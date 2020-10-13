A year to remember for Forest City cross country

If you stuck around after the Forest City Invitational at Bear Creek Golf Course on Monday night, you’d see one of the many reasons why the Forest City cross country team has been so successful this season.

After the boys finished first and the girls finished second in team standings at the meet, members of the team gathered together, laughing and yelling out highlights from the races.

“They’ve come together more as a team,” head coach Kamille Goepel said. “That helps their team performance when you’ve got that camaraderie between them all and they kind of realize it themselves, too, that this is what they need to do.”

The squad shares a bond off the course that reflects on it. After giving maximum effort to finish near the top, members of the team will turn around, catch their breath and wait for the next teammate to finish to give words of encouragement.

The good news is they don’t have to wait long.

Led by junior Joey Hovinga, who placed second, all six scoring members of the boys team placed in the top 20 – good enough to catapult them into first place out of 15 schools.

For the boys, the depth and consistency of seven or eight runners who run solid times is an important key to their success.