A year of experience has Charles City's offense excited for 2020

“I think our run game is going to be big this year and open up our pass game,” Staudt said. “We’ve got a couple different new plays where we mix up our quarterback position where I’m at receiver sometimes, and our running back, Ian Collins, is at quarterback. This year, we’re giving defenses different looks and really catch them off guard. We’ll have a good season with that.”

The offense will still focus around its stable of running backs, including seniors Trever Heitz, junior Ian Collins, and senior Jeremiah Chapman. Heitz is the team’s main power running back and is eager to see how a year of experience will help the team, particularly the offensive line.

“We have a lot of experience on the offense and defense returning from last year,” Heitz said. “We had a lot of the younger guys step up and had to play last year, which I think will help.”

With a year of experience under their collective belts and 11 starters returning on offense, Bohlen is also excited to throw a few new wrinkles at opposing defenses, such as plays using a shotgun formation. The experience on the line makes it all possible.