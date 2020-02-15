A perfect day for West Hancock as six wrestlers punch tickets to state

Six West Hancock wrestlers made the trip to the Class 1A, District 1 meet on Saturday at Denver High School. Next week, those same six will be making a trip to the state tournament, as all of them placed in the top two in their respective weight classes.

For head coach Mark Sanger, the day was a joyous experience.

“It feels wonderful,” Sanger said. “I don’t think I could be any more proud of our guys. The first round went about as well as it could for us. We knew the finals were going to be tough, and we took a few lumps there, but the guys responded really well. They showed some guts.”

A year ago, the Eagles sent three wrestlers to state, in Tate Hagen, Tanner Hagen, and Chandler Redenius. This year, those three seniors will make return trips, and will be joined by sophomore Mathew Francis, junior Bryer Subject, and junior Cole Kelly.

“It feels good” Tate Hagen said. “I’ve been working for this all year, and I’m hopeful everything works out for us next week.”