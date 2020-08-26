A year of experience has Charles City's offense excited for 2020

It’s a new day, and a new way for the Charles City football program.
After finishing the 2019 season with a 2-7 record behind an inexperienced offensive line, the Comets are optimistic that a season of experience will carry the team to new heights.
With the school’s brand new softball field occupying the football team’s former practice space, the Comets took the field last week in an empty field next to Highway 18 in Charles City.
The coaches wore masks and the players retreated to their cars every time a water break was called. These were strange sights, but par for the course in 2020.
The Comets dropped their final five games last season, but both head coach Darren Bohlen and his players are confident the team will improve. Senior Alec Staudt goes into his first full season as the quarterback after taking over the duties last year from senior Marcus Cranshaw. Staudt hopes that the team will pass the ball a little bit more this year, a concept that Bohlen seems open to.
The team employs a “flexbone” offense, which Bohlen describes as “triple-option” football. It's run-focused, but over the past three years, the team’s willingness to pass the ball has trended upward. From 2018 to 2019, the Comets’ passing yards went from 344 to 523, and should go up even more this year with Staudt under center.
“I think our run game is going to be big this year and open up our pass game,” Staudt said. “We’ve got a couple different new plays where we mix up our quarterback position where I’m at receiver sometimes, and our running back, Ian Collins, is at quarterback. This year, we’re giving defenses different looks and really catch them off guard. We’ll have a good season with that.”
The offense will still focus around its stable of running backs, including seniors Trever Heitz, junior Ian Collins, and senior Jeremiah Chapman. Heitz is the team’s main power running back and is eager to see how a year of experience will help the team, particularly the offensive line.
“We have a lot of experience on the offense and defense returning from last year,” Heitz said. “We had a lot of the younger guys step up and had to play last year, which I think will help.”
With a year of experience under their collective belts and 11 starters returning on offense, Bohlen is also excited to throw a few new wrinkles at opposing defenses, such as plays using a shotgun formation. The experience on the line makes it all possible.
“This year, those guys with another year in the weight room are some of our strongest players, our junior linemen,” Bohlen said. “They don't have that nervousness going into that first game. They know what to expect and they’re going to be ready from that first game on.”
The Comets, who haven’t had a winning season since 2009, are already guaranteed to make the playoffs this year, with the IHSAA saying that every team will make the playoffs this year, regardless of how much of their seven-game schedule they are able to play.
“I love that,” Bohlen said. “It’s long overdue. The coaches association always wanted to go back to that 32-team playoff, and for some reason the state was trying to avoid it. I like it. Everybody is in, everybody has something to play for at the end of the season. It’s going to be fun.”
Charles City will open its season on Aug. 28 at New Hampton.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
