see the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series featuring American Racer USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and Cook Racing Supplies USRA Hobby Stocks, along with the Liquid Nitro Outlaw Mini-Mod Series.
The pit gates will open at 1:30 p.m., grandstands open at 2, hot laps are slated for 3:30 p.m. and racing gets underway at 4 p.m.
The USRA Modifieds will headline the show on Sept. 22, which is the day after the final night of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree at the Deer Creek Speedway just north of the Iowa-Minnesota border.
Mini-Mods will have that night off with USRA Tuners getting their shot at the new Mason City Motor Speedway.
While those two events are the only races scheduled so far, Staley is hoping the weather can hold for even more racing this year.
But if not, the speedway's co-promoter is banking on the thrill from the two weekends of action-packed racing making Mason City Motor Speedway a destination in the future.
"As soon as we get everything done, people will want to check us out," he said. "You'll see a lot of people coming to Mason City to race and to watch the action."
