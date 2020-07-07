After 51 years, official Jim Brackey has no plans to quit anytime soon

Dave Meinders has been Brackey’s partner for over 20 years. The two have grown close as they have traversed the state, and frequently have dinner and family get-togethers. Meinders is only the second partner that Brackey has had in his half-century of officiating.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Brackey said. “The first 22 years, I worked with the same guy, and he got hurt. Then I had to team up with another official and we’ve been together the rest of the time. I’ve been very fortunate to only have a couple partners in basketball and softball.”

For the first couple of seasons, the two had to get used to each other. But since then, as Meinders described it, they can almost read each others' minds on the field.

"We worked at it the first year or two, but then we clicked right away," Meinders said. "We talk about situations in the truck going to the game, and then if something comes up, we talk about it. We never have any problems, we can just look at each other and know what to do."

Over the past two-plus decades, the two have seen and done a lot together, and witnessed many of the changes that have taken place in Iowa high school sports.