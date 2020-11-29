A more balance offense could lead to big things for Clear Lake girls' basketball

Despite the loss of top player Sara Faber to graduation, the Clear Lake girls basketball team might be even stronger this season.
The Lions have consistently been contenders over the past half decade. Since 2015, the team has made it to the state tournament four times, including last year where the team fell to Bishop Heelan in the Class 3A semifinal game, 61-57.
For the past four years, Faber has been the team’s top scorer and emotional leader. While they will surely miss her shooting ability and speed, head coach Bart Smith doesn’t seem worried that his team will have any kind of fall off in 2020. If anything, the Lions might be a more complete team this year.
“I feel like a lot of our returners now were huge contributors for us last year,” Smith said. “It’s great to have a lot of those girls back, who have some experience and good experience. All of those girls had a lot of minutes, it's just who can stay healthy until we get a good rhythm, and some continuity here during the season. I feel pretty good about who we’ve got coming back.”
Right now the Lions are a bit banged up, with several of their top players out or just coming back from injury and illness. But once the season gets started and the team gets into a rhythm, Smith is confident that his team will be a much more balanced scoring team than they have been in the past.
Instead of the offense running mainly through one player, Bart foresees an offense where anybody could be a threat to put points on the board.
“I feel like our scoring is going to be a lot more balanced, and you could have seven or eight girls averaging seven or more points,” Smith said. “I don't think there is one person you have to concentrate on, and really, it goes back to “Can we get everybody healthy at the right time?”
“We have a lot of weapons, and I think we’re going to be, toward the end of the season, coming back and I think we’ll be a pretty solid team.”
Senior Chelsey Holck is one of the players who should play a big role on this year’s squad. Holck was the team’s second leading scorer last season behind Faber, and sees a team with a wealth of scoring options and a fast-paced, shutdown defense.
Support Local Journalism
“We play a lot of fast-paced defense, which I think is going to help us,” Holck said. “We also have been working on our offense, and just nailing that. We’ve got a lot of great players on this team this year.”
Aside from Holck, Darby Dodd will be another top scoring threat after leading the team with 58 3-pointers a season ago. Ali Maulsby is another player that Smith expects some big things from after she broke out late in the season. Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, the Lions’ 6-foot-1 inch rebounding leader, is back and will man the boards again after pulling in 159 rebounds last season, with 141 points scored. On defense, Vanderploeg’s blocking ability, along with juniors Jaden Ainley and Emily Thiess’ ability to get steals, should make for a strong unit.
“When you are going to play Clear Lake basketball, you’re going to play hard and play together,” Smith said. “You’re going to play to your strengths, to do whatever you have to do to make this team successful. That is kind of what we preach to our girls. Find a role on the team, and be really, really good at it.”
This year, instead of the loud, packed gyms that they are used to, the Lions will play in front of more empty stands. One thing that Smith drills into his team is that “a loud gym is a winning gym,”, but this year, the Lions will have to find a different way to keep the energy and mojo going.
“It doesn’t matter if there is one person in the crowd or if the place is packed like our regional final was,” Smith said. “We’re all playing for each other, it doesn’t matter who is there. We’ll see how our girls respond to that. We expect them to play with energy, and play hard all the time.”
Clear Lake opened its season on Nov. 24 at Charles City.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!