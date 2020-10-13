A year to remember for Forest City cross country

If you stuck around after the Forest City Invitational at Bear Creek Golf Course on Monday night, you’d see one of the many reasons why the Forest City cross country team has been so successful this season.
After the boys finished first and the girls finished second in team standings at the meet, members of the team gathered together, laughing and yelling out highlights from the races.
“They’ve come together more as a team,” head coach Kamille Goepel said. “That helps their team performance when you’ve got that camaraderie between them all and they kind of realize it themselves, too, that this is what they need to do.”
The squad shares a bond off the course that reflects on it. After giving maximum effort to finish near the top, members of the team will turn around, catch their breath and wait for the next teammate to finish to give words of encouragement.
The good news is they don’t have to wait long.
Led by junior Joey Hovinga, who placed second, all six scoring members of the boys team placed in the top 20 – good enough to catapult them into first place out of 15 schools.
For the boys, the depth and consistency of seven or eight runners who run solid times is an important key to their success.
“That helped definitely their team performance, just being able to have them all kind of together there,” Goepel said. “It eliminates all those other teams in between them to be able to score. I think they kind of figured that out and realized that’s what they have to do to be successful as a team.”
The win in Forest City marks multiple team victories for the boys this season. The experience of winning is a new feeling for the Indians.
“Especially the first one, I was so excited about that, because I haven’t really had that as a team before,” Hovinga said. “This year, we’ve just been doing really well and its super exciting. I love it.”
The girls were able to earn the first win of the season at Lake Mills on Oct. 5. A second place finish at their home meet a week after the win should give the team plenty of confidence, according to Goepel.
Similar to the boys, the girls team has a consistent group of runners that run similar times. Led by sophomore Lili Nelson, who placed third Monday, the six top finishers for the Indians placed in the top 40.
“They’re kind of realizing that they can be up there, too, even though they don’t have all the numbers,” Goepel said. “Especially winning events, it boosts their confidence as well. I think it was a good thing for them.”
So what’s the secret? Is it great coaching? Does Forest City just have great talent? Perhaps a change in practice or strategy?
Goepel says the team has improved and taken practice a bit more serious this year. But as much as the sport of cross country is an individual sport, the secret ingredient is everyone buying in as one group.
“Even after the first meet, they kind of started to form and come together,” Goepel said. “They’ve got that pact.”
Now the team is shifting its focus to the conference meet on Thursday and the regional meet next week.
“We really want to go out there and go our hardest,” Nelson said. “Even with COVID and all, we’ve been practicing really hard for that.”
Goepel says there’s a real chance that both the girls and boys can perform well at the next two meets and make some noise coming down the stretch.
“It’s whatever they want to do on that day,” Goepel said. “They’re definitely capable and they have a chance at going to state.”
Forest City Cross Country Invitational, Oct. 12-Joey Hovinga-FC
Forest City Cross Country Invitational, Oct. 12-Ethan Johnson-FC
Forest City Cross Country Invitational - Lili Nelson-FC
Forest City Cross Country Invitational, Oct. 12-Lilly Holtan-FC
Forest City Cross Country Invitational, Oct. 12-Emilie Weaver-FC
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports.
