A more balance offense could lead to big things for Clear Lake girls' basketball

Instead of the offense running mainly through one player, Bart foresees an offense where anybody could be a threat to put points on the board.

“I feel like our scoring is going to be a lot more balanced, and you could have seven or eight girls averaging seven or more points,” Smith said. “I don't think there is one person you have to concentrate on, and really, it goes back to “Can we get everybody healthy at the right time?”

“We have a lot of weapons, and I think we’re going to be, toward the end of the season, coming back and I think we’ll be a pretty solid team.”

Senior Chelsey Holck is one of the players who should play a big role on this year’s squad. Holck was the team’s second leading scorer last season behind Faber, and sees a team with a wealth of scoring options and a fast-paced, shutdown defense.

“We play a lot of fast-paced defense, which I think is going to help us,” Holck said. “We also have been working on our offense, and just nailing that. We’ve got a lot of great players on this team this year.”