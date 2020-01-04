A new era begins for North Iowa Bulls with first win at downtown arena

As the fans settled into their seats and the game began, things got even better. One minute and eight seconds into the game, Carter Wagner scored the first goal in the history of the new arena. The Bulls scored once more in the period and headed into the first break with a 2-0 lead.

“It’s nice to have it,” Wagner said of the historic first goal. “It’ll never be beaten, and it’s a cool thing to do. Everybody helped me out with that.”

25 seconds into the second, Harrison Stewart put one in to give the Bulls a 3-0 lead. Over the next 20 minutes, North Iowa scored five more goals and headed into the second break with an 8-0 lead.

As the third period began, the result was pretty much assured. The Bulls scored eight more times in the final frame, and as the North Stars goalie hung his head with every score, the Bulls players danced to the music playing over the loudspeakers and interacted with the enthusiastic crowd seated in the stands.

The Bulls most recent game in front of their fans, back on Dec. 7, was full of goodbyes to their old home at “The Barn.” But Friday’s game was full of new beginnings.